CNN —
Jorge Rafael Videla, a former Argentinian dictator, has died, the state news agency said, quoting a prison official Friday.
Videla passed away Tuesday morning of natural causes at the Marcos Paz prison, according to Victor Hortel, the director of the Federal Penitentiary Service.
The former leader was serving a life sentence for committing crimes against humanity, He came to power in 1976 after the coup and ruled Argentina until 1981.
