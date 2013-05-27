George Soros Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of one of the most successful investment financiers in the world, George Soros. An active philanthropist, Soros has donated more than $30 billion to various causes over the years.

Personal:

Birth date: August 12, 1930

Birth place: Budapest, Hungary

Birth name: György Soros

Father: Tivadar Soros, lawyer

Mother: Elizabeth (Szucs) Soros

Marriages: Tamiko Bolton (September 21, 2013-present); Susan Weber (June 19, 1983-2005, divorced); Annaliese Witscha (September 17, 1960-1981, divorced)

Children: with Susan Weber: Gregory, Alexander; with Annaliese Witschak: Jonathan, Andrea, Robert

Education: London School of Economics, B.S., 1952

Timeline:

Spring 1944 - The Soros family goes into hiding to avoid deportation to a concentration camp by the Nazis.

1947 - Leaves Hungary for Great Britain.

1956 - Immigrates to the United States.

1973 - Soros sets up his own hedge fund, which eventually becomes the Quantum Fund.

1977 - Is charged with stock manipulation. Soros eventually signs a consent decree that neither admits nor denies guilt. He also settles a $1 million lawsuit with the plaintiff, the Fletcher Jones Foundation.

1979 - Establishes the Open Society Foundations, a network aimed at shaping public policy by promoting democracy, government accountability and human rights through programs in education, public health and independent media.

September 16, 1992 - Soros bets $10 billion against the value of the British pound. After the currency collapse, known as "Black Wednesday," Soros makes up to $1 billion and becomes known as the man who "broke the Bank of England" by the London press.

1996 - Donates $1 million to promote ballot initiatives in California and Arizona that eventually lead to the legalization of medicinal marijuana use.

December 2002 - Soros is convicted of insider trading by a French court and fined $2.25 million (2.2 million Euros) for a 1988 deal with French bank Société Générale.

2009 - The PSzAF, the Hungarian financial market regulator, fines Soros Fund Management, LLC, $2.2 million (1.6 million Euros), for attempting to manipulate the stock of Hungary's largest bank.

September 20, 2016 - Says he will invest $500 million into companies and startups founded by migrants and refugees, as well as businesses and initiatives that address the needs of refugees and their host communities.

October 17, 2017 - The Open Society Foundations confirms Soros has moved $18 billion to his foundation -- the majority of his estimated $24.6 billion fortune. A foundation official tells CNNMoney in an emailed statement the move "reflects an ongoing process of asset transfer that has been underway for several years."