Police fire rubber bullets at a protester during clashes in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, June 20. Demonstrations in Brazil began in response to plans to increase fares for the public transportation system but have broadened into wider protests over economic and social issues. Since then, both Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro have agreed to roll back prices on bus and metro tickets.
CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images
Protests in Brazil —
A riot police officer confronts demonstrators in Rio de Janeiro on June 20.
CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images
Protests in Brazil —
Photographers wait for a riot police officer to fire rubber bullets on June 20 in Rio de Janeiro.
LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
Protests in Brazil —
Brazilians protest against price hikes in Belo Horizonte on June 20.
YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images
Protests in Brazil —
Horse-mounted riot police confront demonstrators in Rio de Janeiro on June 20.
CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images
Protests in Brazil —
Demonstrators stand on a statue in Niteroi outside Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, June 19.
CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images
Protests in Brazil —
Protesters overturn a bus in Niteroi on June 19.
CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images
Protests in Brazil —
Riot police take positions during a protest in Sao Paulo on Tuesday, June 18.
Daniel Guimaraens/AFP/Getty Images
Protests in Brazil —
Hidden in the peaceful multitudes are bands of rowdies, leaving rubble in their wake, including this store in Sao Paulo on June 18.
Daniel Guimaraens/AFP/Getty Images
Protests in Brazil —
Students gather at Praca da Se in Sao Paulo on June 18.
Miguel Schincariol/AFP/Getty Images
Protests in Brazil —
A press car burns in front of Sao Paulo City Hall on June 18.
Miguel Schincariol/AFP/Getty Images
Protests in Brazil —
An unidentified person carries a television out of a store in Sao Paulo on June 18.
Daniel Guimaraens/AFP/Getty Images
Protests in Brazil —
People walk in Rio de Janeiro on June 18.
NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP/Getty Images
Protests in Brazil —
Riot police form a line outside the Government Palace in Sao Paulo, on Monday, June 17.
Miguel Schincariol/AFP/Getty Images
Protests in Brazil —
Protesters set a fire outside the Tiradentes Palace in Rio de Janeiro during a protest on June 17.
TASSO MARCELO/AFP/Getty Images
Protests in Brazil —
A riot officer holds a position in downtown Rio de Janeiro on June 17.
CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images
Protests in Brazil —
Thousands participate in the protest in Rio de Janeiro on June 17.
Marcelo Sayao/EPA/LANDOV
Protests in Brazil —
Piles of trash burn in the streets of Rio de Janeiro on June 17.
PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP/Getty Images
Protests in Brazil —
Protesters clash with riot police in front of Rio de Janeiro's Legislative Assembly building on June 17.
CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images
Protests in Brazil —
Protesters clash with riot police on June 17.
TASSO MARCELO/AFP/Getty Images
Protests in Brazil —
A riot police officer receives help after clashing with protesters on June 17.
TASSO MARCELO/AFP/Getty Images
Protests in Brazil —
A protester receives assistance after being shot in the leg in Rio de Janeiro on June 17.
LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
Protests in Brazil —
Two men look at smashed ATMs in Rio de Janeiro on June 17.
CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images
Protests in Brazil —
People stand atop the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil, on June 17.
EVARISTO SA/AFP/Getty Images
Protests in Brazil —
Thousands stand in the gardens of the National Congress in Brasilia during a protest on June 17.