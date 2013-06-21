Brazil’s president warns protesters against violence

Mariano Castillo and Shasta Darlington, CNN
Updated 1:28 AM EDT, Sat June 22, 2013
Police fire rubber bullets at a protester during clashes in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, June 20. Demonstrations in Brazil began in response to <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/20/world/americas/brazil-protests/?hpt=hp_t2">plans to increase fares for the public transportation system</a> but have broadened into wider protests over economic and social issues. Since then, both Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro have agreed to roll back prices on bus and metro tickets.<br />
Protests in Brazil —
Police fire rubber bullets at a protester during clashes in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, June 20. Demonstrations in Brazil began in response to plans to increase fares for the public transportation system but have broadened into wider protests over economic and social issues. Since then, both Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro have agreed to roll back prices on bus and metro tickets.
CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images
A riot police officer confronts demonstrators in Rio de Janeiro on June 20.
Protests in Brazil —
A riot police officer confronts demonstrators in Rio de Janeiro on June 20.
CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images
Photographers wait for a riot police officer to fire rubber bullets on June 20 in Rio de Janeiro.
Protests in Brazil —
Photographers wait for a riot police officer to fire rubber bullets on June 20 in Rio de Janeiro.
LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
Brazilians protest against price hikes in Belo Horizonte on June 20.
Protests in Brazil —
Brazilians protest against price hikes in Belo Horizonte on June 20.
YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images
Horse-mounted riot police confront demonstrators in Rio de Janeiro on June 20.
Protests in Brazil —
Horse-mounted riot police confront demonstrators in Rio de Janeiro on June 20.
CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators stand on a statue in Niteroi outside Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, June 19.
Protests in Brazil —
Demonstrators stand on a statue in Niteroi outside Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, June 19.
CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters overturn a bus in Niteroi on June 19.
Protests in Brazil —
Protesters overturn a bus in Niteroi on June 19.
CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images
Riot police take positions during a protest in Sao Paulo on Tuesday, June 18.
Protests in Brazil —
Riot police take positions during a protest in Sao Paulo on Tuesday, June 18.
Daniel Guimaraens/AFP/Getty Images
Hidden in the peaceful multitudes are bands of rowdies, leaving rubble in their wake, including this store in Sao Paulo on June 18.
Protests in Brazil —
Hidden in the peaceful multitudes are bands of rowdies, leaving rubble in their wake, including this store in Sao Paulo on June 18.
Daniel Guimaraens/AFP/Getty Images
Students gather at Praca da Se in Sao Paulo on June 18.
Protests in Brazil —
Students gather at Praca da Se in Sao Paulo on June 18.
Miguel Schincariol/AFP/Getty Images
A press car burns in front of Sao Paulo City Hall on June 18.
Protests in Brazil —
A press car burns in front of Sao Paulo City Hall on June 18.
Miguel Schincariol/AFP/Getty Images
An unidentified person carries a television out of a store in Sao Paulo on June 18.
Protests in Brazil —
An unidentified person carries a television out of a store in Sao Paulo on June 18.
Daniel Guimaraens/AFP/Getty Images
People walk in Rio de Janeiro on June 18.
Protests in Brazil —
People walk in Rio de Janeiro on June 18.
NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP/Getty Images
Riot police form a line outside the Government Palace in Sao Paulo, on Monday, June 17.
Protests in Brazil —
Riot police form a line outside the Government Palace in Sao Paulo, on Monday, June 17.
Miguel Schincariol/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters set a fire outside the Tiradentes Palace in Rio de Janeiro during a protest on June 17.
Protests in Brazil —
Protesters set a fire outside the Tiradentes Palace in Rio de Janeiro during a protest on June 17.
TASSO MARCELO/AFP/Getty Images
A riot officer holds a position in downtown Rio de Janeiro on June 17.
Protests in Brazil —
A riot officer holds a position in downtown Rio de Janeiro on June 17.
CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images
Thousands participate in the protest in Rio de Janeiro on June 17.
Protests in Brazil —
Thousands participate in the protest in Rio de Janeiro on June 17.
Marcelo Sayao/EPA/LANDOV
Piles of trash burn in the streets of Rio de Janeiro on June 17.
Protests in Brazil —
Piles of trash burn in the streets of Rio de Janeiro on June 17.
PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters clash with riot police in front of Rio de Janeiro's Legislative Assembly building on June 17.
Protests in Brazil —
Protesters clash with riot police in front of Rio de Janeiro's Legislative Assembly building on June 17.
CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters clash with riot police on June 17.
Protests in Brazil —
Protesters clash with riot police on June 17.
TASSO MARCELO/AFP/Getty Images
A riot police officer receives help after clashing with protesters on June 17.
Protests in Brazil —
A riot police officer receives help after clashing with protesters on June 17.
TASSO MARCELO/AFP/Getty Images
A protester receives assistance after being shot in the leg in Rio de Janeiro on June 17.
Protests in Brazil —
A protester receives assistance after being shot in the leg in Rio de Janeiro on June 17.
LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
Two men look at smashed ATMs in Rio de Janeiro on June 17.
Protests in Brazil —
Two men look at smashed ATMs in Rio de Janeiro on June 17.
CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images
People stand atop the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil, on June 17.
Protests in Brazil —
People stand atop the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil, on June 17.
EVARISTO SA/AFP/Getty Images
Thousands stand in the gardens of the National Congress in Brasilia during a protest on June 17.
Protests in Brazil —
Thousands stand in the gardens of the National Congress in Brasilia during a protest on June 17.
EVARISTO SA/AFP/Getty Images
Photos: Protests in Brazil

Story highlights

NEW: President Dilma Rousseff says she will meet with protest leaders

NEW: In a televised address, she warned she will not tolerate violence

Rousseff held an emergency meeting with her Cabinet

CNN  — 

In the aftermath of more than one million people taking to the streets in anti-government demonstrations, Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff vowed Friday to talk with protest leaders but warned the government would not tolerate violence.

