Ramadan Fast Facts

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Women pray at a Lahore, Pakistan, mosque during the first day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday on Friday, August 9. Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan Hide Caption 1 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Indian Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers on the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla fort and mosque in New Delhi on August 9. Muslims fasted from dawn until dusk during the holy month of Ramadan, the most sacred month in the Muslim year. Hide Caption 2 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Bangladeshis cram onto a train as they rush home to their respective villages to be with their families ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr on Thursday, August 8. Ramadan commemorates the revelation of the Quran, the sacred religious text of Islam, by the angel Gabriel to the Prophet Mohammed, according to Islamic tradition. Hide Caption 3 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – A young Kashmiri woman admires her hand after it was decorated with henna at a market ahead of the festivities on August 8. The word Ramadan derives from the Arabic ramida or ar-ramad, meaning a fierce, burning heat. Hide Caption 4 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Filipino Muslim women pray at Rizal Park in Manila on August 8. Hide Caption 5 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Indonesian Muslims attend early morning Eid al-Fitr prayers near the coast in Bantul, Yogyakarta in central Java island on August 8. Hide Caption 6 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – An Afghan man prays at the Shah-e Do Shamshira mosque in Kabul on August 8. Hide Caption 7 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Indonesian Muslims perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer on Parangkusumo Beach on August 8 in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Hide Caption 8 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Javanese people jostle the "gunungan wadon" during Grebeg Syawal ceremony on August 8, in Yogyakarta. Grebeg Syawal is a tradition that follows the holy month of Ramadan to welcome Eid Al-Fitr. The tradition involves an offering of vegetables, peppers, eggs, and other items, called gunungan wadon brought to the Grand Mosque. Hide Caption 9 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Royal servants carry gunungan wadon during the ceremony on August 8. Receiving part of the Gunungan is believed to be good luck and a blessing for the year ahead. Hide Caption 10 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – An Indonesian woman offers flowers on dried volcanic mud for family members who died during a volcano eruption in Sidoarjo in eastern Java as Indonesians mark Eid al-Fitr with pilgrimages to cemeteries to remember their dead. Hide Caption 11 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Men gather around private cubicles at the East London Mosque in London on Wednesday, August 7, the last night of Ramadan. Hide Caption 12 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – People relax inside the Hamam al-Sammara Public Baths during preparations for the Eid Al-Fitr feast in Gaza City on August 7. Hide Caption 13 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – People wait for Iftar, the meal that breaks the daylong fast during Ramadan, on Tuesday, August 6, at the Jama Masjid, or Grand Mosque, in New Delhi, India. Hide Caption 14 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Men pray during a special prayer service for Lailat al-Qader, also known as the Night of Power, at Jamia Masjid, a mosque in Srinagar, India, on August 6. Hide Caption 15 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Bands of colored light reflect on the wall of a mosque as a boy looks up at a stained glass window in Gaza City on Monday, August 5. Hide Caption 16 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – A man prays outside the Dome of the Rock in the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on August 5. Hide Caption 17 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – People break the daylong fast at a mosque in Kolkata, India, on Sunday, August 4, 2013. Hide Caption 18 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – People read the Quran during Laylat Al Qadr prayers at Al Emari mosque in Gaza City on August 4. Hide Caption 19 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Muslims gather for prayer on the last Friday of Ramadan at the historic Jama Masjid in New Delhi on Friday, August 2. Hide Caption 20 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Observers sit on a ledge at the Jama Masjid overlooking a large crowd gathered for Friday prayers in New Delhi on August 2. Hide Caption 21 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Palestinians use a ladder to climb over the separation barrier with Israel in Al-Ram on their way to pray at the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, August 2. Hide Caption 22 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Worshipers place the Quran over their heads in an act of penitence as they attend a Lailat al-Qadr, or Night of Destiny, prayer in the Imam Musa al-Khadim shrine in Baghdad, Iraq, on Thursday, August 1. Hide Caption 23 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Muslim women pray on the 21st day of Ramadan at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, India, on Wednesday, July 31. Hide Caption 24 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Muslims enjoy the Mediterranean sea in Jaffa, a mixed Jewish and Arab part of Tel Aviv, Israel, as they break the Ramadan fast at sunset on July 31. Hide Caption 25 