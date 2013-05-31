Breaking News

Hurricane Statistics Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 3:53 PM ET, Mon May 7, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The last 30 years have brought plenty of deadly and destructive storms to the United States, including 2005&#39;s Hurricane Katrina (here, police and others use boats to rescue people in a flooded New Orleans neighborhood). Click through the gallery to see more photos of disastrous hurricanes over the last three decades, and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/videos/weather/2014/08/07/hurricane-facts-orig-cfb.cnn&quot;&gt;check out this video&lt;/a&gt; to find out which states have been hit the most often.
Photos: Devastating hurricanes of the last 30 years
The last 30 years have brought plenty of deadly and destructive storms to the United States, including 2005's Hurricane Katrina (here, police and others use boats to rescue people in a flooded New Orleans neighborhood). Click through the gallery to see more photos of disastrous hurricanes over the last three decades, and check out this video to find out which states have been hit the most often.
Hide Caption
1 of 23
atlantic hurricanes sandy title
Photos: Devastating hurricanes of the last 30 years
Hide Caption
2 of 23
&lt;strong&gt;Sandy, 2012:&lt;/strong&gt; It technically lost its hurricane status shortly before striking New Jersey, but its gigantic size -- it covered 1.8 million square miles at landfall -- sent devastating storm surges to the coast. Here, a man looks for pieces of his beach house after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/13/world/americas/hurricane-sandy-fast-facts/&quot;&gt;Sandy &lt;/a&gt;demolished it in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. With 72 directly killed in eight states, this was the most deadly tropical cyclone outside the South since 1972&#39;s Hurricane Agnes. At least 650,000 U.S. homes were damaged or destroyed in the U.S.
Photos: Devastating hurricanes of the last 30 years
Sandy, 2012: It technically lost its hurricane status shortly before striking New Jersey, but its gigantic size -- it covered 1.8 million square miles at landfall -- sent devastating storm surges to the coast. Here, a man looks for pieces of his beach house after Sandy demolished it in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. With 72 directly killed in eight states, this was the most deadly tropical cyclone outside the South since 1972's Hurricane Agnes. At least 650,000 U.S. homes were damaged or destroyed in the U.S.
Hide Caption
3 of 23
atlantic hurricanes irene title
Photos: Devastating hurricanes of the last 30 years
Hide Caption
4 of 23
&lt;strong&gt;Irene, 2011:&lt;/strong&gt; After hitting North Carolina, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/data/tcr/AL092011_Irene.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Irene&lt;/a&gt; did most of its damage in the way of heavy rain and flooding in New York and New England. In southern Vermont alone, nearly 2,400 roads were damaged or destroyed, NOAA says. Here, Tony Carr carries a TV set September 1 from his home, which was destroyed by Irene-related floods in Prattsville, New York.
Photos: Devastating hurricanes of the last 30 years
Irene, 2011: After hitting North Carolina, Irene did most of its damage in the way of heavy rain and flooding in New York and New England. In southern Vermont alone, nearly 2,400 roads were damaged or destroyed, NOAA says. Here, Tony Carr carries a TV set September 1 from his home, which was destroyed by Irene-related floods in Prattsville, New York.
Hide Caption
5 of 23
atlantic hurricanes ike title
Photos: Devastating hurricanes of the last 30 years
Hide Caption
6 of 23
&lt;strong&gt;Ike, 2008&lt;/strong&gt;: After killing scores in the Caribbean, Ike turned to Texas, sending storm surges that leveled homes on Galveston Island. It&#39;s remnants did extensive damage as far north as Ohio, where 2.6 million people lost power. Here, an Air Force Reserve pararescueman scans the ravaged Texas landscape shortly after Ike.
Photos: Devastating hurricanes of the last 30 years
Ike, 2008: After killing scores in the Caribbean, Ike turned to Texas, sending storm surges that leveled homes on Galveston Island. It's remnants did extensive damage as far north as Ohio, where 2.6 million people lost power. Here, an Air Force Reserve pararescueman scans the ravaged Texas landscape shortly after Ike.
Hide Caption
7 of 23
atlantic hurricanes katrina title
Photos: Devastating hurricanes of the last 30 years
Hide Caption
8 of 23
&lt;strong&gt;Katrina, 2005:&lt;/strong&gt; Unforgettable &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/data/tcr/AL122005_Katrina.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Katrina&lt;/a&gt; -- the costliest hurricane and one of the five deadliest to hit the United States, according to NOAA -- devastated the Gulf Coast days after crossing Florida. Flooding destroyed thousands of homes in the New Orleans area alone; storm surges wiped out coastal towns in Mississippi. Here, people stand stranded on a roof in New Orleans.
