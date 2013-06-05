Breaking News

Trayvon Martin Shooting Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 12:05 PM ET, Thu February 8, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

George Zimmerman is congratulated by members of his defense team, Don West and Lorna Truett, after the not guilty verdict is read on Saturday, July 13, in Sanford, Florida. A jury of six women found him not guilty in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/13/justice/gallery/zimmerman-trial-reaction/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;View photos of the public reaction to the verdict.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialGeorge Zimmerman is congratulated by members of his defense team, Don West and Lorna Truett, after the not guilty verdict is read on Saturday, July 13, in Sanford, Florida. A jury of six women found him not guilty in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. View photos of the public reaction to the verdict.
Hide Caption
1 of 47
George Zimmerman&#39;s wife, Shellie Zimmerman, cries as friends and family members celebrate the verdict on July 13.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialGeorge Zimmerman's wife, Shellie Zimmerman, cries as friends and family members celebrate the verdict on July 13.
Hide Caption
2 of 47
Robert Zimmerman Sr. and Gladys Zimmerman embrace after their son is found not guilty on July 13.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialRobert Zimmerman Sr. and Gladys Zimmerman embrace after their son is found not guilty on July 13.
Hide Caption
3 of 47
George Zimmerman prepares to leave the courtroom after the not guilty verdict is read on July 13.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialGeorge Zimmerman prepares to leave the courtroom after the not guilty verdict is read on July 13.
Hide Caption
4 of 47
Zimmerman confers with his defense team on July 13, after working out the wording for a response to the jury, who had asked for clarification on the instructions regarding manslaughter. The response, crafted and agreed to by both the prosecution and defense, instructed the jury to ask their question more specifically, as the court could not engage in general discussion.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialZimmerman confers with his defense team on July 13, after working out the wording for a response to the jury, who had asked for clarification on the instructions regarding manslaughter. The response, crafted and agreed to by both the prosecution and defense, instructed the jury to ask their question more specifically, as the court could not engage in general discussion.
Hide Caption
5 of 47
Zimmerman and his defense team stand in the courtroom as the jury arrives before starting their second day of deliberations on July 13.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialZimmerman and his defense team stand in the courtroom as the jury arrives before starting their second day of deliberations on July 13.
Hide Caption
6 of 47
Prosecutor John Guy addresses the jury with his closing rebuttal during Zimmerman&#39;s murder trial on Friday, July 12. &quot;He shot him because he wanted to,&quot; Guy told jurors, saying that Zimmerman didn&#39;t have to shoot 17-year-old Martin.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialProsecutor John Guy addresses the jury with his closing rebuttal during Zimmerman's murder trial on Friday, July 12. "He shot him because he wanted to," Guy told jurors, saying that Zimmerman didn't have to shoot 17-year-old Martin.
Hide Caption
7 of 47
Zimmerman&#39;s attorney Mark O&#39;Mara holds up a chart during closing arguments for the defense on Friday, July 12. &quot;How many &#39;what ifs&#39; have you heard from the state in this case?&quot; O&#39;Mara asked the jury. &quot;They don&#39;t get to ask you that.&quot;
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialZimmerman's attorney Mark O'Mara holds up a chart during closing arguments for the defense on Friday, July 12. "How many 'what ifs' have you heard from the state in this case?" O'Mara asked the jury. "They don't get to ask you that."
Hide Caption
8 of 47
Zimmerman, right, sits with another defense attorney, Don West, this week. West objected to a third-degree murder charge also sought by prosecutors on Thursday, July 11, the day closing arguments began. The judge ruled out that charge but said the jury could consider convicting the defendant of manslaughter.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialZimmerman, right, sits with another defense attorney, Don West, this week. West objected to a third-degree murder charge also sought by prosecutors on Thursday, July 11, the day closing arguments began. The judge ruled out that charge but said the jury could consider convicting the defendant of manslaughter.
