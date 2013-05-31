Afghanistan Shootings Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at Staff Sgt. Robert Bales, who is serving life in prison without parole for the murders of 16 Afghan civilians in 2012.

About Staff Sgt. Robert Bales:

Bales was assigned to the 3rd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma, Washington.

The unit was deployed in support of Special Forces troops in Kandahar province, Afghanistan.

Bales served three tours of duty in Iraq before being deployed to Afghanistan

Timeline:

March 11, 2012 - Bales leaves the military base and goes on a Balesleaves the military base and goes on a house to house shooting spree in two nearby villages. He kills 16 people, including nine children. Eleven of the victims belong to the same family. Bales returns to the base and turns himself in.