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – A boy helps his friend put on a turban during their Quran lesson at a mosque in Ampang, Malaysia, on Tuesday, July 30. Hide Caption 26 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Men take part in a religious ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, on Monday, July 29, commemorating the death of the seventh-century Imam Ali bin Abi Talib, who was killed during the month of Ramadan. Hide Caption 27 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Girls read the Quran at a mosque in Sanabis, Bahrain, on Saturday, July 27. Hide Caption 28 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – A woman buys sweets in Herat, Afghanistan, on July 27. Hide Caption 29 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Palestinian women hold prayer beads as they pray outside the Dome of the Rock at al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on Friday, July 26. Hide Caption 30 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Palestinian worshippers pray outside al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on July 26. Hide Caption 31 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – A man smokes a hookah Thursday, July 25, in Jaffa, a suburb of Tel Aviv, Israel, as Muslim worshipers break their daylong fast. Hide Caption 32 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Muslim men pray July 25 at a mosque in Surabaya, Indonesia. Hide Caption 33 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – A Kashmiri Muslim nomad drinks tea as her family breaks their fast at a temporary base camp on the outskirts of Srinagar, India, on July 25. Hide Caption 34 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – A man fasting for Ramadan cools off in a waterfall on July 25 in Islamabad, Pakistan. Hide Caption 35 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – A Kashmiri Muslim man reads verses from the Quran in a mosque in Srinagar, India, on July 25. Hide Caption 36 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – A mosque worker prepares meals for the poor and those coming to break their fast at the mosque on July 25 in Nairobi, Kenya. Hide Caption 37 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – In Baghdad City, a man prepares to serve sweets as dusk approaches on Wednesday, July 24. Hide Caption 38 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – A Muslim man prays at the Jame Mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Tuesday, July 23. Hide Caption 39 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – A Pakistani student of a madrassa, or Islamic school, attends a test in reciting verses of the Quran in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Monday, July 22. Hide Caption 40 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – A man prays after breaking his fast on July 22 inside the Blue Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. Hide Caption 41 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Girls leave a religious school in Herat, Afghanistan, on July 22. Hide Caption 42 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Children read the Quran at a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday, July 21. Hide Caption 43 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – A man reads the Quran at a mosque in Gaza City on July 21. Hide Caption 44 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – People work at an ice factory on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on July 21. Hide Caption 45 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Muslim men attend prayers in a mosque on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, on Saturday, July 20. Hide Caption 46 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Outgoing Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, center, prays at the holy shrine of Imam Abbas in Karbala, Iraq, on Friday, July 19, during the second Friday of Ramadan. Hide Caption 47 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Muslims offer prayers in New Delhi on July 19. Hide Caption 48 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Men prepare food to break their fast during the month of Ramadan in Herat, Afghanistan, Thursday, July 18. Hide Caption 49 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Men make lemang, a typical Indonesian food from West Sumatra made with sticky rice cooked in bamboo, in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 18. Hide Caption 50 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Public waker Mohammad al-Jamalah rouses people with his drum in Gaza City, signaling the time for the pre-dawn meal before fasting begins again on July 18. Hide Caption 51 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Girls read the Quran during Ramadan in their classroom at Madrasatur-Rashaad religious school in Hyderabad, India, on Wednesday, July 17. Hide Caption 52 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – A girl holds out her hands during Dua prayers on July 17 at the school in Hyderabad. Hide Caption 53 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Muslims offer noon prayers on July 17 at the Red Mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan. Hide Caption 54 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Men break their fast on July 17 at the Shrine of Hazrat Ali in Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan. Hide Caption 55 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – A row of children joins the night prayer known as Tarawih on Tuesday, July 16, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Hide Caption 56 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – A pair of newlyweds prepare to pose for wedding photos at Niujie Mosque in Beijing on July 16. Hide Caption 57 