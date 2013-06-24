Fats Domino Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of award-winning singer, songwriter and pianist Fats Domino.

Personal:

Birth date: February 26, 1928

Death date: October 24, 2017

Birth place: New Orleans, Louisiana

Birth name: Antoine Domino Jr.

Father: Antoine Calice Domino

Mother: Donatile (Gros) Domino

Marriage: Rosemary Domino (August 6, 1947-March 10, 2008, her death)

Children: Antoinette, Antoine III, Andrea, Andre, Anatole, Anola, Adonica and Antonio

Other Facts:

Sold over 65 million albums.

"Blueberry Hill," "Ain't That a Shame" and "I'm Walkin'" were some of his biggest hits.

The singer Chubby Checker's stage name was a word play on Fats Domino.

Timeline:

1949 - His album, "The Fat Man," is released. The single "The Fat Man" reaches #2 on the R&B charts and sells a million copies.

1995 - Receives the Pioneer Award from the Rhythm & Blues Foundation.

1998 - Wins the National Medal for the Arts from the National Endowment for the Arts.

January 27, 2007 - Receives a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Best of the Beat Music Awards in New Orleans. Mayor Ray Nagin declares January 27, 2007, as Fats Domino Day.

May 30, 2009 - Is inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. The ceremony is held in conjunction with a fundraiser, The Domino Effect, to rebuild schools and playgrounds. Little Richard accepts the plaque as Domino watches from a private suite nearby.

February 26, 2016 - PBS airs "The Big Beat: Fats Domino and the Birth of Rock 'n' Roll," a documentary film from director Joe Lauro.