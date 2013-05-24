Angela Lansbury Fast Facts

(CNN)Here is a look at the life of actress Angela Lansbury.
Personal:
Birth date: October 16, 1925
Birth place: London, England
Birth name: Angela Brigid Lansbury
Father: Edgar Lansbury, businessman
Mother: Moyna (McGill; also seen as MacGill) Lansbury, actress
Marriages: Peter Shaw (August 12, 1949-January 29, 2003, his death); Richard Cromwell (September 1945-August 1946, divorced)
Children: with Peter Shaw: Deirdre Angela, Anthony Peter and David (stepson)
Other Facts:
Nominated for seven Tony Awards and won five.
Nominated for 18 Emmy Awards with no wins; 12 of them were for her role of Jessica Fletcher, murder-solving novelist, on "Murder, She Wrote."
Nominated for three Academy Awards with no wins.
Holds the record for youngest actress with two Academy Award nominations (by age 20).
Timeline:
1940 - Moves from England to the United States.
1943 - Signs a seven-year contract with MGM.
1951 - Becomes a US citizen.
1966 - Tony Award winner for Best Actress (Musical) for "Mame."
1969 - Tony Award winner for Best Actress (Musical) for "Dear World."
1975 - Tony Award winner for Best Actress (Musical) for "Gypsy."
1979 - Tony Award winner for Best Actress (Musical) for "Sweeney Todd."
1984-1996 - Plays mystery writer Jessica Fletcher, in "Murder, She Wrote" on CBS.
November 1988 - Releases a fitness video, "Angela Lansbury's Positive Moves: A Personal Plan for Fitness and Well-Being at Any Age."
1991 - Sings the Oscar-winning song, "Beauty and the Beast."
September 1993 - Hosts the Primetime Emmy Awards.
1996 - Wins a Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award.
2000 - Receives Kennedy Center Honors.
2009 - Tony Award winner for Best Actress (Featured Role - Play) for "Blithe Spirit."
November 16, 2013 - Lansbury is presented the Governor's Award by the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion PIcture Arts and Sciences.
December 30, 2013 - The New Year Honours 2014 list is published, naming Lansbury a dame commander of the British Empire for her work in drama, charitable work and philanthropy.
April 16, 2014 - Is formally invested as a dame by Queen Elizabeth II.
May 13-20, 2018 - Portrays Aunt March in the Little Women miniseries on PBS.