Bruce Springsteen Fast Facts

bruce springsteen 01bruce springsteen 02bruce springsteen 03bruce springsteen 04bruce springsteen 05bruce springsteen 06bruce springsteen 07bruce springsteen 08bruce springsteen 09bruce springsteen 10bruce springsteen 11bruce springsteen 12bruce springsteen 13bruce springsteen 14bruce springsteen 15bruce springsteen 16bruce springsteen 17bruce springsteen 18bruce springsteen 19bruce springsteen 20

(CNN)Here's a look into the life of musician and songwriter Bruce Springsteen.

Personal:
Birth date: September 23, 1949
Birth place: Freehold, New Jersey
Birth name: Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen
    Father: Douglas Springsteen, a bus driver
    Mother: Adele (Zerilli) Springsteen, a legal secretary
    Marriages: Patti Scialfa (June 8, 1991-present); Julianne Phillips (May 13, 1985-March 1, 1989, divorced)
    Children: with Patti Scialfa: Sam, 1994; Jessica, 1991; Evan, 1990
    Education: Attended Ocean County Community College for one semester, 1967
    Other Facts:
    Known as "The Boss."
    Has played with the E Street Band on and off since the early seventies. E Street is a road in the town of Belmar, New Jersey.
    Nominated for two Academy Awards, has won once.
    Nominated for 50 Grammy Awards, has won 20 times.
    Chronicles youthful rebellion and disillusionment in staid suburban New Jersey.
    Timeline:
    1960s and early 1970s -     Springsteen performs with several bands including Steel Mill and the Castiles.
    1972 - Signs a record deal with Columbia Records.
    1973 - Debut album "Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J." is released.
    August 25, 1975 - "Born to Run" is released. In addition to the title track, the album features the songs, "Thunder Road," "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out" and "Jungleland." Weeks after the collection hits record stores, Springsteen appears on the covers of Time and Newsweek magazines at the same time.
    June 4, 1984 - "Born in the U.S.A." is released. Seven songs, including the title track and "Dancing in the Dark," reach the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. At the time, the only other album to feature seven top ten singles was "Thriller" by Michael Jackson. The album cover is photographed by Annie Leibovitz.
    February 26, 1985 - Wins his first Grammy award. "Dancing in the Dark" gets best rock vocal solo.
    1989 - Springsteen splits with the E Street Band.
    March 21, 1994 - Wins an Academy Award for Original Song for "Streets of Philadelphia."
    March 1, 1995 - Wins four Grammy awards for "Streets of Philadelphia." The track is named song of the year, best rock song, best song written for a motion picture or television and best male rock vocal performance.
    1999 - Is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and reunites with the E Street Band.
    February 23, 2003 - Wins three Grammy awards. His album, "The Rising" wins in the best rock album category and the album's title track wins best rock song, plus best male rock vocal performance.
    February 10, 2008 - Wins three Grammy awards. "Radio Nowhere" is named best rock song and best solo rock performance. "Once Upon a Time in the West" wins in the rock instrumental performance category.
    January 18, 2009 - Performs Woody Guthrie's "This Land is Your Land" with Pete Seeger at President Barack Obama's inauguration ceremony.
    February 2, 2009 - Plays the Super Bowl half-time show.
    December 10, 2009 - Receives the Kennedy Center Honors.
    September 7, 2016 - Performs his longest US show on record at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The show is four hours and four minutes long, with a set list of 34 tunes.
    September 27, 2016 - Springsteen's autobiography "Born to Run" is published.
    November 22, 2016 - Springsteen receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Obama.
    October 12, 2017 - "Springsteen on Broadway," a limited engagement solo acoustic concert/stage memoir opens at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York. It marks Springsteen's Broadway debut.