Hide Caption
9 of 47
Dr. Vincent Di Maio, a forensic pathologist and gunshot wound expert, describes Zimmerman&#39;s injuries while testifying for the defense Tuesday, July 9.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialDr. Vincent Di Maio, a forensic pathologist and gunshot wound expert, describes Zimmerman's injuries while testifying for the defense Tuesday, July 9.
Hide Caption
10 of 47
Defense attorney Mark O&#39;Mara, right, questions forensics animation expert Daniel Schumaker, center, at the bench of Judge Debra Nelson with Assistant State Attorney Richard Mantei, left, during a July 9 hearing on the admissibility of animation created for the defense. Schumaker showed the judge and Mantei some 3-D animation on his laptop after an overhead projector didn&#39;t work.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialDefense attorney Mark O'Mara, right, questions forensics animation expert Daniel Schumaker, center, at the bench of Judge Debra Nelson with Assistant State Attorney Richard Mantei, left, during a July 9 hearing on the admissibility of animation created for the defense. Schumaker showed the judge and Mantei some 3-D animation on his laptop after an overhead projector didn't work.
Hide Caption
11 of 47
John Donnelly, a friend of George Zimmerman&#39;s, cries on the witness stand on Monday, July 8, in Sanford, Florida, after listening to screams on the 911 tape entered in evidence.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialJohn Donnelly, a friend of George Zimmerman's, cries on the witness stand on Monday, July 8, in Sanford, Florida, after listening to screams on the 911 tape entered in evidence.
Hide Caption
12 of 47
Sondra Osterman, a friend of Zimmerman&#39;s, listens to the 911 tape while testifying on July 8.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialSondra Osterman, a friend of Zimmerman's, listens to the 911 tape while testifying on July 8.
Hide Caption
13 of 47
Mark Osterman, a friend of Zimmerman&#39;s, testifies on July 8 and describes the type of gun Zimmerman owned.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialMark Osterman, a friend of Zimmerman's, testifies on July 8 and describes the type of gun Zimmerman owned.
Hide Caption
14 of 47
Leanne Benjamin, a friend of Zimmerman&#39;s, smiles while identifying him in court on July 8.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialLeanne Benjamin, a friend of Zimmerman's, smiles while identifying him in court on July 8.
Hide Caption
15 of 47
Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin, takes the stand during Zimmerman&#39;s trial on Friday, July 5.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialSybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin, takes the stand during Zimmerman's trial on Friday, July 5.
Hide Caption
16 of 47
George Zimmerman&#39;s mother, Gladys Zimmerman, listens to the 911 tape while taking the stand during his trial in Seminole County circuit court on July 5.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialGeorge Zimmerman's mother, Gladys Zimmerman, listens to the 911 tape while taking the stand during his trial in Seminole County circuit court on July 5.
Hide Caption
17 of 47
Martin&#39;s brother Jahvaris Fulton testifies at the Zimmerman trial in Seminole County circuit court on July 5.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialMartin's brother Jahvaris Fulton testifies at the Zimmerman trial in Seminole County circuit court on July 5.
Hide Caption
18 of 47
Volusia and Seminole County associate medical examiner Shiping Bao testifies on July 5. Bao conducted the final autopsy on Martin and determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the chest.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialVolusia and Seminole County associate medical examiner Shiping Bao testifies on July 5. Bao conducted the final autopsy on Martin and determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the chest.
Hide Caption
19 of 47
Florida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Lab Analyst Anthony Gorgone testifies about DNA findings on Wednesday, July 3, in Sanford, Florida. Here, Gorgone points to a sweatshirt worn by Trayvon Martin on the night Martin was shot. Only one stain on Martin&#39;s hooded jacket yielded a partial DNA profile that matched Zimmerman&#39;s.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialFlorida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Lab Analyst Anthony Gorgone testifies about DNA findings on Wednesday, July 3, in Sanford, Florida. Here, Gorgone points to a sweatshirt worn by Trayvon Martin on the night Martin was shot. Only one stain on Martin's hooded jacket yielded a partial DNA profile that matched Zimmerman's.