Photos: Devastating hurricanes of the last 30 years
Katrina, 2005: Unforgettable Katrina -- the costliest hurricane and one of the five deadliest to hit the United States, according to NOAA -- devastated the Gulf Coast days after crossing Florida. Flooding destroyed thousands of homes in the New Orleans area alone; storm surges wiped out coastal towns in Mississippi. Here, people stand stranded on a roof in New Orleans.
Hide Caption
9 of 23
atlantic hurricanes rita title
Photos: Devastating hurricanes of the last 30 years
Hide Caption
10 of 23
&lt;strong&gt;Rita, 2005&lt;/strong&gt;: Just a month after Katrina, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/data/tcr/AL182005_Rita.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Hurricane Rita&lt;/a&gt; piled on, slamming into the Louisiana coast. Wind, rain and tornadoes left billions in damages from eastern Texas to Alabama. Here, surging water from Rita reach the streets of New Orleans&#39; Ninth Ward, topping a levee that had just been patched after Katrina damaged it.
Photos: Devastating hurricanes of the last 30 years
Rita, 2005: Just a month after Katrina, Hurricane Rita piled on, slamming into the Louisiana coast. Wind, rain and tornadoes left billions in damages from eastern Texas to Alabama. Here, surging water from Rita reach the streets of New Orleans' Ninth Ward, topping a levee that had just been patched after Katrina damaged it.
Hide Caption
11 of 23
atlantic hurricanes wilma title
Photos: Devastating hurricanes of the last 30 years
Hide Caption
12 of 23
&lt;strong&gt;Wilma, 2005&lt;/strong&gt;: The year might be remembered for the one-two punch of Katrina and Rita, but &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/data/tcr/AL252005_Wilma.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Wilma&lt;/a&gt;, which hit Florida after devastating Mexico&#39;s Yucatan Peninsula, would become (as of May 2015) the U.S.&#39;s fifth most costly cyclone. Here, workers remove debris from a Miami flower and plant shop on October 28. Millions were without power in the state.
Photos: Devastating hurricanes of the last 30 years
Wilma, 2005: The year might be remembered for the one-two punch of Katrina and Rita, but Wilma, which hit Florida after devastating Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, would become (as of May 2015) the U.S.'s fifth most costly cyclone. Here, workers remove debris from a Miami flower and plant shop on October 28. Millions were without power in the state.
Hide Caption
13 of 23
atlantics hurricanes beta title
Photos: Devastating hurricanes of the last 30 years
Hide Caption
14 of 23
&lt;strong&gt;Beta, 2005&lt;/strong&gt;: Beta wasn&#39;t one of the most devastating cyclones, but we include it here to make a point: There were so many named storms in the Atlantic in 2005 that forecasters&#39; pre-approved 21-name list for the year was exhausted. So they went to the Greek alphabet six times, including for Hurricane Beta, which directly hit part of Nicaragua. Here, people wade through a street flooded by Beta in Honduras on October 30.
Photos: Devastating hurricanes of the last 30 years
Beta, 2005: Beta wasn't one of the most devastating cyclones, but we include it here to make a point: There were so many named storms in the Atlantic in 2005 that forecasters' pre-approved 21-name list for the year was exhausted. So they went to the Greek alphabet six times, including for Hurricane Beta, which directly hit part of Nicaragua. Here, people wade through a street flooded by Beta in Honduras on October 30.
Hide Caption
15 of 23
atlantic hurricanes ivan title
Photos: Devastating hurricanes of the last 30 years
Hide Caption
16 of 23
&lt;strong&gt;Ivan, 2004&lt;/strong&gt;: This year also was hurricane-heavy, punctuated by &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/data/tcr/AL092004_Ivan.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Ivan&lt;/a&gt;, a storm with two lives. First, it killed dozens in the Caribbean and slammed into Alabama. Later, its remnants went back over Florida from the Atlantic and re-formed in the Gulf as a tropical storm, making another landfall in southwestern Louisiana. It spawned more than 100 tornadoes, one of the factors that left considerable damage across the Southeast and some mid-Atlantic states. Here, a woman walks over debris as she visits her home, destroyed by Ivan, in Perdido Key, Florida, on September 20.
