The summer of love

In many parts of the world there is no better time to work on your mojo than on the longest day of the year. In Belarus girls and boys take the opportunity to celebrate the midnight sun on Ivan Kupala Day by bathing in lakes.

During the Swedish national holiday of Midsommar the usually cool, calm and collected Swedes turn to their raucous Viking roots and consume a copious amount of vodka and dance around -- according to some -- a rather phallic-looking Maypole. Perhaps unsurprisingly research shows a lot of babies are born nine months after the festivities.

During the Greek solstice celebration Klidonas, bachelors across the country try to impress single ladies by building tall fires and jumping over them. According to custom, anyone who jumps the flames three times is rewarded with a good year ahead but more importantly a likely date for the evening.

In Eastern Europe the solstice celebrations fall on Ivan Kupala Day, a holiday that has romantic connotations for many Slavs, "kupala" is derived from the same word as "cupid". In Ukraine it is common for girls to put wreathes on a river to attract eligible bachelors.

In neighboring Belarus girls place candle offerings into rivers as they celebrate Ivan Kupala Day. The pagan tradition has been accepted into the Orthodox Christian calendar.

One of the largest solstice celebrations in the world takes place at the 5,000-year-old Stonehenge, where thousands gather each year to bring in the summer season.