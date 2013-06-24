Burning tires are pictured in Tripoli, Lebanon, on Sunday amid protests in support of Sheikh Ahmed al-Asir.
Burning tires are pictured in Tripoli, Lebanon, on Sunday amid protests in support of Sheikh Ahmed al-Asir.
IBRAHIM CHALHOUB/AFP/Getty Images

Story highlights

Lebanese state news agency: Government troops surround Sunni cleric's compound

Civil war violence from Syria spills over to Lebanon

CNN  — 

Twelve Lebanese soldiers have been killed in the southern city of Sidon since Sunday, in fighting with armed followers of Lebanese Sunni hardline cleric Sheikh Ahmed al-Asir, according to the Lebanese state news agency.

Despite the casualties, the National News Agency reported that the Lebanese army had tightened its control over the al-Asir compound.

Al-Asir is a vocal supporter of the Syrian rebels who have been fighting Hezbollah and the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The violence from the ongoing civil war in Syria has frequently spilled over into Lebanon in recent months.