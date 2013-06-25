David Bowie Fast Facts

Breaking News

David Bowie, whose incomparable sound and chameleon-like ability to reinvent himself made him a pop music fixture, died on January 10, 2016, after an 18-month battle with cancer. He was 69. Australian street artist James Cochran, also known as Jimmy C, created this mural depicting Bowie in 2013. It's inspired by Bowie's 1973 album, "Aladdin Sane."
Bowie's hair and outfits shocked and awed for decades. Pictured, a young Bowie sports a Prince Valiant-esque do in March 1965, while he was still going by his birth name of Davy Jones. He changed his name to Bowie following the success of the Monkees and their lead singer Davy Jones.
Bowie appears at the Disc and Music Echo Valentine Awards ceremony at the Cafe Royal in London in February 1970.
Bowie wore this "Starman" costume for his appearance in "Top of the Pops" in 1972. It was featured in the "David Bowie is" exhibition in Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum in London in 2013. It is one of 300 objects from the exhibit.
Bowie performs as 'Ziggy Stardust' in 1973.
Bowie performs his final concert as Ziggy Stardust at the Hammersmith Odeon in London on July 3, 1973. The concert later became known as the Retirement Gig.
Bowie performs onstage in 1973 wearing makeup and a costume that covers only one leg and one arm.
This costume was made for Bowie on the 1973 "Aladdin Sane" tour by Japanese designer Kansai Yamamoto. Bowie said the designs were "everything I wanted... outrageous, provocative and unbelievably hot to wear under the lights."
Bowie appears in concert at Earl's Court, London, during his 1978 world tour.
Bowie grins broadly, wearing a plaid shirt with his hair slicked back, circa 1980.
Bowie appears on the movie poster for the 1986 film "Labyrinth," for which he wrote the music and played the role of the Goblin King.
Bowie performs sporting a blond mullet in 1987.
Bowie appears onstage at the Parc des Princes in Paris in June 1997.
Bowie appears with his wife, model Iman, at the New York premiere of "Hannibal" in February 2001.
Bowie performs at Zenith in Paris in September 2002.
Bowie performs at the 2002 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Bowie performs in Copenhagen in 2003.
Bowie arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala in April 2003 in New York.
Bowie performs on the third and final day of the 2004 Nokia Isle of Wight Festival at Seaclose Park on the Isle of Wight, England.
Bowie looks clean-cut while attending a gala in New York honoring Rihanna and Michael Clinton with his wife, Iman, in April 2011.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of British singer, songwriter and actor David Bowie.

Personal:
Birth date: January 8, 1947
Death date: January 10, 2016
Birth place: London, England
    Birth name: David Robert Hayward Jones
    Read More
    Father: Hayward Jones, a publicist
    Mother: Margaret Mary (Burns) Jones
    Marriages: Iman (1992-2016, his death); Angela Barnett (March 20, 1970-1980)
    Children: with Iman: Alexandria, 2000; with Angela Barnett: Duncan, 1971
    Other Facts:
    His stage personas included Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane, and the Thin White Duke.
    His left eye was permanently dilated after he injured it in a fight as a teenager.
    Studied mime and theater in his youth.
    Overcame drug addiction in the 1970s and gave up drinking alcohol.
    Nominated for 19 Grammy Awards and won five. He received a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 2007.
    Won one Daytime Emmy Award.
    Timeline:
    1964 - Forms his first band, David Jones and the King Bees. Other early bands include The Manish Boys, The Lower Third and The Buzz.
    1965 - Changes his name to David Bowie to prevent being confused with Davy Jones, who was the lead singer of The Monkees.
    1967 - Releases a solo album with Deram Records.
    1969 - "Space Oddity" becomes a Top 10 hit in Britain.
    1970 - Releases first solo album, "Man of Words, Man of Music." It is re-released in 1972 in the United States as "Space Oddity."
    1971 - The album "The Man Who Sold the World" is released. Bowie appears on the cover wearing make-up and a dress.
    1971 - Bowie is signed by RCA. Releases "Hunky Dory," which includes the single "Changes."
    1972 - Releases "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars."
    1970s - Releases "Aladdin Sane," "Diamond Dogs," "Young Americans," "Station to Station," "Low," "Heroes," and "Lodger."
    1976 - Stars in the film "The Man Who Fell to Earth."
    November 1977 - "Bing Crosby's Merrie Olde Christmas" special airs. Bowie and Crosby sing "The Little Drummer Boy/Peace on Earth" together.
    1980 - Portrays the main character in a stage production of "The Elephant Man" that runs on Broadway, as well as Denver and Chicago.
    1983 - Leaves RCA for EMI and releases "Let's Dance," which featured the hits "Let's Dance," "Modern Love," and "China Girl." Also, "The Hunger" is released, starring Bowie as a vampire.
    1985 - Wins a Grammy for Best Short Form Video for "David Bowie."
    1986 - Stars in the film "Labyrinth."
    1988 - Appears in "The Last Temptation of Christ."
    1989 - Forms the group Tin Machine. The band releases two albums.
    1992 - Tin Machine breaks up.
    January 17, 1996 - Is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
    1997 - Releases the song "Telling Lies" over the Internet.
    2003 - Wins a Daytime Emmy as host of the special, "Hollywood Rocks the Movies: The 1970s With David Bowie."
    June 25, 2004 - While on tour, visits a hospital in Hamburg, Germany, for treatment of pain in his arm. Doctors later discover a blocked artery and perform an angioplasty.
    2007 - Receives the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
    2013 - Releases an album entitled "The Next Day."
    December 7, 2015 - "Lazarus," written by Bowie and Edna Walsh, opens off-Broadway at the New York City Workshop. The musical is based on the science fiction novel "The Man Who Fell to Earth." Bowie starred in the 1976 movie adaptation of the book.
    January 8, 2016 - The album "Blackstar" is released.
    January 10, 2016 - Bowie dies at age 69 after an 18-month battle with cancer.
      December 6, 2016 - Bowie receives four posthumous Grammy nominations for "Blackstar." The album's art director also gets a nod for best recording package.
      February 12, 2017 - Wins four Grammy awards. During the telecast, the Chainsmokers accept the Grammy for best rock song on Bowie's behalf. The musicians who performed with Bowie on "Blackstar" accept the other three awards during a non-televised portion of the ceremony,