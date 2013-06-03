French Open Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background information about the French Open tennis tournament.

It is the only Grand Slam tournament played on a clay court.

May 27, 2018-June 10, 2018 - The French Open takes place at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris.

Other Facts:

Rafael Nadal has the most men's singles wins with 11.

Chris Evert has the most women's singles wins with seven.

Timeline:

1891 - The first French tournament, the International Championship of Tennis, is held and is limited to members of French clubs.

1897 - Women's singles matches are added to the tournament, but still restricted to French club members.

1925 - The tournament is opened to international competitors from non-French clubs. Women's doubles are also added.

1928 - The tournament moves to a new stadium. The stadium and tournament are named after Roland Garros, and the tournament is still widely known by that name. Garros was an aviator who made the first successful crossing of the Mediterranean in 1913.

1940-1945 - The tournament is canceled due to World War II.

1956 - Althea Gibson wins the women's singles title, becoming the first African-American player to win a Grand Slam event.

1958 - Zsuzsi Kormoczy becomes the oldest woman ever to win the singles title at 33 years old.

1968 - The Roland Garros is the first Grand Slam to become an open tournament.

1972 - Andres Gimeno becomes the oldest man ever to win the singles title at 34 years and ten months of age.

1989 - Michael Chang becomes the youngest man ever to win the singles title at 17 years and three months of age.

1990 - Monica Seles becomes the youngest woman ever to win the singles title at 16 years and six months of age.

2006 - The French Open awards equal prize money to the men's and women's singles champions, although disparity remains in all other rounds.

2011 - Li Na becomes the first Chinese national to win a grand slam.

2018 - Nadal becomes the first male to win 11 titles at the same major.