Newly appointed Palestinian prime minister Rami Hamdallah has stepped down.
The prime minister is appointed as the head of an interim government

He was named prime minister on June 2

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday accepted the resignation of the newly-appointed prime minister, who steps down three weeks after taking office.

The president appointed Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah as the head of an interim government, state-run WAFA news agency reported.

Abbas named Hamdallah, president of a West Bank university, as his new prime minister on June 2 and asked him to form a new Cabinet.

Hamdallah is a British-educated linguist and longtime academic. He became president of An-Najah National University in the West Bank city of Nablus in 1998.