Hide Caption
20 of 47
Gorgone points to a jacket worn by Zimmerman on the night of the shooting. Multiple stains on Zimmerman&#39;s jacket tested positive for Zimmerman&#39;s DNA. At least two stains from the jacket tested positive for a mixture of DNA that included Martin&#39;s DNA.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialGorgone points to a jacket worn by Zimmerman on the night of the shooting. Multiple stains on Zimmerman's jacket tested positive for Zimmerman's DNA. At least two stains from the jacket tested positive for a mixture of DNA that included Martin's DNA.
Hide Caption
21 of 47
Firearms analyst Amy Siewert from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement answers questions from the prosecution while holding Zimmerman&#39;s gun on July 3. Siewert examined the gun and said Zimmerman had one bullet ready to fire in the chamber as well as a fully loaded magazine when the shooting occurred.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialFirearms analyst Amy Siewert from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement answers questions from the prosecution while holding Zimmerman's gun on July 3. Siewert examined the gun and said Zimmerman had one bullet ready to fire in the chamber as well as a fully loaded magazine when the shooting occurred.
Hide Caption
22 of 47
Alexis Carter, a military prosecutor, testifies during the trial on July 3. Carter taught a criminal litigation class that Zimmerman completed, and testified that the class included extensive coverage of Florida&#39;s self-defense laws.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialAlexis Carter, a military prosecutor, testifies during the trial on July 3. Carter taught a criminal litigation class that Zimmerman completed, and testified that the class included extensive coverage of Florida's self-defense laws.
Hide Caption
23 of 47
Mark Osterman, a U.S. Air Marshal and friend of Zimmerman&#39;s who wrote a book about the case, testifies on Tuesday, July 2. He recounted the story of the shooting that Zimmerman told him and testified that when he took Zimmerman home from the police station after the shooting, Zimmerman wasn&#39;t acting like himself.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialMark Osterman, a U.S. Air Marshal and friend of Zimmerman's who wrote a book about the case, testifies on Tuesday, July 2. He recounted the story of the shooting that Zimmerman told him and testified that when he took Zimmerman home from the police station after the shooting, Zimmerman wasn't acting like himself.
Hide Caption
24 of 47
Prosecutor Bernie de la Rionda, on July 2, demonstrates a possible scenario while questioning state witness Chris Serino, a Sanford police officer.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialProsecutor Bernie de la Rionda, on July 2, demonstrates a possible scenario while questioning state witness Chris Serino, a Sanford police officer.
Hide Caption
25 of 47
Hirotaka Nakasone, a voice recognition expert with the FBI, testifies in the Zimmerman trial on Monday, July 1.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialHirotaka Nakasone, a voice recognition expert with the FBI, testifies in the Zimmerman trial on Monday, July 1.
Hide Caption
26 of 47
Witness Jonathan Good is cross-examined by defense attorney Mark O&#39;Mara on Friday, June 28.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialWitness Jonathan Good is cross-examined by defense attorney Mark O'Mara on Friday, June 28.
Hide Caption
27 of 47
Selma Mora reenacts a scenario for defense attorney Mark O&#39;Mara on Thursday, June 27. Mora lived in Zimmerman&#39;s neighborhood at the time of the shooting.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialSelma Mora reenacts a scenario for defense attorney Mark O'Mara on Thursday, June 27. Mora lived in Zimmerman's neighborhood at the time of the shooting.
Hide Caption
28 of 47
Witness Jennifer Lauer points to where her former home was in the Retreat at Twin Lakes community during questioning by defense attorney Mark O&#39;Mara on June 27. Lauer called 911 on the night of the shooting.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialWitness Jennifer Lauer points to where her former home was in the Retreat at Twin Lakes community during questioning by defense attorney Mark O'Mara on June 27. Lauer called 911 on the night of the shooting.
