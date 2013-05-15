Breaking News

Jane Fonda Fast Facts

Updated 1:23 PM ET, Tue January 23, 2018

This promotional studio portrait of Jane Fonda was for her first film, &quot;Tall Story,&quot; in 1960.
Jane Fonda through the years
Fonda acts in the science fiction fantasy film &quot;Barbarella,&quot; 1968.
Fonda addresses the media in December 1972 to protest U.S. military involvement in the Vietnam War. She was dubbed &quot;Hanoi Jane&quot; after traveling to the Communist capital.
Fonda speaks to the press for her film &quot;Coming Home&quot; in 1978 in Cannes, France, during the 31st International Cannes Film Festival. &quot;Coming Home&quot; netted her an Academy Award for best actress, her second. She also won for &quot;Klute&quot; in 1971.
Fonda, a longtime fitness guru, pictured here in 1979, has launched a string of exercise videos spanning back two decades.
Fonda and pop star Michael Jackson in 1983, celebrate his album &quot;Thriller&quot; and her workout album going gold.
Fonda and Ted Turner attend the 1990 Goodwill Games in Seattle. Turner created the Goodwill Games, first held in Moscow in 1986. The couple married in 1991 and divorced 10 years later.
Fonda performs at &quot;V-Day,&quot; a gala benefit of Eve Ensler&#39;s &quot;The Vagina Monologues,&quot; in New York in 2001. V-Day bills itself as a global activist movement to end violence against women and girls. Fonda has been an active supporter since 2000, according to the V-Day &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.vday.org/node/54&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;website&lt;/a&gt;.
Fonda and Jennifer Lopez appear together after the premiere of their film &quot;Monster-In-Law,&quot; in 2005.
Fonda arrives at the LACMA ART + FILM gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in October 2012.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of award-winning actress Jane Fonda.

Personal:
Birth date: December 21, 1937
Birth place: New York, New York
Birth name: Lady Jayne Seymour Fonda
    Father: Henry Fonda, actor
    Read More
    Mother: Frances Ford Seymour (Brokaw) Fonda, socialite
    Marriages: Ted Turner (December 21, 1991-May 22, 2001, divorced); Tom Hayden (January 20, 1973-1990, divorced); Roger Vadim (August 14, 1965-January 16, 1973, divorced)
    Children: with Tom Hayden: Troy Garity (July 7, 1973); with Roger Vadim: Vanessa (September 28, 1968)
    Education: Attended Vassar College, 1956-1958
    Other Facts:
    She is a member of a distinguished acting family, daughter of actor Henry Fonda, sister of actor and director Peter Fonda, aunt to actress Bridget Fonda and mother to actor Troy Garity and documentary filmmaker Vanessa Vadim.
    Her mother's family can be traced back to Jane Seymour, third wife of Henry VIII.
    In her autobiography, Fonda admitted to being bulimic and anorexic for 25 years.
    In 1980, 14-year-old Mary Luana Williams from Oakland, California, the daughter of an incarcerated member of the Black Panthers, came to live with Fonda in Santa Monica, California. