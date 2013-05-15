Story highlights
The hurricane season opened Wednesday with a flourish, and more specifically, with the debut of its first named storm, Tropical Storm Alvin.
Tropical Depression 1-E was upgraded and named a tropical storm Wednesday, which happens to be the first day of the Eastern Pacific hurricane season, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The Atlantic hurricane season officially starts on June 1, and both seasons end November 30.
As of Wednesday night, Alvin was centered about 700 miles (1,125 km) south of Manzanillo, Mexico. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect at that time due to the storm, which was moving west-northwest at 12 mph. But things may change soon.
“Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours,” the Miami-based hurricane center said. “Alvin is expected to become a hurricane by Friday.”
CNN’s Todd Borek contributed to this report.