The warning came amid sporadic reports of looting, people breaking into public buildings and protesters setting fires during demonstrations that appeared to take the government by surprise this week.

The movement has brought together Brazilians angered by a government they say is shortchanging its duties to its citizens while spending lavishly on events such as the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games.

“We cannot live with this violence,” Rousseff said in a nationally televised address. She called on security forces to work within the framework of the country’s law to prevent violence and vandalism.

pkg chance brazil rio protests_00020314.jpg
pkg chance brazil rio protests_00020314.jpg
video

Grievances unleashed in Brazil protests

brazil protests tear gas running police_00011323.jpg
brazil protests tear gas running police_00011323.jpg
video

Shocking video shows Brazil clashes

Thousands of people march in the center of Recife, state of Pernambuco, Brazil, on June 20, 2013, during a protest of what is now called the 'Tropical Spring' against corruption and price hikes. Brazilians took to the streets again on a new day of mass nationwide protests, demanding better public services and bemoaning massive spending to stage the World Cup. More than one million people have pledged via social media networks to march in 80 cities across Brazil, as the two-week-old protest movement -- the biggest seen in the South American country in 20 years -- showed no sign of abating. AFP PHOTO / YASUYOSHI CHIBA (Photo credit should read YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images)
Thousands of people march in the center of Recife, state of Pernambuco, Brazil, on June 20, 2013, during a protest of what is now called the 'Tropical Spring' against corruption and price hikes. Brazilians took to the streets again on a new day of mass nationwide protests, demanding better public services and bemoaning massive spending to stage the World Cup. More than one million people have pledged via social media networks to march in 80 cities across Brazil, as the two-week-old protest movement -- the biggest seen in the South American country in 20 years -- showed no sign of abating. AFP PHOTO / YASUYOSHI CHIBA (Photo credit should read YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images)
YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images
video

Brazilians march despite fare reversal

Demonstrators stand on a statue late on June 19, 2013 during clashes in the center of Niteroi, 10 kms from Rio de Janeiro. Protesters battled police late on June 19, even after Brazil's two biggest cities rolled back the transit fare hikes that triggered two weeks of nationwide protests. The fare rollback in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro marked a major victory for the protests, which are the biggest Brazil has seen in two decades. AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOPHE SIMONCHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators stand on a statue late on June 19, 2013 during clashes in the center of Niteroi, 10 kms from Rio de Janeiro. Protesters battled police late on June 19, even after Brazil's two biggest cities rolled back the transit fare hikes that triggered two weeks of nationwide protests. The fare rollback in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro marked a major victory for the protests, which are the biggest Brazil has seen in two decades. AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOPHE SIMONCHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images
video

Who are the Brazilian protesters?

Rousseff said she planned to meet with leaders of the protest movement, but did not publicly detail when or where the meetings would take place. Her remarks followed an emergency meeting with her Cabinet.

While most of the protests have remained peaceful, there have been reports of sporadic violence that have resulted in two deaths.

On Friday, state-run Agencia Brasil reported an employee of the city of Belem, who as cleaning the streets near the mayor’s office, died after being “shocked” by clashes between police and protesters.

The news agency did not say how the woman died, but reported that she suffered from hypertension and was transported to a hospital, where she died Friday morning.

Another protest-related casualty reportedly occurred Thursday in Sao Paulo state, where a young man was run over by an SUV at an intersection during a demonstration, state police said.

Even after various state governments repealed the public transportation fare hikes that spurred the discontent, more than a million people took to the streets across the country on Thursday.

Until now, the government’s position was to support the protests as peaceful freedom of expression, and it is unclear whether there will be a shift as violent incidents mount and the unrest continues.

“It’s a very delicate balance, and it’s not very simple,” Roberto Jaguaribe, Brazil’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, told CNN.

The government wants to protect protesters and property, while not being overbearing with its response.

It’s presumptuous, Jaguaribe said, to assume that the government understands what is taking place on the streets and the forces behind it.

Protesters say they want to see more expenditures on education and health care, changes that cannot be done quickly. The majority of marchers are young and well-educated.

“One of the problems is that the normal democratic channels that are established are not followed by these people,” Jaguaribe said. “They don’t feel represented adequately by these channels. They want to to create something new.”

“We have to understand that and see how it goes,” he said.

The mood in Sao Paulo, one of the centers of the protests, was tense Friday. Many were anxious to hear a message from Rousseff.

The protests come amid the soccer Confederations Cup tournament, a friendly array of matches, in which the host country, Brazil, plays against a small group of national teams from around the globe. The cup serves as a precursor to the World Cup.

CNN’s Marilia Brocchetto contributed to this report.

Related