Jeff Zarrillo, center, and Paul Katami, right, plaintiffs in the California case against Proposition 8, wipe away tears after departing the Supreme Court in Washington. Katami proposed to Zarrillo on national news after the ruling.
JONATHAN ERNST/Reuters/LANDOV
The New Yorker's next issue features artwork by Jack Hunter in reaction to the Supreme Court's rulings.
from The New Yorker
Erin Raskauskas Jr. shows off the autograph he got from attorney David Boies on a copy of the Proposition 8 ruling outside of the Supreme Court in Washington.
Andrew Harnik/The Washington Times/Landov
Same-sex marriage proponent Ryan Clarke reads news updates on the rulings outside of the Supreme Court.
JONATHAN ERNST/Reuters/LANDOV
With the Capitol in the background, the Gay Men's Choir of Washington performs outside of the Supreme Court in Washington.
Charles Dharapak/AP
Richelle Spanover, right, celebrates at the Stonewall Inn in New York after the Supreme Court rulings. The Stonewall riots in 1969 sparked the modern gay rights movement.
Andrew Burton/Getty Images
Chris Roe, left, and Roby Chavez celebrate while holding their soon-to-be-adopted children as the ruling is announced in San Francisco.
Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
Defense of Marriage Act plaintiff Edith Windsor speaks at a press conference at the LGBT Center in New York after hearing the Supreme Court rulings.
ANDREW GOMBERT/Reuters/LANDOV
Donna Red Wing, executive director of One Iowa, reacts to the Supreme Court rulings from Des Moines, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall/AP
San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, second from left, and Phyllis Lyon, center, celebrate at the mayor's office in San Francisco.
Jeff Chiu/AP
John Lewis, left, gets a kiss from his partner Stuart Gaffney at City Hall in San Francisco.
Jeff Chiu/AP
A crowd of people outside the Supreme Court in Washington react to the rulings.
JIM LO SCALZO/Reuters/LANDOV
Supporters of same-sex marriage cheer at City Hall in San Francisco.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
People in the crowd embrace outside the Supreme Court in Washington.
Charles Dharapak/AP
Sue Rochman, center, and Robin Romdalvik celebrate with their son, Maddox Rochman-Romdalvik, at City Hall in San Francisco.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a rally in San Francisco after the Supreme Court decisions were announced.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Patrons of the Stonewall Inn in New York gather to hear the Supreme Court rulings.
ANDREW GOMBERT/EPA/Landov
Therese Stewart, the lead attorney on the Proposition 8 case in California, speaks at City Hall in San Francisco after the Supreme Court paved the way for same-sex marriage in the state.
JED JACOBSOHN/Reuters/Landov
A couple celebrates at City Hall in San Francisco.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Michael Knaapen, left, and his husband, John Becker, react to the rulings in Washington.
Charles Dharapak/AP
American University students Sharon Burk, left, and Molly Wagner embrace outside the Supreme Court.
Charles Dharapak/AP
A couple celebrates at City Hall in San Francisco after hearing the Supreme Court struck down parts of the Defense of Marriage Act.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
A gay rights supporter waves a flag outside City Hall in San Francisco ahead of the Supreme Court decisions on June 26.