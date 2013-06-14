Breaking News

Veterans Day Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 10:27 AM ET, Wed May 2, 2018

Berna Brown visits the grave of her husband on Veterans Day -- Monday, November 11 -- at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. Robert E. Brown served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
Veterans Day in AmericaBerna Brown visits the grave of her husband on Veterans Day -- Monday, November 11 -- at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. Robert E. Brown served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
A man visits the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington early Monday morning.
Veterans Day in AmericaA man visits the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington early Monday morning.
President Barack Obama looks on during a ceremony Monday at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery.
Veterans Day in AmericaPresident Barack Obama looks on during a ceremony Monday at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery.
Members of the military stand at attention before Monday&#39;s ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns.
Veterans Day in AmericaMembers of the military stand at attention before Monday's ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns.
A man traces the name of a fallen soldier Monday from the wall of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Veterans Day in AmericaA man traces the name of a fallen soldier Monday from the wall of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
World War II veteran Arthur Nagler is presented with a Legion of Honor medal by Philippe Letrilliart, the consulate general of France in Miami, during a Veterans Day ceremony Monday in Coral Gables, Florida.
Veterans Day in AmericaWorld War II veteran Arthur Nagler is presented with a Legion of Honor medal by Philippe Letrilliart, the consulate general of France in Miami, during a Veterans Day ceremony Monday in Coral Gables, Florida.
Boy Scouts in Easton, Pennsylvania, raise an American flag during a Veterans Day program on Sunday, November 10.
Veterans Day in AmericaBoy Scouts in Easton, Pennsylvania, raise an American flag during a Veterans Day program on Sunday, November 10.
Veterans are honored before the start of Sunday&#39;s NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Dallas Cowboys at the Superdome in New Orleans.
Veterans Day in AmericaVeterans are honored before the start of Sunday's NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Dallas Cowboys at the Superdome in New Orleans.
Jim Brown, right, helps fellow veteran Howard Mills to the stage during a Veterans Day ceremony in Collierville, Tennessee, on Sunday. Brown, 83, served in Vietnam and Korea. Mills, 91, served on D-Day during World War II.
Veterans Day in AmericaJim Brown, right, helps fellow veteran Howard Mills to the stage during a Veterans Day ceremony in Collierville, Tennessee, on Sunday. Brown, 83, served in Vietnam and Korea. Mills, 91, served on D-Day during World War II.
Jesse Beazley, a World War II veteran and D-Day survivor, salutes during the national anthem before a college football game between Kentucky and Missouri in Lexington, Kentucky, on Saturday, November 9.
Jesse Beazley, a World War II veteran and D-Day survivor, salutes during the national anthem before a college football game between Kentucky and Missouri in Lexington, Kentucky, on Saturday, November 9.
(CNN)Here's a look at Veterans Day, a holiday honoring men and women who have served in the US armed forces. Observed annually in the United States on November 11.

Facts: (American Community Survey)
Celebrated annually on November 11th, the anniversary of the end of World War I.
There are 19.5 million veterans in the United States, according to the most recent statistics available.
There are 1.6 million female veterans.
    There are 9.4 million veterans over the age of 65.
    Timeline:
    November 11, 1918 -     The armistice ending World War I begins at 11 am.
    1919 - President Woodrow Wilson proclaims November 11 as Armistice Day.
    November 11, 1921 - The first Unknown Soldier is reburied at Arlington National Cemetery. The tomb has the words inscribed, "Here rests in honored glory An American Soldier Known but to God."
    May 13, 1938 - Armistice Day becomes a federal holiday.
    June 1, 1954 - President Dwight Eisenhower signs a bill changing Armistice Day to Veterans Day in order to include all US veterans.
    May 30, 1958 - Unknown Soldiers from World War II and the Korean War are reburied next to the Unknown Soldier from World War I.
    1968 - Congress changes the date of Veterans Day to the fourth Monday in October in order to give federal employees a three-day weekend. The change begins in 1971.
    September 25, 1975 - President Gerald Ford changes the date of Veterans Day back to November 11. The change begins in 1978.
    May 28, 1984 - An unknown soldier from the Vietnam War is reburied in Arlington National Cemetery. In 1998, he is identified through DNA tests as Michael Blassie, a 24-year-old pilot shot down in 1972 on the border of Cambodia.