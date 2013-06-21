Wildfires Fast Facts

Flames rise over a cluster of homes in Oak Hills on July 17.

A helicopter prepares to drop water over a fire near Oak Hills, California, on July 17.

The scorched remains of a truck destroyed by the North Fire are towed away near Victorville on July 17.

Smoke from a wildfire rises above Interstate 15 near San Bernardino, California, on July 17.

The North Fire burns July 17 near Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass in San Bernardino County.

Slow-moving traffic fills the northbound lanes of Interstate 215 near Victorville, California, on Friday, July 17. The traffic was linked to the North Fire, which caused people to abandon their vehicles and flee as flames jumped the freeway.

Flames from the Pines Fire burn on Saturday, July 18, in Wrightwood, California. The blaze was burning near Mount San Antonio, which is also called Mount Baldy for its snow-capped summit that's highly visible in Los Angeles.

A firefighting aircraft drops retardant on a ridge to combat the Wragg Fire on July 23.

Trees and brush burn while firefighters battle the Wragg Fire near Winters, California, on Thursday, July 23. The fast-moving wildfire had scorched almost 7,000 acres in Napa and Sonoma counties, authorities said.

As the Rocky Fire approaches, goats run from their pen after firefighters freed them on July 31.

Heat marks are visible on an air-conditioning unit at a destroyed home in Lower Lake on August 1.

A firefighting air tanker flies in front of the setting sun while battling the Rocky Fire on August 1.

Large plumes of smoke rise from the Rocky Fire on Saturday, August 1.

Flames from the Rocky Fire burn through dry grass August 2 near Clearlake.

Firefighters light backfires in an attempt to control the blaze near Clearlake on August 2.

A Cal Fire truck is driven away from flames as the Rocky Fire burns near Clearlake on August 2.

Firefighters look on as the Rocky Fire burns through trees on Sunday, August 2.

Flames from a backfire operation burn through a grove of trees as firefighters try to head off the Rocky Fire on Monday, August 3, near Clearlake, California.

A burn operation is seen during the Jerusalem Fire, near Lower Lake, California, on Friday, August 11.

A plane drops fire retardant on the Cabin Fire north of Asuza, California, on Saturday, August 15.

Firefighters hose down the smoldering ruins of a building that was burned by the Warm Fire north of Castaic, California, on Sunday, August 16.

Firefighter Mike Martel walks through smoke while working to clean up after a weekend fire that ravaged the Montebello Hills area near Los Angeles on Monday, August 17.

A firefighter climbs on the side of a hill while putting out hot spots in Livermore on August 20.

The charred remains of a property is seen in Livermore on August 20.

Fires burn on a hill in Livermore, California, on Thursday, August 20. California has been battling numerous wildfires as its historic drought reaches a fourth year.

About Wildfires:

Wildfires are sometimes called "wildland fires."

Wildfires can originate from a dropped match, cigarette embers, campfires, exhaust sparks from a train, or arson.

Many wildland fires are ignited by lightning.

There are no official rules, but the first responders usually name a fire after a meadow, creek, city, or type of plant they see.

Wind, temperature, and humidity all influence wildfires. Strong winds push flames toward new fuel sources. Wind can pick up and transfer burning embers and sparks, starting "spot fires."

During the day, sunlight heats the ground and warm air rises, allowing hot air currents to travel up sloped landscapes. At night, the ground cools and air currents travel down the slopes.

Humidity dampens fuel, slowing the spread of flames. Humidity is greater at night, so fires usually burn less intensely then.

Large fires can create their own winds and weather, increasing their flow of oxygen.

A really large fire can generate hurricane-force winds, up to 120 mph. The high temperatures preheat fuels in the fire's path, preparing them to burn more readily.

Timeline of Firefighter Fatalities Associated With Wildland Fires (selected):

June 26, 1990 - Six firefighters (including four volunteers on a prison work crew) are killed in the Six firefighters (including four volunteers on a prison work crew) are killed in the Dude Fire in Tonto National Forest, northeast of Phoenix.

July 10, 2001 - Four firefighters die while taking shelter from the Four firefighters die while taking shelter from the Thirtymile Fire north of Winthrop, Washington.

August 24, 2003 - Eight firefighters die when the van they are riding in crashes with a tractor-trailer west of Vale, Oregon. They were returning from fighting a wildfire in Boise National Forest, Idaho. Eight firefighters die when the van they are riding in crashes with a tractor-trailer west of Vale, Oregon. They were returning from fighting a wildfire in Boise National Forest, Idaho.