Photos: Devastating hurricanes of the last 30 years
Ivan, 2004: This year also was hurricane-heavy, punctuated by Ivan, a storm with two lives. First, it killed dozens in the Caribbean and slammed into Alabama. Later, its remnants went back over Florida from the Atlantic and re-formed in the Gulf as a tropical storm, making another landfall in southwestern Louisiana. It spawned more than 100 tornadoes, one of the factors that left considerable damage across the Southeast and some mid-Atlantic states. Here, a woman walks over debris as she visits her home, destroyed by Ivan, in Perdido Key, Florida, on September 20.
Hide Caption
17 of 23
atlantic hurricanes floyd title
Photos: Devastating hurricanes of the last 30 years
Hide Caption
18 of 23
&lt;strong&gt;Floyd, 1999: &lt;/strong&gt;Deadly flooding, especially in North Carolina, was one of Floyd&#39;s main legacies. Parts of eastern North Carolina and Virginia received 15 to 20 inches of rain, and flooding led to the razing of thousands of buildings -- most of them homes -- from North Carolina to New Jersey. At the time, it was the deadliest U.S. hurricane since 1972. Here,a beach house, severely damaged by Floyd, sits crumbled sits in the sand on the Oak Island town of Long Beach, North Carolina, on November 10.
Photos: Devastating hurricanes of the last 30 years
Floyd, 1999: Deadly flooding, especially in North Carolina, was one of Floyd's main legacies. Parts of eastern North Carolina and Virginia received 15 to 20 inches of rain, and flooding led to the razing of thousands of buildings -- most of them homes -- from North Carolina to New Jersey. At the time, it was the deadliest U.S. hurricane since 1972. Here,a beach house, severely damaged by Floyd, sits crumbled sits in the sand on the Oak Island town of Long Beach, North Carolina, on November 10.
Hide Caption
19 of 23
atlantic hurricanes andrew title
Photos: Devastating hurricanes of the last 30 years
Hide Caption
20 of 23
&lt;strong&gt;Andrew, 1992&lt;/strong&gt;: &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.srh.noaa.gov/mfl/?n=andrew&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Andrew&lt;/a&gt; blasted its way across south Florida on August 24 as a Category 4 with peak gusts measured at 164 mph. After raking entire neighborhoods in an around Homestead, it moved across the Gulf to hit Louisiana as a Category 3. It was responsible for 23 U.S. deaths and three in the Bahamas. Here, a sailboat sits on a sidewalk at Dinner Key in Miami after Andrew washed it ashore.
Photos: Devastating hurricanes of the last 30 years
Andrew, 1992: Andrew blasted its way across south Florida on August 24 as a Category 4 with peak gusts measured at 164 mph. After raking entire neighborhoods in an around Homestead, it moved across the Gulf to hit Louisiana as a Category 3. It was responsible for 23 U.S. deaths and three in the Bahamas. Here, a sailboat sits on a sidewalk at Dinner Key in Miami after Andrew washed it ashore.
Hide Caption
21 of 23
atlantic hurricanes huge title
Photos: Devastating hurricanes of the last 30 years
Hide Caption
22 of 23
&lt;strong&gt;Hugo, 1989&lt;/strong&gt;: &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/outreach/history/#hugo&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Hugo&lt;/a&gt; ripped through the Carolinas, starting with Charleston, South Carolina, on September 22 as a Category 4 after raking the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Here, a man stands in a destroyed house on September 27 in South Carolina.
Photos: Devastating hurricanes of the last 30 years
Hugo, 1989: Hugo ripped through the Carolinas, starting with Charleston, South Carolina, on September 22 as a Category 4 after raking the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Here, a man stands in a destroyed house on September 27 in South Carolina.
Hide Caption
23 of 23
Atlantic Hurricanes katrina2 RESTRICTEDatlantic hurricanes sandy titleAtlantic Hurricanes Sandyatlantic hurricanes irene titleAtlantic Hurricanes Ireneatlantic hurricanes ike titleAtlantic Hurricanes Ikeatlantic hurricanes katrina titleAtlantic Hurricanes Katrinaatlantic hurricanes rita titleAtlantic Hurricanes ritaatlantic hurricanes wilma titleAtlantic Hurricanes wilmaatlantics hurricanes beta titleAtlantic Hurricanes Beta RESTRICTEDatlantic hurricanes ivan titleAtlantic Hurricanes Ivan RESTRICTEDatlantic hurricanes floyd titleAtlantic Hurricanes Floyd RESTRICTEDatlantic hurricanes andrew titleAtlantic Hurricanes Andrew RESTRICTEDatlantic hurricanes huge titleAtlantic Hurricanes Hugo RESTRICTED

(CNN)Here's a look at hurricane statistics.

