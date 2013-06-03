Breaking News

US Open Golf Tournament Fast Facts

Updated 11:04 AM ET, Sun June 3, 2018

Powerful Floridian Brooks Koepka won his maiden major title with victory in the 2017 US Open at Erin Hills.
Koepka held off third-round leader Brian Harman (right), while Justin Thomas (left) faded after his US Open record low round in relation to par of nine-under 63 Saturday.
Japan&#39;s Hideki Matsuyama set the clubhouse lead at 12 under after a final round of 66. He ended up second, four shots adrift of Koepka, and tied with Harman.
England&#39;s Tommy Fleetwood held his nerve to clinch fourth on his own after only making one cut in his previous seven majors.
Popular American Rickie Fowler had to settle for another near miss in a major as he struggled to get his challenge going and ended up in a tie for fifth.
It wasn&#39;t to be back-to-back majors for Masters champion Sergio Garcia but the Spaniard finished tied 21st at four under.
(CNN)Here's a look at the US Open Golf Tournament.

June 11-17, 2018 - The 118th US Open is scheduled to take place at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York.
June 12-18, 2017 - The 117th US Open takes place in Erin, Wisconsin. Brooks Koepka of the United States wins, capturing his first major title.
About:
The US Open is a 72-hole golf championship and one of the four Grand Slam golf tournaments. The others are the Masters, the PGA Championship and the British Open.
    The US Open invites professional or amateur golfers with a USGA Handicap Index not exceeding 1.4.
    There are 156 players in the US Open. The field is comprised of place-winners in the Sectional Qualifying Rounds and those exempt from the qualifying rounds.
    US Open Records:
    Most wins -     Four golfers have won the US Open four times: Willie Anderson, Bob Jones, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus.
    Youngest winner - John J. McDermott, 19 years old, 1911.
    Oldest winner - Hale Irwin, 45 years old, 1990.
    Biggest comeback, final round - Arnold Palmer came back from 7 strokes off the lead in the final round to win the US Open in 1960.
    Largest margin win - Tiger Woods, 15 strokes, 2000.
    Highest score on one hole - Ray Ainsley, 19 strokes on a par 4, 1938.
    Five golfers have won all four majors, though none have done it in the same year: Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Nicklaus and Woods.
    US Open History:
    October 4, 1895 -     The first US Open Championship takes place on the nine-hole course at Newport Golf and Country Club in Newport, Rhode Island.
    Ten professionals and one amateur play in the 36-hole tournament. Horace Rawlins, a course assistant, wins the tournament. He wins $150.
    1933 - An amateur, John Goodman wins the tournament. No other amateur has won since.
    1954 - First televised nationally.
    1965 - Four 18-hole daily rounds, the present format, are instituted for the first time.
    2002 - Played at a publicly-owned course for the first time, Bethpage State Park's Black Course in Farmingdale, New York.
    2005 - International qualifying sites are added.
    June 12, 2012 - Andy Zhang, 14, of China, becomes the youngest competitor in US Open history.
    2014 - A record 10,127 golfers qualify for the US Open.