Bob Dylan Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 3:25 PM ET, Thu May 3, 2018

Bob Dylan smokes a cigarette circa 1966. Dylan&#39;s music spoke to a generation of people during the 1960s, a tumultuous decade that forever changed America. He went on to become a rock &#39;n&#39; roll legend and influence many musicians to come. In October 2016, the Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to Dylan for &quot;having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.&quot;
Dylan performs in 1961 at The Bitter End club in New York City. His first album, &quot;Bob Dylan,&quot; debuted in 1962 and consisted mostly of old folk songs.
Joan Baez and Dylan perform during the March on Washington, a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement, on August 28, 1963.
Dylan performs on stage in the 1960s. Dylan was known in his early career for playing the guitar and the harmonica, and for his distinctive vocal phrasing.
Dylan listens to recordings of his album &quot;Highway 61 Revisited&quot; in 1965. It contained &quot;Like a Rolling Stone,&quot; which went to No. 2 on U.S. charts.
George Harrison and Dylan perform in the Concert for Bangladesh, held August 1, 1971 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The concert earned them the Grammy Award for Album of the Year along with Billy Preston, Eric Clapton, Klaus Voormann, Leon Russell, Ravi Shankar and Ringo Starr.
Dylan appears on set for the film &quot;Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid&quot; in 1973. Dylan also recorded the soundtrack for the film.
Dylan performs on stage at Madison Square Garden in 1974.
Dylan performs with Robbie Robertson of The Band, right, and Van Morrison at The Band&#39;s farewell concert in 1976.
Dylan performs with Tom Petty at Farm Aid in Chicago in 1985.
Dylan poses for a photo with David Bowie in 1985.
Dylan and Bruce Springsteen perform together in 1990.
Performance artist Michael Portnoy is taken off stage during Dylan&#39;s performance at the Grammy Awards in 1998. Portnoy had been hired as part of the background dancers for the performance, but his shirtless interruption was not planned and he was carted off stage.
Dylan performs in Brighton, England, in 2002.
Dylan appears with actress Jessica Lange during a news conference for the movie &quot;Masked and Anonymous&quot; in 2003. Dylan co-wrote the movie and starred in it.
Dylan poses for photos at the University of St. Andrews after he received an honorary degree at the Scottish school in 2004.
Dylan performs during the Grammy Awards in 2011. Dylan has won 10 Grammys in his career, as well as one Golden Globe Award and one Academy Award.
President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Dylan in the East Room of the White House in 2012. The award is the country&#39;s highest civilian honor. &quot;I remember, you know, in college, listening to Bob Dylan and my world opening up, &#39;cause he captured something about this country that was so vital,&quot; Obama said.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of singer-songwriter and Nobel laureate Bob Dylan.

Personal:
Birth date: May 24, 1941
Birth place: Duluth, Minnesota
Birth name: Robert Allen Zimmerman
    Father: Abraham Zimmerman, a furniture and appliance salesman
    Mother: Beatty (Stone) Zimmerman, a former model and housewife
    Marriages: Carol Dennis (1986-1992, divorced); Sara Lowndes (1965-1977, divorced)
    Children: with Carol Dennis: Desiree; with Sara Lowndes: Jesse, Jakob, Samuel, and Anna
    Education: Attended University of Minnesota, 1959-1960
    Other Facts:
    Winner of 10 Grammy Awards (including Album of the Year), one Golden Globe and one Academy Award.
    Early musical influences include Hank Williams, Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf.
    Known in his early career for playing the guitar and the harmonica, and for his distinctive vocal phrasing.
    Many cities worldwide celebrate Dylan's birthday with Dylanfest or the Bob Dylan Birthday Bash.
    Timeline:
    1960-1961 -     Drops out of college and goes to New York, hoping to meet his idol, Woody Guthrie, and begins performing in the folk scene in Greenwich Village.
    1962 - His first album, "Bob Dylan," debuts. It consists mostly of old folk songs redone by Dylan.