Hide Caption
29 of 47
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/27/opinion/zimmerman-jeantel/index.html&quot;&gt;Rachel Jeantel&lt;/a&gt;, a friend of Martin&#39;s, is questioned by defense attorney Don West on June 27. She appeared to get frustrated several times during the cross-examination, including one time when West suggested they could break until the morning so she&#39;d have more time to review the deposition transcript.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialRachel Jeantel, a friend of Martin's, is questioned by defense attorney Don West on June 27. She appeared to get frustrated several times during the cross-examination, including one time when West suggested they could break until the morning so she'd have more time to review the deposition transcript.
Hide Caption
30 of 47
The evidence letter that Jeantel says she wrote with a friend for Sybrina Fulton, Martin&#39;s mother, is displayed during the trial on June 27. When the defense asked Jeantel to read the letter, she said she couldn&#39;t read cursive. She asked a friend to write the letter for her, she said.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialThe evidence letter that Jeantel says she wrote with a friend for Sybrina Fulton, Martin's mother, is displayed during the trial on June 27. When the defense asked Jeantel to read the letter, she said she couldn't read cursive. She asked a friend to write the letter for her, she said.
Hide Caption
31 of 47
Jeantel testifies on Wednesday, June 26. She was the last person to speak with Martin on the phone.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialJeantel testifies on Wednesday, June 26. She was the last person to speak with Martin on the phone.
Hide Caption
32 of 47
Zimmerman walks past Martin&#39;s parents, Sybrina Fulton, left, and Tracy Martin, second from left, as he enters the courtroom after lunch recess on June 26.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialZimmerman walks past Martin's parents, Sybrina Fulton, left, and Tracy Martin, second from left, as he enters the courtroom after lunch recess on June 26.
Hide Caption
33 of 47
Diana Smith of the Sanford Police Department on Tuesday, June 25, shows the jury a bag of Skittles that was collected as evidence at the crime scene. Martin was said to be carrying the bag of candy and a soft drink at the time of his death.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialDiana Smith of the Sanford Police Department on Tuesday, June 25, shows the jury a bag of Skittles that was collected as evidence at the crime scene. Martin was said to be carrying the bag of candy and a soft drink at the time of his death.
Hide Caption
34 of 47
Assistant state attorneys John Guy, left, and Richard Mantei hold up Martin&#39;s sweatshirt as evidence during Zimmerman&#39;s trial on June 25. After Martin&#39;s death, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/03/27/living/history-hoodie-trayvon-martin/index.html&quot;&gt;protesters started wearing hoodies&lt;/a&gt; in solidarity against racial profiling.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialAssistant state attorneys John Guy, left, and Richard Mantei hold up Martin's sweatshirt as evidence during Zimmerman's trial on June 25. After Martin's death, protesters started wearing hoodies in solidarity against racial profiling.
Hide Caption
35 of 47
During the trial on June 25, crime scene technician Diana Smith shows the jury a gun that was collected as evidence.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialDuring the trial on June 25, crime scene technician Diana Smith shows the jury a gun that was collected as evidence.
Hide Caption
36 of 47
Zimmerman laughs with defense attorney Don West during his trial on June 25.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialZimmerman laughs with defense attorney Don West during his trial on June 25.
Hide Caption
37 of 47
Selene Bahadoor enters the courtroom to take the witness stand on June 25. She was the first eyewitness to testify and said the shooting occured right behind her home.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialSelene Bahadoor enters the courtroom to take the witness stand on June 25. She was the first eyewitness to testify and said the shooting occured right behind her home.
Hide Caption
38 of 47
Seminole County 911 dispatcher Sean Noffke testifies on Monday, June 24, about his conversation with Zimmerman on a non-emergency line the night of the shooting.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialSeminole County 911 dispatcher Sean Noffke testifies on Monday, June 24, about his conversation with Zimmerman on a non-emergency line the night of the shooting.
Hide Caption
39 of 47
A transcript of Zimmerman&#39;s police call on the night of the shooting is projected during opening arguments on June 24.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialA transcript of Zimmerman's police call on the night of the shooting is projected during opening arguments on June 24.