October 26, 2006 - Five firefighters die in an arson related wildfire in the Five firefighters die in an arson related wildfire in the San Jacinto Mountains, near Palm Springs, California.

August 5, 2008 - Seven firefighters are killed in a helicopter accident soon after taking off from the Buckhorn wildfire near Shasta Trinity National Forest, Northern California. (Three more died that month, but in other fires.)

August 19, 2015 - Three firefighters die while fighting a wildfire near Twisp, Washington. Three firefighters die while fighting a wildfire near Twisp, Washington.

US Fire Season Summary:

(National Interagency Fire Center)

2000

Fires: 92,250 Acres Burned: 7,393,493

2001

Fires: 84,079 Acres Burned: 3,570,911

2002

Fires: 73,457 Acres Burned: 7,184,712

2003

Fires: 63,629 Acres Burned: 3,960,842

2004

Fires: 65,461 Acres Burned: 8,097,880*

* 2004 fires and acres do not include state lands for North Carolina

2005

Fires: 66,753 Acres Burned: 8,689,389

2006

Fires: 96,385 Acres Burned: 9,873,745

2007

Fires: 85,705 Acres Burned: 9,328,045

2008

Fires: 78,979 Acres Burned: 5,292,468

2009

Fires: 78,792 Acres Burned: 5,921,786

2010

Fires: 71,971 Acres Burned: 3,422,724

2011

Fires: 74,126 Acres Burned: 8,711,367

2012

Fires: 67,774 Acres Burned: 9,326,238

2013

Fires: 47,579 Acres Burned: 4,319,546

2014

Fires: 63,312 Acres Burned: 3,595,613

2015

Fires: 68,151 Acres Burned: 10,125,149

2016

2017

Fires: 71,499 Acres Burned: 10,026,086

Largest Wildland Fires Losses: 1991-2016 (not adjusted for inflation)

(Insurance Information Institute)

$1.7 billion - Oakland, California - October 1991

$1.3 billion - "Witch Fire" - San Diego, California - October 2007

$1.06 billion - "Cedar Fire" - Julian, California - October-November 2003

$975 million - "Old Fire" - San Bernardino, California - October-November 2003

$938 million - "Great Smoky Mountains Fire" - Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, Tennessee - November 2016

$931 million - "Valley Fire" - Northern California - September 2015

$530 million - "Bastrop County Complex Fire" - Bastrop County , Texas - September 2011

$450 million - "Waldo Canyon Fire" - Colorado Springs, Colorado - June 2012

$375 million - "Topanga Fire" - Malibu, California - November 1993

$350 million - "Laguna Canyon Fire" - Orange County, California - October 1993

Structures Destroyed by Wildfires, by Year:

(National Interagency Coordination Center)

2010 - 788 structures destroyed: 338 residences, 445 outbuildings and five businesses. The annual average (since 1999) is 1,179 residences, 1,156 outbuildings and 42 businesses.

2011 - 5,246 structures destroyed: 3,459 residences, 1,711 outbuildings and 76 commercial structures. The annual average is 1,354 residences, 1,199 outbuildings and 45 commercial structures.

2012 - 4,244 structures destroyed: 2,216 residences, 1,961 outbuildings and 67 commercial structures. The annual average is 1,416 residences, 1,253 outbuildings and 46 commercial structures.

2013 - 2,135 structures destroyed: 1,093 residences, 945 outbuildings and 97 commercial structures. The annual average is 1,394 residences, 1,233 outbuildings and 50 commercial structures.

2014 - 1,953 structures destroyed: 1,038 residences, 874 minor structures, 20 commercial structures and 14 mixed commercial/residential structures. The annual average is 1,372 residences, 1,210 minor structures, and 49 commercial structures.

2015 - 4,636 structures destroyed: 2,638 residences, 29 multiple residences, 1,849 minor structures, 111 commercial structures and nine mixed commercial/residential structures. The annual average is 1,449 residences, 1,248 minor structures, and 53 commercial structures.

2016 - 4,312 structures were destroyed: 3,192 residences, 1,025 minor structures, 78 commercial structures and 17 mixed commercial/residential structures. The annual average (since 2015) is 1,449 residences, 1,248 minor structures, and 53 commercial structures.

2017 - 12,306 structures were destroyed: 8,065 residences, 4,002 minor structures, 229 commercial structures and 10 mixed commercial/residential structures. The annual average (since 2016) is 1,545 residences, 1,236 minor structures, and 55 commercial structures.