US Open Golf Tournament Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the US Open Golf Tournament.

June 11-17, 2018 - The 118th US Open is scheduled to take place at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York.

June 12-18, 2017 - The 117th US Open takes place in Erin, Wisconsin. Brooks Koepka of the United States wins, capturing his first major title.

The US Open is a 72-hole golf championship and one of the four Grand Slam golf tournaments. The others are the Masters , the PGA Championship and the British Open.

There are 156 players in the US Open. The field is comprised of place-winners in the Sectional Qualifying Rounds and those exempt from the qualifying rounds.

US Open Records:

Most wins - Four golfers have won the US Open four times: Willie Anderson, Bob Jones, Ben Hogan and Four golfers have won the US Open four times: Willie Anderson, Bob Jones, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus

Biggest comeback, final round - Arnold Palmer came back from 7 strokes off the lead in the final round to win the US Open in 1960. Arnold Palmer came back from 7 strokes off the lead in the final round to win the US Open in 1960.

Highest score on one hole - Ray Ainsley, 19 strokes on a par 4, 1938.

Five golfers have won all four majors, though none have done it in the same year: Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Nicklaus and Woods.

US Open History:

October 4, 1895 - The first US Open Championship takes place on the nine-hole course at Newport Golf and Country Club in Newport, Rhode Island.

Ten professionals and one amateur play in the 36-hole tournament. Horace Rawlins, a course assistant, wins the tournament. He wins $150. The first US Open Championship takes place on the nine-hole course at Newport Golf and Country Club in Newport, Rhode Island.Ten professionals and one amateur play in the 36-hole tournament. Horace Rawlins, a course assistant, wins the tournament. He wins $150.

1933 - An amateur, John Goodman wins the tournament. No other amateur has won since.

1954 - First televised nationally.

1965 - Four 18-hole daily rounds, the present format, are instituted for the first time.

2002 - Played at a publicly-owned course for the first time, Bethpage State Park's Black Course in Farmingdale, New York.

2005 - International qualifying sites are added.

June 12, 2012 - Andy Zhang, 14, of China, becomes the youngest competitor in US Open history.