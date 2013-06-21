August Reiger, 18, left, was reported missing when he did not meet up with his family on Sunday, June 16, at the top of a scenic mountain trail in Ecuador. Teams of firefighters, police, army troops and village volunteers reportedly have combed the area since then.
courtesy REIGER FAMILY
Oklahoma teen missing in Ecuador —
Reiger and his family split up while hiking a mountainous area south of Ecuador's capital, Quito.
courtesy reiger family
Oklahoma teen missing in Ecuador —
Reiger is an avid Spanish speaker with a deep interest in indigenous cultures. He had asked his parents for a trip to a Spanish-speaking country as a graduation present, a relative says.
KOCO
Oklahoma teen missing in Ecuador —
Reiger was valedictorian at his high school in Oklahoma City. He has a full scholarship to the University of Oklahoma, a relative says.