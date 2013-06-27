Story highlights
Duck born with backward foot getting replacement via 3-D printer
Buttercup lives at a bird sanctuary in Tennessee
This duck is named Buttercup. He was born with a backwards left foot.
Buttercup lives in Arlington, Tennessee at the Feathered Angels Waterfowl Sanctuary, where owner Mike Garey decided not only to amputate Buttercup’s foot (Garey says it would be too painful and prone to infections), but also to design a replacement foot as well.
Garey used Buttercup’s sister Minnie’s left foot as the basis for the design of Buttercup’s new foot, which he modeled using 3D software. Once the artificial mold was designed, Garey sent the design to a 3D-printing company called NovaCopy, who printed out and donated a three-dimensional mold of the foot.
That mold was used to create and test various silicone feet for Buttercup to try out on his non-footed leg. As CNET reports, “Buttercup, currently walking around on his stump, is due to get his new foot very soon, with the final design arriving in the next two weeks.
