Hurricane Statistics Fast Facts

$90 billion in damage.

August 30-September 12, 2017 - Hurricane Irma

Category 5 storm. Made seven landfalls, including four as a Category 5 hurricane across islands in the northern Caribbean. Hit the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm and made landfall in southwestern Florida as a Category 3 storm.

$50 billion in damage.

Irma caused 44 deaths in the Caribbean Islands and the southeastern United States.

About six million Florida residents were evacuated ahead of the storm.

August 17-September 1, 2017 - Hurricane Harvey

Category 4 storm. Made landfall near Corpus Christi as a Category 4 hurricane and churned along the Texas coast for four days, causing devastating flooding. Its remnants later made another landfall in southwestern Louisiana.

$125 billion in damage.

At least 68 storm-related fatalities were reported in Texas, the highest hurricane death toll in the state since 1919.

October 22-29, 2012 - Hurricane Sandy

Category 3 storm. Made landfall in Cuba as a Category 2. Hit New Jersey as a post-tropical cyclone.

Path included Haiti , Jamaica, Cuba , and New Jersey and New York coastlines.

$65 billion in damage.

An extraordinarily large storm, with a measured diameter of 870 nautical miles.

At least 147 deaths, including 72 in the United States, 54 in Haiti, 11 in Cuba, 3 in the Dominican Republic, 2 in the Bahamas, 1 in Canada, 1 in Jamaica, 1 in Puerto Rico and 2 maritime deaths.

August 21-September 1, 2012 - Hurricane Isaac

Category 1 storm

Path included Haiti, Cuba, southern Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana.

$2.35 billion in estimated damage

Death toll directly attributed to Isaac was 34: 5 in the US, 24 in Haiti and 5 in the Dominican Republic

August 20-29, 2011 - Hurricane Irene

Category 3 storm. Made landfall in eastern North Carolina as a Category 1.

$15.8 billion in estimated damage

Death toll directly attributed to Irene was 49: 41 in the US, 5 in the Dominican Republic and 3 in Haiti

October 29-November 7, 2010 - Hurricane Tomas

Category 2 storm. Hit St. Lucia as a Category 1.

Affected areas included St. Lucia, Barbados, St. Vincent, the Grenadines, Curacao, and Haiti.

About $350 million in damage

Death toll of 44 in the Lesser and Greater Antilles

September 1-14, 2008 - Hurricane Ike

Category 4 storm. Made landfall over the Turks and Caicos Islands as a Category 4. Hit Galveston Island, Texas as a Category 2.

Path included Turks and Caicos Islands, Cuba, Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.

$29.5 billion in damage

Estimated death toll was 103 across Hispaniola, Cuba and the US Gulf Coast

October 15-25, 2005 - Hurricane Wilma

Category 3 storm. Made landfall over Cozumel, Mexico as a Category 4. Made landfall near Marco Island, Florida as a Category 3.

$21 billion in damage

Death toll directly attributed to Wilma was 23: 5 in the US, 12 in Haiti, 4 in Mexico, 1 in Jamaica and 1 in the Bahamas

September 20-24, 2005 - Hurricane Rita

Category 5 storm. Made landfall in Louisiana/Texas as a Category 3.

$12 billion in damage

Death toll directly attributed to Rita was 7

August 25-29, 2005 - Hurricane Katrina

Category 3 storm. Hit Florida as a Category 1. Hit Grand Isle, LA as a Category 3.

Path included Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

$125 billion in damage

Death toll in the US was 1,833

September 2-24, 2004 - Hurricane Ivan

Category 5 storm. Hit Grenada as a Category 4.

Affected areas included Grenada, Jamaica, Grand Cayman Islands, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Tobago and Barbados.

Damage over $18.8 billion

Death toll directly attributed to Ivan was 92: 25 in the US, 39 in Grenada, 17 in Jamaica, 4 in the Dominican Republic, 3 in Venezuela, 2 in the Cayman Islands, 1 in Tobago and 1 in Barbados

August 25-September 8, 2004 - Hurricane Frances

Category 2 storm

Affected areas included Florida, Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands, Bahamas.

Damage estimated to be $9.5 billion

Death toll directly attributed to Frances was 7: 6 in the US and 1 in the Bahamas

August 9-15, 2004 - Hurricane Charley

Category 4 storm. Made landfall in Cuba as a Category 3. Hit Florida as a Category 4.

Path included Grand Cayman Islands, Cuba, Florida and South Carolina.

Over $15 billion in damage

Death toll directly attributed to Charley was 15: 10 in the US, 4 in Cuba and 1 in Jamaica

August 16-28, 1992 - Hurricane Andrew

Category 5 storm (reclassified in 2002). Originally believed to be a Category 4.

Path included northwestern Bahamas, the southern Florida peninsula, and south-central Louisiana.

$26.5 billion in damage

Death toll directly attributed to Andrew was 26: 23 in the US and 3 in the Bahamas

September 10-22, 1989 - Hurricane Hugo

Category 5 storm. Made landfall in both the Leeward Islands and later South Carolina as a Category 4.

Path included the Caribbean Islands (Puerto Rico), South Carolina, and North Carolina.

$7 billion in damage

Death toll directly attributed to Hugo was 50: 21 in the U.S., 5 in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and 24 more in the Caribbean

Direct Hits by Hurricanes to US mainland 1851-2015:

CATEGORY 5: 3

CATEGORY 4: 18

CATEGORY 3: 76

CATEGORY 2: 76

CATEGORY 1: 117

TOTAL: 290

Major hurricanes (Categories 3, 4, 5): 97

The 10 Deadliest Hurricanes in the United States - 1851-2010:

Name and/or Place - Year - Category - Deaths

1. Galveston, TX - 1900 - 4 - 8,000+

2. Southeastern FL - 1928 - 4 - 2,500

3. Hurricane Katrina - 2005 - 3 - 1,200*

4. Louisiana - 1893 - 4 - 1100-1400

5. South Carolina/Georgia - 1893 - 3 - 1000-1200

6. Georgia/South Carolina - 1881 - 2 - 700

7. Hurricane Audrey - 1957 - 4 - 416

8. Florida Keys - 1935 - 5 - 408

9. Louisiana - 1856 - 4 - 400

10. Florida - 1926 - 4 - 372

*Estimate only includes direct deaths in southeast LA and MS. FEMA estimates 1,833 total direct and indirect fatalities for AL, FL, GA, LA and MS.