Morgan Freeman Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of actor Morgan Freeman.

Personal:

Birth date: June 1, 1937

Birth place: Memphis, Tennessee

Birth name: Morgan Porterfield Freeman Jr.

Father: Morgan Porterfield Freeman Sr., a barber

Mother: Mayme Edna (Revere) Freeman, a teacher

Marriages: Myrna (Colley-Lee) Freeman (June 16, 1984-September 15, 2010, divorced); Jeanette Adair (Bradshaw) Freeman (October 22, 1967-November 18, 1979, divorced)

Children: with Jeanette Adair Bradshaw: Deena (adopted by Freeman) and Morgana; mother's name unavailable publicly: Saifoulaye; with Loletha Adkins: Alphonso

Education: Studied acting at Los Angeles City College in the early 1960s

Military service: US Air Force, 1955-1959

Has narrated two Academy Award winning documentaries: "The Long Way Home" and "March of the Penguins."

For six and a half years, starting in January of 2010, his voice was heard on the introduction of the CBS Evening News.

Timeline:

1970s - Plays Count Dracula on "The Electric Company."

1990s - Starts the Rock River Foundation for education in Mississippi.

2005 - Wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for "Million Dollar Baby," 2004.

2008 - Receives Kennedy Center Honors.