Notable Hurricanes in Recent US History:
September 16-30 - Hurricane Maria
Category 5 storm. Made landfall on the island of Dominica as a Category 5 hurricane and hit Puerto Rico as a Category 4 hurricane.
$90 billion in damage.
    The official death toll after the storm was 64 in Puerto Rico but investigations by CNN and other news organizations indicate there may have been more than 1,000 storm-related fatalities on the island. George Washington University is commissioned by the government to research the death toll. Additionally, 31 people were killed in Dominica. Deaths were also reported in St. Thomas, the Dominican republic and Haiti.
    Read More
    Massive damage to the aging electrical grid led to widespread outages that stretched on for months.
    August 30-September 12, 2017 - Hurricane Irma
    Category 5 storm. Made seven landfalls, including four as a Category 5 hurricane across islands in the northern Caribbean. Hit the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm and made landfall in southwestern Florida as a Category 3 storm.
    $50 billion in damage.
    Irma caused 44 deaths in the Caribbean Islands and the southeastern United States.
    About six million Florida residents were evacuated ahead of the storm.
    August 17-September 1, 2017 - Hurricane Harvey
    Category 4 storm. Made landfall near Corpus Christi as a Category 4 hurricane and churned along the Texas coast for four days, causing devastating flooding. Its remnants later made another landfall in southwestern Louisiana.
    It set a record for the most rainfall from a single storm in the US, with 51 inches of rain recorded in areas of Texas. An estimated 27 trillion gallons of water fell over Texas and Louisiana during a six-day period.
    $125 billion in damage.
    At least 68 storm-related fatalities were reported in Texas, the highest hurricane death toll in the state since 1919.
    October 22-29, 2012 - Hurricane Sandy
    Category 3 storm. Made landfall in Cuba as a Category 2. Hit New Jersey as a post-tropical cyclone.
    Path included Haiti, Jamaica, Cuba, and New Jersey and New York coastlines.
    $65 billion in damage.
    An extraordinarily large storm, with a measured diameter of 870 nautical miles.
    At least 147 deaths, including 72 in the United States, 54 in Haiti, 11 in Cuba, 3 in the Dominican Republic, 2 in the Bahamas, 1 in Canada, 1 in Jamaica, 1 in Puerto Rico and 2 maritime deaths.
    August 21-September 1, 2012 - Hurricane Isaac
    Category 1 storm
    Path included Haiti, Cuba, southern Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana.
    $2.35 billion in estimated damage
    Death toll directly attributed to Isaac was 34: 5 in the US, 24 in Haiti and 5 in the Dominican Republic
    August 20-29, 2011 - Hurricane Irene
    Category 3 storm. Made landfall in eastern North Carolina as a Category 1.
    $15.8 billion in estimated damage
    Death toll directly attributed to Irene was 49: 41 in the US, 5 in the Dominican Republic and 3 in Haiti
    October 29-November 7, 2010 - Hurricane Tomas
    Category 2 storm. Hit St. Lucia as a Category 1.
    Affected areas included St. Lucia, Barbados, St. Vincent, the Grenadines, Curacao, and Haiti.
    About $350 million in damage
    Death toll of 44 in the Lesser and Greater Antilles
    September 1-14, 2008 - Hurricane Ike
    Category 4 storm. Made landfall over the Turks and Caicos Islands as a Category 4. Hit Galveston Island, Texas as a Category 2.
    Path included Turks and Caicos Islands, Cuba, Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.
    $29.5 billion in damage
    Estimated death toll was 103 across Hispaniola, Cuba and the US Gulf Coast
    October 15-25, 2005 - Hurricane Wilma
    Category 3 storm. Made landfall over Cozumel, Mexico as a Category 4. Made landfall near Marco Island, Florida as a Category 3.
    $21 billion in damage
    Death toll directly attributed to Wilma was 23: 5 in the US, 12 in Haiti, 4 in Mexico, 1 in Jamaica and 1 in the Bahamas
    September 20-24, 2005 - Hurricane Rita
    Category 5 storm. Made landfall in Louisiana/Texas as a Category 3.
