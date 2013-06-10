Rupert Murdoch Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of media magnate Rupert Murdoch .

Personal:

Birth date: March 11, 1931

Birth place: Melbourne, Australia

Birth name: Keith Rupert Murdoch

Father: Keith Murdoch, journalist and newspaper publisher

Mother: Elisabeth (Greene) Murdoch, philanthropist

Marriages: Jerry Hall (March 4, 2016 - present); Wendi (Deng) Murdoch (1999-2013, divorced); Anna (Torv) Murdoch (1967-1999, divorced); Patricia (Booker) Murdoch (1956-1967, divorced)

Children: with Wendi (Deng) Murdoch: Chloe and Grace; with Anna (Torv) Murdoch: James, Lachlan, and Elisabeth; with Patricia (Booker) Murdoch: Prudence

Education: Worcester College, Oxford University, 1953

Other Facts:

Founder of News Corporation, Ltd., which has holdings in cable, film, television, internet, direct broadcast satellite television, sports, publishing and other fields.

Murdoch has been compared to William Randolph Hearst, who is often considered the founder of tabloid-style journalism.

Timeline:

1952 - Murdoch's newspaper publisher father dies, leaving him control of the News Ltd. company in Adelaide, Australia.

1954 - Murdoch begins running News Ltd.

1956 - Purchases Perth's Sunday Times.

1960 - Purchases Sydney newspapers the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror.

1964 - Starts The Australian, a national paper.

1969 - Becomes a London publisher when he gains control of the paper News of the World. Also acquires The Sun, which he transforms into a tabloid.

1973 - Expands to the United States by purchasing the San Antonio Express and the San Antonio News.

1974 - Moves to the United States.

1974 - Starts the National Star weekly tabloid to compete with the National Enquirer.

1976 - Purchases the New York Post.

1977 - Purchases New York Magazine, Corp., which includes New York magazine and The Village Voice. Murdoch has since sold both The Village Voice and New York magazine.

1979 - Forms News Corporation in Australia.

1981 - Purchases The Times of London.

1982 - Purchases The Boston Herald.

1983 - Purchases the Chicago Sun-Times.

1985 - Purchases Twentieth Century Fox from oilman Marvin Davis for $600 million.

September 1985 - Becomes a naturalized citizen of the United States.

1986 - Purchases several US television stations and creates Fox Broadcasting.

1987 - Purchases US publishing house Harper & Row for $300 million.

1988 - Sells the New York Post because of laws prohibiting ownership of newspapers and TV stations in the same market.

1990 - Merges Harper and Row and two other publishing operations into HarperCollins.

1993 - Purchases Star TV, a satellite television service based in Hong Kong.

1993 - Buys back the New York Post.

1996 - Launches the Fox News Channel.

1998-2004 - Owns the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team.

2000 - Treated for prostate cancer.

2004 - Shifts News Corp. incorporation from Australia to the United States.

2005 - Purchases Intermix Media, owner of MySpace.com, for $580 million.

2007 - Purchases Dow Jones, the publisher of The Wall Street Journal.

March 2011 - Murdoch's son, James, is named News Corp.'s deputy chief operating officer and chairman and CEO of News International.

July 2011 - Sells Myspace.com for $35 million.

July 16, 2011 - Murdoch meets with the family of murdered teen Milly Dowler, and personally apologizes for the Murdoch meets with the family of murdered teen Milly Dowler, and personally apologizes for the hacking of Dowler's phone by News of the World staff.

July 19, 2011 - Murdoch and his son, James, testify before Parliament's Culture, Media and Sport Committee on the phone hacking scandal enveloping News Group Intl. During the testimony, a protester hits Murdoch with a pie made of shaving cream.

February 29, 2012 - James Murdoch resigns as deputy COO, chairman and CEO of News International

March 2012 - The months long FBI investigation into allegations of bribery by officials of a Russian subsidiary of News Corp., News Outdoor Russia (NOR), comes to light. NOR, a billboard company, paid to advertise in public space on government owned property. News Corp sold its interest in NOR July 2011.

April 5, 2012 - John Ryley, the head of Sky News, admits to authorizing journalists to hack into emails of private citizens. Sky News is owned by News Corp.

April 24, 2012 - James Murdoch testifies before an independent British inquiry into journalistic ethics. He insists that he knew little about the scale of James Murdoch testifies before an independent British inquiry into journalistic ethics. He insists that he knew little about the scale of phone hacking by people working for the News of the World.

April 26, 2012 - Murdoch Murdoch testifies before the same committee. He admits to a cover-up of abuses at News of the World and apologizes for not paying more attention to the scandal.

May 1, 2012 - British lawmakers investigating phone hacking at News of the World declare that Rupert Murdoch is not a "fit person to exercise the stewardship of a major international company."

June 28, 2012 - News Corp. confirms that it plans to split into two publicly traded companies, one company for its television and film assets and the other for its newspaper and book publishing entities. Once the split is completed, Rupert Murdoch will serve as chairman of both companies and will also serve as CEO of the media and entertainment company.

July 21, 2012 - A News International spokesman says that Rupert Murdoch has stepped down from a number of company boards of directors, both in the UK and the US.

October 13, 2012 - Murdoch tweets about "scumbag" celebrities. Many speculated he was referring to singer Charlotte Church and television presenter Jacqui Hames after they met with British Murdoch tweets about "scumbag" celebrities. Many speculated he was referring to singer Charlotte Church and television presenter Jacqui Hames after they met with British Prime Minister David Cameron to discuss the potential reform of Britain's media laws. Murdoch tweets later that he wasn't referring to "particular people" and apologizes for his language.

December 2012 - James Murdoch becomes deputy COO of the Fox Group.

January 11, 2016 - Announces his engagement to Jerry Hall, the former model who has four children with Announces his engagement to Jerry Hall, the former model who has four children with Mick Jagger

March 4, 2016 - Marries Jerry Hall at Spencer House in London. The celebratory wedding takes place at St. Bride's Church in London, the next day.

December 9, 2016 - Murdoch's 21st Century Fox strikes a deal to take full control of Sky, one of the world's leading pay TV providers, in an offer that values Sky at $23.3 billion. Murdoch's 21st Century Fox strikes a deal to take full control of Sky, one of the world's leading pay TV providers, in an offer that values Sky at $23.3 billion.

March 2017 - Forbes names Murdoch, with a net worth of $13.1 billion, Forbes names Murdoch, with a net worth of $13.1 billion, No. 90 on its annual World's Billionaires list. He is tied with Heinz Hermann Thiele.