Hide Caption
40 of 47
Martin&#39;s father, Tracy Martin, cries on June 24 as he listens to the description of his son&#39;s death.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialMartin's father, Tracy Martin, cries on June 24 as he listens to the description of his son's death.
Hide Caption
41 of 47
Prosecutor John Guy gestures during his opening arguments on June 24. His first words to the six-woman jury may have raised a few eyebrows. &quot;Good morning. &#39;F*****g punks, these a******s all get away,&#39;&quot; Guy quoted Zimmerman. &quot;These were the words in this grown man&#39;s mouth as he followed this boy that he didn&#39;t know. Those were his words, not mine.&quot;
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialProsecutor John Guy gestures during his opening arguments on June 24. His first words to the six-woman jury may have raised a few eyebrows. "Good morning. 'F*****g punks, these a******s all get away,'" Guy quoted Zimmerman. "These were the words in this grown man's mouth as he followed this boy that he didn't know. Those were his words, not mine."
Hide Caption
42 of 47
From left, Zimmerman&#39;s father, Robert Zimmerman Sr.; his mother, Gladys; and his wife, Shellie, are escorted from the courtroom on June 24. Since they are all on the witness list, the judge ruled they cannot be present in the courtroom until after they testify.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialFrom left, Zimmerman's father, Robert Zimmerman Sr.; his mother, Gladys; and his wife, Shellie, are escorted from the courtroom on June 24. Since they are all on the witness list, the judge ruled they cannot be present in the courtroom until after they testify.
Hide Caption
43 of 47
Defense attorney Don West displays a photo of Zimmerman from the night of the shooting during his opening arguments on June 24. He opened his statements with a knock-knock joke but failed to win a laugh. &quot;Knock knock. Who&#39;s there? George Zimmerman. George Zimmerman who? Good, you&#39;re on the jury,&quot; he said.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialDefense attorney Don West displays a photo of Zimmerman from the night of the shooting during his opening arguments on June 24. He opened his statements with a knock-knock joke but failed to win a laugh. "Knock knock. Who's there? George Zimmerman. George Zimmerman who? Good, you're on the jury," he said.
Hide Caption
44 of 47
A video entered as evidence is displayed on June 24. It shows Martin, right, at a 7-Eleven on the night of his shooting.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialA video entered as evidence is displayed on June 24. It shows Martin, right, at a 7-Eleven on the night of his shooting.
Hide Caption
45 of 47
From left, Martin&#39;s parents, Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton, and Benjamin Crump, the family&#39;s legal counsel, make a brief statement to the media before jurors heard opening statements on June 24.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialFrom left, Martin's parents, Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton, and Benjamin Crump, the family's legal counsel, make a brief statement to the media before jurors heard opening statements on June 24.
Hide Caption
46 of 47
Zimmerman waits for the start of his trial on June 24.
Photos: Photos: Zimmerman trial
Key moments in the Zimmerman trialZimmerman waits for the start of his trial on June 24.
Hide Caption
47 of 47
14 zimmer 0713 - reaction17 zimmerman 0713 wife crieszimmerman parents react16 zimmerman 0713 smile11 zimmerman 071307 zimmerman 071504 zimmerman 071201 zimmerman 0712zimmerman trial 0711-020709 zimmerman trial01 zimmerman 070901 zimmerman 070802 zimmerman 070803 zimmerman 070804 zimmerman 070801 zimmerman 0705gladys zimmermanjahvaris fultonshiping bao zimmerman02.zimmerman.trial.070401.zimmerman.trial.070403.zimmerman.trial.070405.zimmerman.trial.070406.zimmerman.trial.070407.zimmerman.trial.070401 zimmerman trial 070101 zimmerman trial 062801 zimmerman trial 062702 zimmerman trial 062703 zimmerman trial 062704 zimmerman trial 062705 zimmerman trial 062706 zimmerman trial 062707 zimmerman trial 062508 zimmerman trial 062509 zimmerman trial 062510 zimmerman trial 062511 zimmerman trial 062512 zimmerman trial 062513 zimmerman trial 062514 zimmerman trial 062415 zimmerman trial 062416 zimmerman trial 062417 zimmerman trial 062418 zimmerman trial 062419 zimmerman trial 062420 zimmerman trial 0624

(CNN)Here's a look at the February 2012 shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. Former neighborhood watch captain George Zimmerman was acquitted in the July 2013 case.

