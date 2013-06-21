Oklahoma teen missing in Ecuador

<a href="http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/20/world/americas/ecuador-missing-teen/index.html">August Reiger</a>, 18, left, was reported missing when he did not meet up with his family on Sunday, June 16, at the top of a scenic mountain trail in Ecuador. Teams of firefighters, police, army troops and village volunteers reportedly have combed the area since then.
Reiger and his family split up while hiking a mountainous area south of Ecuador's capital, Quito.
Reiger is an avid Spanish speaker with a deep interest in indigenous cultures. He had asked his parents for a trip to a Spanish-speaking country as a graduation present, a relative says.
Reiger was valedictorian at his high school in Oklahoma City. He has a full scholarship to the University of Oklahoma, a relative says.
