Rescuers found 15 teens who went missing on a hiking trip in a Canadian park, Ontario police said.
The youths were found in “good condition and cold” early Friday near a cabin and trail by members of the Ontario Provincial Police Emergency Response Team.
The teens – ages 16 and 17 from the Waterloo, Ontario, area – became separated from their main group Thursday afternoon. Police and emergency crews were called in after attempts to find the youths were unsuccessful.
The location is Bruce Peninsula National Park in southern Ontario.