Facts:
Trayvon Benjamin Martin, born February 5, 1995, was a 17-year-old African-American high school student who lived in Miami Gardens, Florida, with his mother, Sybrina Fulton. In February 2012, Martin was visiting his father, Tracy Martin in Sanford, Florida, after receiving a ten-day suspension from Krop Senior High School. The suspension stemmed from the discovery of drug residue in Martin's book bag.
George Michael Zimmerman, born October 5, 1983, was a part-time student at Seminole State College and a neighborhood watch captain at the Retreat at Twin Lakes gated community in Sanford, Florida, at the time of the shooting. He is the son of Robert and Gladys Zimmerman.
READ MORE: George Zimmerman's encounters with the law and public spotlight.
    Timeline:
    February 26, 2012 -     George Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch captain in Sanford, Florida, calls 911 to report "a suspicious person" in the neighborhood. He is instructed not to get out of his SUV or approach the person. Zimmerman disregards the instructions. Moments later, neighbors report hearing gunfire. Zimmerman acknowledges that he shot Martin, claiming it was in self-defense. In a police report, Officer Timothy Smith writes that Zimmerman was bleeding from the nose and back of the head.
    Read More
    February 27, 2012 - Martin's father, Tracy Martin, files a missing persons report. Officers with the Sanford Police Department visit Tracy Martin. He is able to identify Trayvon Martin's body using a photo.
    March 8, 2012 - Investigators receive a fax from the Altamonte Family Practice containing the medical records identifying the injuries sustained by Zimmerman on the night of the shooting: Open wound of scalp, without mention of complication; nasal bones, closed fracture; assault by other specified means.
    March 12, 2012 - Sanford Police Chief Bill Lee says that Zimmerman has not been charged because there are no grounds to disprove his story of the events.
    March 13, 2012 - Sanford Police Department's homicide detective Christopher Serino recommends Zimmerman be charged with manslaughter. Zimmerman "failed to identify himself" as a concerned citizen or neighborhood watch member on two occasions that night. Serino reports that he thought Zimmerman's head injuries were "marginally consistent with a life-threatening episode, as described by him, during which neither a deadly weapon nor deadly force were deployed by Trayvon Martin."
    March 14, 2012 - The case is turned over to the Florida State Attorney Norm Wolfinger.
    March 15, 2012 - In a letter to the Orlando Sentinel, Robert Zimmerman, George Zimmerman's father, writes that George has been unfairly portrayed as a racist, and that George is Hispanic and grew up in a multiracial family.
    March 16, 2012 - Authorities release seven 911 calls from the night of the shooting. In one of the 911 recordings, Zimmerman, against the advice of the 911 dispatcher, follows Martin. In one of the recordings, a voice screams "Help, help!" in the background, followed by the sound of a gunshot.
    March 19, 2012 - The Justice Department and the FBI announce that they have launched an investigation into Martin's death.
    March 20, 2012 - A lawyer for the Martin family, Benjamin Crump, holds a news conference, telling reporters that Trayvon was on the phone with his 16-year-old girlfriend at the time of the shooting. The girl, who wishes to remain anonymous, says she heard someone ask Martin what he was doing and heard Martin ask why the person was following him, according to Crump. The girl then got the impression that there was an altercation in which the earpiece fell out of Martin's ear and the connection went dead.
    March 21, 2012 - CNN analyzes one of the tapes of Zimmerman's call to dispatch, in which he is purported to have used a racial slur against blacks. The results are inconclusive.
