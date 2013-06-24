Story highlights The emir will address the nation early Tuesday Qatar's clout has jumped in recent years The news was all over social media

Qatar’s ruler handed over the reins of the tiny but influential Persian Gulf nation to his son Tuesday – a development seen as remarkable for several reasons.

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the emir of Qatar, will hand over power to his son, Crown Prince Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Al Jazeera reported.

Al Thani, who gave the news to ruling family members and prominent elements of society, will address the nation at 8 a.m. (1 a.m. ET) Tuesday. He has declared the day a national holiday.

The energy-rich emirate has backed Syrian rebels in their fight against the Bashar al-Assad regime, and Taliban militants have set up an office there amid diplomacy to end the Afghan war.

The prestigious soccer World Cup will be held there in 2022.

Social media was abuzz over the news, with people thanking Al Thani for his efforts. One tweeter said, “U changed a tiny desert hamlet to a powerful economic empire. Deeply indebted.” Another said, “I have watched Qatar become an economic, sports, education and political leader. #ThankyouHamad for everything. You will always be in our hearts.”