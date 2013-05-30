Rudy Giuliani Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York City.

Personal:

Birth date: May 28, 1944

Birth place: Brooklyn, New York

Birth name: Rudolph William Louis Giuliani

Father: Harold Giuliani, a tavern owner

Mother: Helen (D'Avanzo) Giuliani, a secretary

Marriages: Judith "Judi" Nathan (May 24, 2003-present); Donna Hanover (April 15, 1984-July 10, 2002, divorced); Regina Peruggi (October 26, 1968-1982, annulment)

Children: with Donna Hanover: Caroline, August 22, 1989; Andrew, January 30, 1986

Education: Manhattan College, B.A., 1965; New York University Law School, J.D., 1968 (magna cum laude)

Religion: Roman Catholic

Other Facts:

Widely credited with New York's revitalization during the 1990s, when crime dropped significantly and the economy boomed.

Giuliani is a Republican who is pro-gay rights, pro-gun control and supports abortion rights.

After the 9/11 attacks , Giuliani was widely praised for his response to the disaster.

His first marriage, to Regina Peruggi, was annulled after 14 years when Giuliani discovered he and his wife were second cousins.

His father, Harold Giuliani, served time in prison for armed robbery in the 1930s.

Timeline:

1968-1970 - After graduating from law school, Giuliani clerks for Judge Lloyd MacMahon, for the Southern District of New York.

1970 - Joins the office of the US Attorney.

1975-1977 - Moves to Washington after being named associate deputy attorney general and chief of staff to Deputy Attorney General Harold Tyler.

1977-1981 - Returns to New York and joins the law firm of Patterson, Belknap, Webb and Tyler.

1981-1983 - Serves as associate attorney general, the third-highest position in the Department of Justice.

1983-1989 - US Attorney for the Southern District of New York. During this time, Giuliani gains national prominence for prosecuting, among others, Ivan Boesky, Michael Milken, and various mafia figures.

1989 - Giuliani resigns as US attorney and makes his first run for mayor of New York City. He loses to David Dinkins in a close race.

1993 - Becomes the first Republican mayor of New York in 20 years, after defeating Dinkins in another close race.

January 1, 1994-December 31, 2001 - Mayor of New York City.

1997 - Is re-elected mayor by a wide margin, carrying four of New York City's five boroughs.

April 27, 2000 - Discloses that he is suffering from prostate cancer.

May 19, 2000 - Announces that he is dropping out of the race for the US Senate to focus on cancer treatment.

2001 - Is named Time's Person of the Year.

October 15, 2001 - Is appointed an honorary Knight Commander of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.

2002 - His book, "Leadership," is published.

January 2002 - Leaves the mayor's office and founds Giuliani Partners, a security consulting firm.

March 2005 - Joins the Texas law firm of Bracewell & Patterson as a partner. The firm is then renamed Bracewell & Giuliani.

March 2005 - Joins the Texas law firm of Bracewell & Patterson as a partner. The firm is then renamed Bracewell & Giuliani.

2006 - President Bush names Giuliani to lead the delegation to Turin, Italy, for the closing ceremonies of the 2006 Winter Olympics.

November 10, 2006 - Giuliani forms an exploratory committee to decide if he will run for president in 2008.

February 5, 2007 - Files a statement of candidacy with the FEC for the 2008 presidential election.

September 19, 2007 - Is awarded the first Margaret Thatcher Medal of Freedom by a group known as the Atlantic Bridge, a conservative think tank.

January 30, 2008 - Drops out of the 2008 presidential election and endorses John McCain

May 23, 2009 - Gets into an argument with publisher and filmmaker John McCluskey, who is later arrested for allegedly threatening to punch Giuliani.

January 19, 2016 - International law firm Greenberg Traurig says Giuliani is joining the company as global chair of its cybersecurity, privacy and crisis management practice and as senior adviser to CEO Richard A. Rosenbaum.

April 19, 2018 - Joins President Trump's personal legal team.