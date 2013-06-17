Jose Canseco Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco.

Personal:

Birth date: July 2, 1964

Birth place: Havana, Cuba

Birth name: Jose Canseco Capas Jr.

Father: Jose Canseco Sr.

Mother: Barbara Capas Canseco

Marriages: Jessica Sekely (1996-2000, divorced); Esther (Haddad) Canseco (1988-1992, divorced)

Children: with Jessica Sekely: Josie, 1996

Other Facts:

Has a twin brother, Ozzie, who also played Major League Baseball.

Timeline:

September 2, 1985 - Makes his Major League Baseball debut with the Oakland Athletics.

1986 - American League Rookie of the Year.

1988 - Named American League MVP, after becoming the first player to hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases in the same season.

1988-1990 - Helps lead the Oakland A's to three straight World Series appearances.

April 1989 - Is arrested for illegal possession of a handgun after police find a loaded handgun in his car. Pleads no contest to a misdemeanor for possessing a loaded gun and is placed on three years of unsupervised probation.

1989 - Wins his first Wins his first World Series with the Oakland A's as they beat the San Francisco Giants.

February 1992 - Arrested and charged with aggravated battery for slamming his car twice into his wife Esther's BMW and causing $10,000 worth of damage.

1992 - Is traded to the Texas Rangers.

December 1992 - Arrested and charged with battery for a fight at a nightclub. Is later acquitted.

December 1994 - Is traded to the Boston Red Sox.

January 1997 - Is traded back to the Oakland A's.

November 1997 - Arrested and charged with simple battery after an altercation with his wife, Jessica. Pleads no contest and is sentenced to one year probation and counseling.

February 1998 - Signs a one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.

December 1998 - Signs with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

August 2000 - Signs with the New York Yankees.

2000 - Second World Series win, with the New York Yankees.

June 2001 - Signs with the Chicago White Sox.

November 2001 - Along with twin brother Ozzie, Canseco is arrested and charged with battery for a fight that occurred on Halloween at a nightclub in Miami. Canseco pleads guilty and is sentenced to three years' probation, community service, and anger management classes.

May 2002 - Retires from Major League Baseball.

February 2003 - Is jailed for violating his probation after he fails to take anger management classes or begin his community service.

March 2003 - After spending a month in jail, Canseco is released and sentenced to two years of house arrest and three years of prob ation.

June 2003 - Is arrested and jailed for violating probation after testing positive for steroids.

August 2003 - Florida prosecutors drop the drug charge against Canseco, and he resumes house arrest.

2005 - Canseco's book, "Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits and How Baseball Got Big," is released. In the book, Canseco claims that he used steroids with Mark McGwire, Rafael Palmeiro, Juan Gonzalez, Ivan Rodriguez and Jason Giambi.

2008 - Releases second book, "Vindicated: Big Names, Big Liars, and the Battle to Save Baseball."

2012 - Files for bankruptcy in Nevada.

May 2013 - Is named as a suspect in a sexual assault investigation, according to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department. Las Vegas police later close the investigation without charging Canseco.

March 27, 2017 - NBC Sports California announces they've hired Canseco as an analyst for their Oakland A's pre and post game shows.