Morgan Freeman Fast Facts

HOLLYWOOD - FEBRUARY 27: Actor Morgan Freeman poses backstage with his Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in "Million Dollar Baby" during the 77th Annual Academy Awards on February 27, 2005, at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

(CNN)Here is a look at the life of actor Morgan Freeman.

Personal:
Birth date: June 1, 1937
Birth place: Memphis, Tennessee
Birth name: Morgan Porterfield Freeman Jr.
    Father: Morgan Porterfield Freeman Sr., a barber
    Mother: Mayme Edna (Revere) Freeman, a teacher
    Marriages: Myrna (Colley-Lee) Freeman (June 16, 1984-September 15, 2010, divorced); Jeanette Adair (Bradshaw) Freeman (October 22, 1967-November 18, 1979, divorced)
    Children: with Jeanette Adair Bradshaw: Deena (adopted by Freeman) and Morgana; mother's name unavailable publicly: Saifoulaye; with Loletha Adkins: Alphonso
    Education: Studied acting at Los Angeles City College in the early 1960s
    Military service: US Air Force, 1955-1959
    Other Facts:
    Nominated for one Tony Award and five Academy Awards; winner of one Academy Award.
    Co-founder of the movie production company Revelations Entertainment.
    Has narrated two Academy Award winning documentaries: "The Long Way Home" and "March of the Penguins."
    For six and a half years, starting in January of 2010, his voice was heard on the introduction of the CBS Evening News.
    Timeline:
    1970s -     Plays Count Dracula on "The Electric Company."
    1990s - Starts the Rock River Foundation for education in Mississippi.
    2005 - Wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for "Million Dollar Baby," 2004.
    2008 - Receives Kennedy Center Honors.
    2011 - Receives the American Film Institute's 39th Lifetime Achievement Award.
    2012 - Receives the Cecil B. DeMille award for lifetime achievement at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
    December 20, 2016 - Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg debuts Jarvis, an AI assistant voiced by Freeman.
    2018 - Receives the Screen Actors Guild's 54th Life Achievement Award.