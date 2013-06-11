Father's Day Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at Father's Day, celebrated the third Sunday in June.

Facts:

June 17, 2018 - Father's Day

Fifty percent of all Father's Day cards are purchased for fathers, according to Hallmark. Almost 20 percent of Father's Day cards are given to husbands.

Sonora Smart Dodd of Spokane, Washington, is credited with starting Father's Day after hearing a sermon on Mother's Day while attending church with her father.

Dodd wanted to honor her father, William Jackson Smart, a Civil War veteran who raised six children after his wife died during childbirth.

Timeline:

1910 - Spokane celebrates the first Father's Day on June 19.

1924 - President Calvin Coolidge publicly supports plans for a national Father's Day.

1966 - President Lyndon Johnson signs a proclamation calling for Father's Day to be celebrated on the third Sunday of June.