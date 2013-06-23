Story highlights
The prime minister is appointed as the head of an interim government
He was named prime minister on June 2
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday accepted the resignation of the newly-appointed prime minister, who steps down three weeks after taking office.
The president appointed Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah as the head of an interim government, state-run WAFA news agency reported.
Abbas named Hamdallah, president of a West Bank university, as his new prime minister on June 2 and asked him to form a new Cabinet.
Hamdallah is a British-educated linguist and longtime academic. He became president of An-Najah National University in the West Bank city of Nablus in 1998.
CNN’s Kareem Khadder contributed to this report