    1963 - His second album, "The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan," is released. It contains original songs written by Dylan, such as "A Hard Rain's Gonna Fall" and "Blowin' in the Wind."
    1965 - Album "Bringing It All Back Home" is released, containing the songs "Subterranean Homesick Blues" and "Maggie's Farm." Later that year, Dylan is booed at the Newport Folk Festival when he performs with an electric guitar.
    1965 - Album "Highway 61 Revisited" is released. It contains "Like a Rolling Stone" which goes to No. 2 on US charts.
    July 29, 1966 - Suffers a broken neck in a motorcycle accident.
    December 1967 - Album "John Wesley Harding" is released, containing the song "All Along the Watchtower."
    1971 - His book "Tarantula" is published.
    March 3, 1973 - Wins the Grammy Award for Album of the Year for "The Concert For Bangladesh." The award is shared with Billy Preston, Eric Clapton, George Harrison, Klaus Voormann, Leon Russell, Ravi Shankar and Ringo Starr.
    1973 - Dylan signs with Asylum after his contract with Columbia expires and releases two new albums, "Planet Waves" and "Before the Flood."
    1973 - Appears in the movie, "Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid."
    1975 - Re-signs with Columbia and releases "Blood on the Tracks."
    1978 - Directs and stars in the film "Renaldo and Clara."
    1979 - Studies Christianity at the Vineyard Christian Fellowship school in California.
    1979-1981 - The next three album releases, "Slow Train Coming," "Saved" and "Shot of Love," reflect his new Christian beliefs.
    February 27, 1980 - Wins a Grammy Award for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance for "Gotta Serve Somebody."
    1980s - Tours with Tom Petty and the Grateful Dead.
    1988 - Is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The Traveling Wilburys album "Volume 1" is released with Dylan, Roy Orbison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne and George Harrison.
    February 21, 1990 - Wins a Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal - The Traveling Wilburys, for "Traveling Wilburys Volume 1."
    May 1997 - Is hospitalized for a fungal infection called histoplasmosis.
    1997 - Performs for Pope John Paul II in Bologna, Italy.
    December 1997 - Becomes the first rock musician to receive the Kennedy Center honors, which recognize a lifetime achievement in the performing arts.
    February 28, 1998 - Wins three Grammy Awards: Best Contemporary Folk Album for "Time Out of Mind," Best Male Rock Vocal Performance for "Cold Irons Bound" and Album of the Year for "Time Out of Mind."
    March 25, 2001 - Wins an Academy Award for Best Original Song, for "Things Have Changed" from "Wonder Boys."
    2003 - Writes and stars in the film "Masked and Anonymous."
    October 2004 - "Chronicles: Volume One," Dylan's autobiography, is published.
    April 28, 2006 - Kicks off the first Jazz Fest in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.
    May 3, 2006 - Dylan begins a weekly show on XM satellite radio called "Theme Time Radio Hour."
    February 11, 2007 - Wins two Grammy Awards: Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance for "Someday Baby" and Contemporary Folk/Americana Album for "Modern Times."
    April 7, 2008 - Wins a Pulitzer Prize special citation for "his profound impact on popular music and American culture, marked by lyrical compositions of extraordinary poetic power."
    February 9, 2010 - Performs "The Times, They are a Changing" at the White House in honor of Black History month, as part of a celebration of music from the Civil Rights Movement.
    January 2011 - Signs a six-book deal with Simon & Schuster.
    April 2011 - Performs for the first time in Vietnam and mainland China.
    May 29, 2012 - Receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama.
    February 3, 2015 - His 36th studio album, "Shadows in the Night," is released. Dylan gives away 50,000 copies to seniors who subscribe to AARP's magazine.
    October 13, 2016 - Is awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature.
    April 1, 2017 - Belatedly accepts the Nobel Prize during a private ceremony in Stockholm.
    May 2018 - Releases a collection of whiskeys called "Heaven's Door."