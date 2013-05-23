National Spelling Bee Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the Scripps National Spelling Bee , held in the spring every year in Washington, DC.

2018 Champion Prizes:

A $40,000 cash prize from Scripps as well as the Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy.

A $2,500 US savings bond and reference library from Merriam-Webster.

$400 in reference works from Encyclopaedia Britannica and a three-year membership to Britannica Online Premium.

A trip to New York City to appear on "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan."

A trip to Hollywood to appear on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

A school pizza party from Pizza Hut.

Other facts:

Contestants must be 15 or younger and must not have passed beyond the eighth grade.

There were co-champions in 1950, 1957, 1962, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Each year, more than 11 million students take part in the Scrips National Spelling Bee.

The Oscar -nominated documentary "Spellbound," released in 2002, captures the 1999 Scripps National Spelling Bee and follows eight participants as they prepare for the event.

Timeline:

1925 - The Louisville Courier-Journal starts the event with nine contestants. Frank Neuhauser is the first winner, after spelling gladiolus correctly.

1941 - Scripps Howard assumes sponsorship of the program.