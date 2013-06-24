Breaking News

Jerry Lewis Fast Facts

Updated 11:49 AM ET, Wed February 28, 2018

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of comedian and actor Jerry Lewis.

Personal:
Birth date: March 16, 1926
Death date: August 20, 2017
Birth place: Newark, New Jersey
    Birth name: Joseph Levitch
    Read More
    Father: Daniel Levitch (Danny Lewis - stage name), entertainer
    Mother: Rae (Brodsky) Levitch (Rae Lewis - stage name), piano player
    Marriages: Sandra (Pitnick) Lewis (February 13, 1983-August 20, 2017, his death); Patti Palmer (1944-1982, divorced)
    Children: with Sandra Lewis: Danielle; with Patti Palmer: Joseph, Anthony, Christopher, Scott, Ronald and Gary
    Other Facts:
    Made his debut at age five, singing "Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?" at a resort.
    Was nominated for an Emmy Award in 1952, for Best Comedian.
    Became a spokesperson for the Muscular Dystrophy Association in the 1940s.
    Often talked about himself in the third person.
    Timeline:
    1946-1956 -     Partners with Dean Martin for nightclub acts, television appearances and 16 movies.
    1963 - The film, "The Nutty Professor," in which Lewis acted and directed, is released.
    1966 - Hosts his first televised Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Labor Day telethon. This becomes an annual event.
    1967 - Teaches a graduate course in film at the University of Southern California.
    1976 - Frank Sinatra orchestrates a surprise reunion between Lewis and Dean Martin on a MDA telethon.
    1983 - The film "The King of Comedy," which features Lewis' first dramatic role, is released.
    1984 - Inducted into the French Legion of Honor.
    1995 - Makes his Broadway debut in "Damn Yankees."
    1995 - Begins traveling to medical schools to present, with Dr. Clifford Kuhn, a seminar on laughter and healing.
    September 2005 - Receives the Governors Award at the Creative Emmy Awards in recognition for his work on behalf of muscular dystrophy.
    June 11, 2006 - Suffers a mild heart attack on a flight from New York to San Diego.
    September 3, 2007 - In the 18th hour of the annual Labor Day Telethon for Muscular Dystrophy, Lewis uses an anti-gay slur while cracking jokes. He later apologizes in a written statement.
    February 22, 2009 - Receives the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Academy Awards ceremony.
    May 16, 2011 - Announces his retirement as MDA telethon host.
    August 3, 2011 - The MDA announces that Lewis is retiring as national chairman.
    September 14, 2015 - The Library of Congress announces it has acquired Lewis' personal archive.
    August 20, 2017 - Dies after a brief illness, according to his publicist.