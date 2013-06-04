CNN —

Here’s a look at the Wimbledon tennis championships.

June 27-July 10, 2022 - Wimbledon is scheduled to take place.

June 28-July 11, 2021 - Wimbledon takes place in London.

2021 Results

Novak Djokovic defeats Matteo Berrettini of Italy 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-4 6-3 in the men’s final, to win his sixth Wimbledon title.

Ashleigh Barty of Australia defeats Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 in the women’s final, to win her first Wimbledon title.

Other Facts

Wimbledon is one of four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. The others are the Australian Open, the French Open and the US Open.

Wimbledon takes place at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London.

Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam event that is still played on grass.

Records (Open Era)

Most singles wins (male) - Roger Federer with eight.

Most singles wins (female) - Martina Navratilova with nine.

Oldest winner (male) - Federer won the Men’s Singles title in 2017 at 35 years, 342 days.

Oldest winner (female) - Navratilova won the mixed doubles match in 2003 at 46 years, 261 days old.

Youngest winner (male) - Boris Becker won the Men’s Singles title in 1985 age 17 years, 228 days.

Youngest winner (female) - Martina Hingis won the Ladies’ Doubles Championship in 1996 at 15 years, 282 days old.

Longest tennis match ever played (any tournament) - At the 2010 tournament, John Isner defeated Nicolas Mahut in a match that lasted 11 hours and five minutes over three days. The final set took 138 games (at the time there were no tie-breakers in 5th sets at Wimbledon and a player had to win by two games). The final score: 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (3), 70-68.

Timeline

1868 - The All England Croquet Club is founded. The grounds are located off Worple Road in London’s suburb of Wimbledon.

1877 - The name is changed to the All England Croquet and Lawn Tennis Club and the first Lawn Tennis Championship is held.

1882 - “Croquet” is dropped from the club’s moniker, as the sport declines in popularity. It is reinstated in 1899.

1915-1918 - Wimbledon is suspended during World War I.

1922 - The Championships move to Church Road, Wimbledon’s current location.

1940-1945 - Wimbledon is suspended during World War II.

October 1940 - During WWII, a bomb hits Centre Court, which results in the loss of 1,200 seats in the stadium.

2007 - Female winners receive the same cash awards as the male winners for the first time.

May 17, 2009 - The retractable roof over Centre Court is unveiled during an exhibition match.

October 2018 - The The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC) Committee introduces a final-set tiebreak rule that begins when players are tied at 12-12 in the fifth set [third set for women].

July 2019 - AELTC implements the new final-set tiebreak rule and it is used for first time during the men’s championship final.

April 1, 2020 - It is announced that this year’s Wimbledon has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

April 27, 2021 - AELTC announces The Championships will become a 14-day tournament starting in 2022, with matches set to be played on Middle Sunday. Middle Sunday is traditionally a day off at the Wimbledon Championships.

April 20, 2022 - Wimbledon organizers announce that Russian and Belarusian players will not be allowed to compete at this year’s grand slam following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.