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – A teacher shows a carving of the Quran at the Islamic Boarding School of Ashriyyah Nurul Iman in Parung, Indonesia, on July 16. Hide Caption 58 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – A man washes his feet before noon prayers at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan, on July 16. Hide Caption 59 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Muslim soldiers from the Kenyan Contingent serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia pray on July 16 inside a military base near the southern Somali port city of Kismayo . Hide Caption 60 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Street vendors sell sweets in Sanaa, Yemen, on Monday, July 15. Hide Caption 61 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Muslims rest at a mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Sunday, July 14. Hide Caption 62 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Children watch as adults pray at a mosque in New Delhi on July 12, the first Friday of Ramadan. Hide Caption 63 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Muslims break their fast in New Delhi on July 12. Hide Caption 64 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Men are reflected in glass as women pray inside the Jamia Masjid, or Grand Mosque, in Srinagar, India, on July 12. Hide Caption 65 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – A young Muslim boy folds an umbrella in New Delhi on July 12. Hide Caption 66 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – A man reads the Quran at an old Mughal-era mosque in New Delhi on July 12. Hide Caption 67 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – A woman makes her way to pray at the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City on July 12. Hide Caption 68 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – A young boy walks past elders offering Friday prayers at the Mecca Masjid mosque in Hyderabad, India, on July 12. Hide Caption 69 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – A worker drains and rinses boiled soy beans at a small tempeh factory in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 12. Tempeh is an Indonesian staple made from fermented soy beans. The Indonesian government has said that it will increase food imports during Ramadan to reduce inflation caused by increased food consumption leading up to the Eid Al Fitr holiday marking the end of the fasting month. Hide Caption 70 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Volunteers arrange food to break the fast at a local mosque in Karachi, Pakistan, on Thursday, July 11. Hide Caption 71 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Indian Muslim women offer prayers after breaking their fast in New Delhi on July 11. Hide Caption 72 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – A young Muslim girl arranges food plates before Iftar, the evening meal when Muslims break their fast, at the Jama Masjid mosque in New Delhi on July 11. Hide Caption 73 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – A man distributes bread for a fast-breaking evening meal, or Iftar, at the Eidgah mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, July 10. Hide Caption 74 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – An elderly man reads verses of the Quran, Islam's holy book, on July 10 in the old city of Sanaa, Yemen. Hide Caption 75 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Turkish people wait to break their fast on July 10 at Eyup in Istanbul. Hide Caption 76 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Students perform afternoon prayers at an Islamic boarding school on July 10 in Medan, Indonesia. Hide Caption 77 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Students sit in circles during a Quran recital class in Medan on July 10. Hide Caption 78 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – A Muslim man performs ablutions before evening prayer on July 10 at the historic Wazir Khan mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. Hide Caption 79 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – An Indonesian woman prays at a mosque in Jakarta on July 10. Hide Caption 80 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Women hold prayers on the first night of Ramadan at the Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday, July 9. Hide Caption 81 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Anti-government protesters in Turkey take a break from their first day of fasting during Ramadan after sunset on July 9 in Istanbul. Hide Caption 82 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – A customer tries on a cap ahead of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, on July 9. Hide Caption 83 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – A child waits as men attend midday prayers at Strasbourg Grand Mosque in Strasbourg, France, on July 9. Hide Caption 84 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – People buy dates in Karachi, Pakistan, on July 9. Hide Caption 85 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – A man recites prayers at a mosque in Jakarta on July 9. Hide Caption 86 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – Women hold prayers on the first night of Ramadan in Jakarta on July 9. Hide Caption 87 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – A man selling dried fruit waits for customers in an old market in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Monday, July 8. Hide Caption 88 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – People walk past parasols in Jerusalem on July 8. Hide Caption 89 of 91

Photos: Photos: Ramadan around the world Ramadan around the world – A man cook sweets in Kabul on July 8. Hide Caption 90 of 91