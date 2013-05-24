Jamie Dimon Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of Jamie Dimon , chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Personal:

Birth date: March 13, 1956

Birth place: New York, New York

Birth name: James Dimon

Father: Theodore Dimon, stockbroker

Mother: Themis Dimon

Marriage: Judith "Judy" (Kent) Dimon (May 1983-present)

Children: Julia, Laura and Kara Leigh

Education: Tufts University, B.A. 1978; Harvard University, M.B.A., 1982

Other Facts:

He has a twin brother, Theodore Dimon Jr., who is the founder of the Dimon Institute in New York.

Timeline:

1982-1985 - Assistant to American Express president Sandy Weill.

1996-1997 - Chairman and CEO of Smith Barney.

1997-1998 - Co-chairman and co-CEO of Salomon Smith Barney Holdings.

1998 - President of Citigroup. Dimon is forced out of the company after a falling-out with long-time mentor Sandy Weill.

2000-2004 - Chairman and CEO of Bank One Corporation.

2004 - Becomes president and chief operating officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. when it merges with Bank One Corporation.

December 31, 2005 - Assumes title of chief executive officer and president at JPMorgan Chase & Co., effective January 1, 2006.

December 31, 2006 - Named chairman of the board at JPMorgan Chase & Co., effective January 1, 2007.

2011 - Earned $23.1 million in compensation as chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co., making him the best paid bank CEO.

May 10, 2012 - On a conference call, reveals that a trading portfolio that was designed to help JPMorgan Chase hedge its credit risk lost $2 billion and could lose $1 billion more.

May 15, 2012 - Apologizes to JPMorgan Chase shareholders at the annual meeting. Shareholders approve Dimon's $23 million pay package and preliminary results show that only 40% support a proposal that calls for the appointment of an independent chairman.

May 17, 2012 - Senate Banking Committee announces Dimon has been invited to appear before the committee at hearings looking into the JP Morgan trading losses from a regulatory angle.

June 13, 2012 - Dimon Dimon testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee telling senators that while he did not approve the trades that led to the multi-billion dollar loss, he was aware of it.

June 19, 2012 - Dimon testifies before the House Financial Services Committee and says that he did not mislead shareholders.

July 13, 2012 - JPMorgan announces that the trading loss originally believed to be $2 billion is now approximately $5.8 billion. JPMorgan later discloses that the loss increased to $6.2 billion in the third quarter.

2012 - Due to the London Whale losses, Dimon's pay package is reduced to $11.5 million, down from the previous year's $23.1 million.

January 23, 2013 - Dimon apologizes to the shareholders by stating that the "whale" trade that caused the $6 billion loss was a "terrible mistake."

May 21, 2013 - Approximately 68% of JPMorgan Chase stockholders vote to keep Dimon as chairman and CEO at the annual meeting, but three directors on the risk committee receive a narrow majority of only between 51% and 59% of votes.

September 19, 2013 - JPMorgan Chase agrees to pay about $920 million in fines to US and UK regulators to settle charges related to the "London Whale" trading scandal.

November 19, 2013 - Officials announce JPMorgan Chase has agreed to a $13 billion settlement to resolve several investigations into the bank's mortgage securities business. According to the Justice Department, the deal is the "the largest settlement with a single entity in American history."

January 24, 2014 - Dimon gets a 74% pay hike for 2013, even though JPMorgan Chase & Co was forced to pay billions in fines and settlements last year. In a government filing, JPMorgan Chase says that Dimon will receive $18.5 million worth of restricted stock that will vest over the next three years as his 2013 bonus. That's up from a $10 million bonus for 2012. His $1.5 million base salary remains unchanged.

July 1, 2014 - Dimon releases a memo saying that he has been diagnosed with a curable throat cancer. He will receive radiation and chemotherapy treatment over the next eight weeks at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York, but will remain working while undergoing treatment.