    March 22, 2012 - A petition on Change.org calling for the arrest of Zimmerman, created by the parents of Trayvon Martin, surpasses 1.3 million people.
    March 22, 2012 - Sanford Police Chief Bill Lee announces he is stepping down "temporarily" as head of the department, which has been criticized for its handling of the fatal shooting.
    March 22, 2012 - Florida Gov. Rick Scott announces he is appointing Angela B. Corey of the 4th Judicial Circuit as state attorney in the investigation, replacing Norman Wolfinger, state attorney for Florida's 18th District, which includes Sanford, Florida.
    March 23, 2012 - President Barack Obama speaks out publicly for the first time on the growing controversy over the shooting of Trayvon Martin, saying that the incident requires national "soul-searching."
    March 24, 2012 - A handful of members from the New Black Panther Party (NBPP) offer a $10,000 reward for the "capture" of George Zimmerman.
    March 26, 2012 - Exactly one month after Trayvon Martin's death, rallies take place in cities across the country, including Sanford, Florida, where the City Commission holds a town hall meeting on the incident and its aftermath. Martin's parents speak at the meeting.
    March 28, 2012 - Zimmerman's father appears on television and says that Martin threatened to kill his son and then beat him so badly Zimmerman was forced to shoot.
    March 29, 2012 - Zimmerman's brother, Robert Zimmerman Jr., appears on CNN and says medical records will prove that his brother was attacked and his nose was broken by Trayvon Martin before he fatally shot the teen.
    April 2, 2012 - FBI agents interview Martin's girlfriend, the 16-year-old girl who, phone records show, was on the cell phone with him shortly before the fatal confrontation.
    April 3, 2012 - Zimmerman's legal adviser, Craig Sonner, says that criminal defense lawyer Hal Uhrig will represent Zimmerman and that Sonner will serve as co-counsel if the case proceeds.
    April 7-8, 2012 - George Zimmerman launches a website warning supporters about groups falsely claiming to be raising funds for his defense. The site includes a link through which donations can be made to pay for Zimmerman's lawyers and living expenses.
    April 9, 2012 - Prosecutor Angela Corey announces that she will not present the case to a grand jury.
    April 10, 2012 - Attorneys Hal Uhrig and Craig Sonner announce that they have lost contact with Zimmerman and no longer represent him.
    April 11, 2012 - Zimmerman is charged with second-degree murder. His new lawyer, Mark O'Mara, tells CNN that Zimmerman has turned himself in.
    April 18, 2012 - Seminole Circuit Court Judge Jessica Recksiedler, who was assigned to Zimmerman's case, approves a motion to disqualify herself from the criminal case because her husband works as a CNN legal analyst.
    April 18, 2012 - It is announced that Seminole County Circuit Judge Kenneth Lester Jr. will take over George Zimmerman's case.
    April 20, 2012 - Zimmerman's bond hearing is held. Judge Lester sets Zimmerman's bond at $150,000. During the hearing, Zimmerman apologizes to the family of Trayvon Martin for the loss of their son.
    April 23, 2012 - Zimmerman is released on bail at 12:05 a.m. Later in the day, Zimmerman enters a written not guilty plea and waives his right to appear at his arraignment.
    May 8, 2012 - Judge Kenneth Lester accepts Zimmerman's written plea of not guilty.
    May 15, 2012 - A medical report by George Zimmerman's family doctor, taken a day after the February 26 shooting, shows Zimmerman was diagnosed with a fractured nose, two black eyes and two lacerations on the back of his head.
    June 1, 2012 - Judge Kenneth Lester Jr. revokes Zimmerman's bond and orders him to surrender within 48 hours after the prosecution argues that Zimmerman and his wife, Shellie Zimmerman, misrepresented their finances when Zimmerman's bond was originally set in April.
    June 3, 2012 - At 1:45 p.m., Zimmerman surrenders to authorities and is taken into custody at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Seminole County, Florida.
