Another Canadian city braces for flooding, evacuates 10,000

Faith Karimi, Karen Smith and Melissa Gray, CNN
Updated 9:17 PM EDT, Sun June 23, 2013
The flooded grounds of the Calgary Stampede are seen in Calgary, Alberta, on June 22. Much of the city is still submerged from Friday's flooding, which was the heaviest flooding the city had seen in decades and took at least three lives. In another city in Alberta, Medicine Hat, thousands of people were evacuated in anticipation of water from the South Saskatchewan River moving into the city Sunday.
The flooded grounds of the Calgary Stampede are seen in Calgary, Alberta, on June 22. Much of the city is still submerged from Friday's flooding, which was the heaviest flooding the city had seen in decades and took at least three lives. In another city in Alberta, Medicine Hat, thousands of people were evacuated in anticipation of water from the South Saskatchewan River moving into the city Sunday.
Canadian Armed Forces soldiers from the Calgary Highlanders pile sandbags to protect the Inglewood neighborhood in Calgary on June 22.
Canadian Armed Forces soldiers from the Calgary Highlanders pile sandbags to protect the Inglewood neighborhood in Calgary on June 22.
Residents move to higher ground and watch the waters on June 22.
Residents move to higher ground and watch the waters on June 22.
A house is submerged by floodwater at a park near the Bow River in Calgary on June 22.
A house is submerged by floodwater at a park near the Bow River in Calgary on June 22.
Bearspaw Dam opens the gates to release water into the flooded Bow River on June 22.
Bearspaw Dam opens the gates to release water into the flooded Bow River on June 22.
A man longboards through a flooded downtown street in Calgary on Friday, June 21.
A man longboards through a flooded downtown street in Calgary on Friday, June 21.
Streets in downtown Calgary are empty except for water after the area was evacuated.
Streets in downtown Calgary are empty except for water after the area was evacuated.
A woman walks toward an abandoned and partially submerged police car in Calgary's Sunnyside neighborhood on June 21.
A woman walks toward an abandoned and partially submerged police car in Calgary's Sunnyside neighborhood on June 21.
A man stands on a railing under Calgary's Centre Street Bridge as floodwater flows in the background on June 21.
A man stands on a railing under Calgary's Centre Street Bridge as floodwater flows in the background on June 21.
Floodwater swirls as a street stands empty during the mandatory evacuation on June 21.
Floodwater swirls as a street stands empty during the mandatory evacuation on June 21.
A wide view shows the flooded streets in Calgary's Sunnyside neighborhood on June 21.
A wide view shows the flooded streets in Calgary's Sunnyside neighborhood on June 21.
A car sits on a flooded street in Calgary on June 21.
A car sits on a flooded street in Calgary on June 21.
Residents watch as floodwaters from Cougar Creek destroy a neighborhood in Canmore, Alberta, on Thursday, June 20.
Residents watch as floodwaters from Cougar Creek destroy a neighborhood in Canmore, Alberta, on Thursday, June 20.
The waters of Cougar Creek expand through a neighborhood in Canmore, west of Calgary, on June 20.
The waters of Cougar Creek expand through a neighborhood in Canmore, west of Calgary, on June 20.
A police car patrols a flooded Calgary neighborhood that was evacuated on June 20.
A police car patrols a flooded Calgary neighborhood that was evacuated on June 20.
A man carries his dog to safety in High River, Alberta, on June 20.
A man carries his dog to safety in High River, Alberta, on June 20.
Cougar Creek washes out roads in Canmore on June 20.
Cougar Creek washes out roads in Canmore on June 20.
Story highlights

NEW: Trans-Canada Highway bridge to close

River in Medicine Hat is predicted to peak Monday

About 10,000 people there have evacuated

Flooding has killed at least three people

CNN  — 

Calgary was still covered in water days after the Bow and Elbow rivers overflowed. The city was under a state of emergency Saturday, though Mayor Naheed Nenshi said the flow of the water was slowing and some people could start returning home Saturday night.

The city of Medicine Hat cast a wary eye on the South Saskatchewan River, which authorities predict will reach its peak on Monday morning and flood at record levels. City Hall was lined with sandbags.

Officials told residents they should plan for the Trans-Canada Highway bridge to close Sunday night. The move will essentially split the city in half, allowing no public access between the northern and southern sections.

Nearly 10,000 people have been evacuated in Medicine Hat, and almost everyone has complied with evacuation orders, the city’s mayor, Norm Boucher, said. City spokeswoman Brandy Calvert said officials expect the flood to eclipse one in 1995, the city’s biggest on record.

So far, water treatment and power plants in Medicine Hat are protected. The drinking water is safe.

“We don’t want to anticipate the worst, but we’re going to be prepared for the worst,” Alberta Premier Alison Redford said. “We know that, from what we’ve seen everywhere else, that this is more exceptional than we’ve ever seen in Alberta before, so we’re presuming that that’s probably the circumstance that we’re looking at (in Medicine Hat) as well.”

The extensive flooding that has deluged towns and threatened southern Alberta communities has killed at least three people, officials said. The victims were all found in the Highwood River, about 40 miles south of Calgary.

In Calgary, water still covered the city days after the Bow and Elbow Rivers overflowed. Bruce Burrell, director of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency, said power could be out in the core of the city for days or weeks.

“The city of Calgary took a pretty hard hit, but we’re a resilient city,” Burrell said at a news conference Sunday. “We want to recover as quickly as possible, we want to get people into their homes and businesses as quickly as possible, we want to restore the city as quickly as possible.”

The city was under a state of emergency late Saturday, but Mayor Naheed Nenshi said the flow of the water was slowing and some people could start returning home.

CNN’s AnneClaire Stapleton contributed to this report

