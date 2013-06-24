Breaking News

Billy Crystal Fast Facts

Updated 9:09 PM ET, Tue February 20, 2018

Billy Crystal hosts the 84th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 26, 2012.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of comedian Billy Crystal.

Personal:
Birth date: March 14, 1947
Birth place: Long Beach, New York
Birth name: William Edward Crystal
    Father: Jack, concert promoter and record store manager
    Mother: Helen (Gabler) Crystal
    Marriage: Janice (Goldfinger) Crystal (1970-present)
    Children: Jennifer and Lindsay
    Education: New York University, B.F.A., 1970
    Other Facts:
    Hosts the Academy Awards nine times: in 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2004 and 2012.
    Hosts the Grammy Awards three times: 1987, 1988 and 1989.
    Worked as a substitute teacher at Long Beach Junior High School.
    Carries a toothbrush in his pocket when hosting the Oscars, because as a child he'd rehearse his Oscar speech while holding a toothbrush.
    Was Jay Leno's first guest on the "Tonight Show" when Leno took over from Johnny Carson.
    Has been nominated for 22 Emmy awards and won six.
    Timeline:
    1971-1975 -     Member of an traveling improvisational comedy group.
    1977-1981 - Plays television's first openly gay character Jodie Dallas on the sitcom "Soap."
    1984-1985 - Cast member on "Saturday Night Live."
    1986 - Airing live on HBO, Crystal joins Robin Williams and Whoopi Goldberg in hosting the first Comic Relief fundraiser for healthcare for the homeless.
    1989 - Wins an Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performance in Special Events for "The 31st Annual Grammy Awards."
    1990 - Wins an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program, for "Billy Crystal: Midnight Train to Moscow."
    1991 - Wins an Emmy for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program and another Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program- both for "The 63rd Annual Academy Awards."
    1992 - Wins an Emmy for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Writing in a Variety or Music Program for "The 64th Annual Academy Awards."
    1998 - Wins an Emmy for Outstanding Performance in a Variety or Music Program for "The 70th Annual Academy Awards."
    December 5, 2004 - Crystal's one man show, "700 Sundays," opens on Broadway.
    2005 - Wins a Tony Award for Special Theatrical Event for "700 Sundays."
    2006 - Crystal reunites with Whoopi Goldberg and Robin Williams to benefit people affected by Hurricane Katrina. The fundraiser was a special edition of Comic Relief in which the trio had hosted for two decades.
    2007 - Receives the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
    March 13, 2008 - The New York Yankees add Crystal to the team for one day, the day before his 60th birthday, in a spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. His uniform number is 60. Crystal strikes out his only time at bat.
    July 17, 2008 - Is named to the board of directors of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.
    November 10, 2011 - Crystal is named as the host of the Oscars in February 2012, replacing Eddie Murphy.
    August 25, 2014 - Crystal pays tribute to his long time friend and fellow comedian Robin Williams at the 66th annual Primetime Emmy Awards calling him the "greatest friend you could imagine."
    2015 - Returns to sitcom television after 30 years in "The Comedians." FX cancels it after one season.