    June 12, 2012 - George Zimmerman's wife, Shellie Zimmerman, is arrested and charged with perjury.
    June 18, 2012 - Audio of six phone calls between Zimmerman and his wife are released, along with bank statements.
    June 20, 2012 - Sanford Police Chief Bill Lee is officially fired.
    June 25, 2012 - Zimmerman's attorney files a motion requesting a "reasonable bond" be set for Zimmerman's release from jail.
    July 5, 2012 - The judge sets Zimmerman's bond at $1 million.
    July 6, 2012 - Zimmerman is released from jail after posting the required 10% of the $1 million bond ($100,000).
    July 13, 2012 - Zimmerman's legal team files a motion requesting Judge Lester step down from the case. The motion claims Zimmerman cannot get a fair trial because Lester used "gratuitous, disparaging" language in the previous week's bail order.
    July 18, 2012 - Zimmerman, appearing on Fox News "Hannity" show, does his first television interview since the shooting. He says he would not do anything differently.
    August 9, 2012 - A photo of Trayvon Martin's body and George Zimmerman's school records are mistakenly released by prosecutors. Special Prosecutor Angela Corey's office issues a statement asking reporters to "please disregard and do not use the information contained in the initial e-mail. It was inadvertently attached."
    August 13, 2012 - George Zimmerman appeals Judge Lester's refusal to recuse himself with the Fifth District Court of Appeals.
    August 29, 2012 - A Florida appeals court grants Zimmerman's request for a new judge, saying Judge Kenneth Lester's remarks in a bail order put Zimmerman in reasonable fear of a fair trial.
    August 30, 2012 - Judge Debra Nelson is assigned to replace Judge Kenneth Lester in the case of George Zimmerman.
    December 7, 2012 - Zimmerman sues NBC Universal for allegedly editing the 911 call he placed on the night of the tragic event. He states in the lawsuit that NBC unfairly made it appear that "Zimmerman was a racist, and that he was racially profiling Trayvon Martin".
    February 9, 2013 - The Justice for Trayvon Martin Foundation hosts a "Day of Remembrance Community Peace Walk and Forum" in Miami. It takes place four days after what would have been Martin's 18th birthday.
    March 5, 2013 - Lawyer Mark O'Mara decides against seeking a pretrial "stand your ground" immunity hearing for George Zimmerman citing lack of preparation time.
    April 5, 2013 - Martin's parents settle a wrongful-death claim against the homeowners' association of the Florida subdivision where their son was killed.
    April 30, 2013 - George Zimmerman waives his right to a "stand your ground" pretrial immunity hearing. Zimmerman's attorneys decide they will instead try this as a self-defense case. If Zimmerman had had a pretrial immunity hearing, a judge would have ruled whether his actions were protected under the "stand your ground" law. If the judge had ruled in favor of Zimmerman, it would have meant that no criminal or civil trial could proceed.
    May 28, 2013 - Judge Debra Nelson rules on several motions brought by the defense. Nelson rules that Trayvon Martin's familiarity with guns, his marijuana use, and fights he may have been in cannot be brought up in Zimmerman's trial. She also denies a request to take the jury to the crime scene. Nelson, however, rules that jurors will remain anonymous and will be referred to by numbers only.
    June 20, 2013 - An all-female jury is selected.
    June 24, 2013 - The trial begins with opening statements.
    July 13, 2013 - The six-woman jury finds George Zimmerman not guilty. They had three choices: to find Zimmerman guilty of second-degree murder; to find him guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter; or to find him not guilty. The jurors deliberated for more than 16 hours total.
    READ MORE: Why this verdict? Five things that led to Zimmerman's acquittal.
    August 28, 2013 - Shellie Zimmerman, wife of George Zimmerman, pleads guilty to a misdemeanor charge of perjury. Prosecutors said she lied when she told a judge during an April 2012 bond hearing for her husband that the family was indigent.
    February 24, 2015 - The US Justice Department announces that no federal civil rights charges will be brought against George Zimmerman.