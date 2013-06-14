Veterans Day Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at Veterans Day, a holiday honoring men and women who have served in the US armed forces. Observed annually in the United States on November 11.

Facts: (American Community Survey)

Celebrated annually on November 11th, the anniversary of the end of Celebrated annually on November 11th, the anniversary of the end of World War I.

There are 19.5 million veterans in the United States, according to the most recent statistics available.

There are 1.6 million female veterans.

There are 9.4 million veterans over the age of 65.