    $12 billion in damage
    Death toll directly attributed to Rita was 7
    August 25-29, 2005 - Hurricane Katrina
    Category 3 storm. Hit Florida as a Category 1. Hit Grand Isle, LA as a Category 3.
    Path included Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana.
    $125 billion in damage
    Death toll in the US was 1,833
    September 2-24, 2004 - Hurricane Ivan
    Category 5 storm. Hit Grenada as a Category 4.
    Affected areas included Grenada, Jamaica, Grand Cayman Islands, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Tobago and Barbados.
    Damage over $18.8 billion
    Death toll directly attributed to Ivan was 92: 25 in the US, 39 in Grenada, 17 in Jamaica, 4 in the Dominican Republic, 3 in Venezuela, 2 in the Cayman Islands, 1 in Tobago and 1 in Barbados
    August 25-September 8, 2004 - Hurricane Frances
    Category 2 storm
    Affected areas included Florida, Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands, Bahamas.
    Damage estimated to be $9.5 billion
    Death toll directly attributed to Frances was 7: 6 in the US and 1 in the Bahamas
    August 9-15, 2004 - Hurricane Charley
    Category 4 storm. Made landfall in Cuba as a Category 3. Hit Florida as a Category 4.
    Path included Grand Cayman Islands, Cuba, Florida and South Carolina.
    Over $15 billion in damage
    Death toll directly attributed to Charley was 15: 10 in the US, 4 in Cuba and 1 in Jamaica
    August 16-28, 1992 - Hurricane Andrew
    Category 5 storm (reclassified in 2002). Originally believed to be a Category 4.
    Path included northwestern Bahamas, the southern Florida peninsula, and south-central Louisiana.
    $26.5 billion in damage
    Death toll directly attributed to Andrew was 26: 23 in the US and 3 in the Bahamas
    September 10-22, 1989 - Hurricane Hugo
    Category 5 storm. Made landfall in both the Leeward Islands and later South Carolina as a Category 4.
    Path included the Caribbean Islands (Puerto Rico), South Carolina, and North Carolina.
    $7 billion in damage
    Death toll directly attributed to Hugo was 50: 21 in the U.S., 5 in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and 24 more in the Caribbean
    Direct Hits by Hurricanes to US mainland 1851-2015:
    CATEGORY 5: 3
    CATEGORY 4: 18
    CATEGORY 3:     76
    CATEGORY 2: 76
    CATEGORY 1: 117
    TOTAL: 290
    Major hurricanes (Categories 3, 4, 5): 97
    The 10 Deadliest Hurricanes in the United States - 1851-2010:
    Name and/or Place - Year - Category - Deaths
    1. Galveston, TX - 1900 - 4 - 8,000+
    2. Southeastern FL - 1928 - 4 - 2,500
    3. Hurricane Katrina - 2005 - 3 - 1,200*
    4. Louisiana - 1893 - 4 - 1100-1400
    5. South Carolina/Georgia - 1893 - 3 - 1000-1200
    6. Georgia/South Carolina - 1881 - 2 - 700
    7. Hurricane Audrey - 1957 - 4 - 416
    8. Florida Keys - 1935 - 5 - 408
    9. Louisiana - 1856 - 4 - 400
    10. Florida - 1926 - 4 - 372
    *Estimate only includes direct deaths in southeast LA and MS. FEMA estimates 1,833 total direct and indirect fatalities for AL, FL, GA, LA and MS.
    The 10 Costliest Hurricanes and Tropical/Post-Tropical Storms in the United States - 1900-2017:
    NOT ADJUSTED FOR INFLATION
    Name - Year - Category or Type - Damage
    1. Katrina - 2005 - 3 - $125 billion (tied)
    1. Harvey - 2017 - 4 - $125 billion (tied)
    3. Maria - 2017 - 5 - $90 billion
    4. Sandy - 2012 - Post-Tropical - $65 billion
    5. Irma - 2017 - 5 - $50 billion
    6. Ike - 2008 - 2 - $29.5 billion
    7. Andrew - 1992 - 5 - $26.5 billion
    8. Wilma - 2005 - 3 - $20.6 billion
    9. Irene - 2011 - 1 - $15.6 billion
    10. Charley - 2004 - 4 - $15 billion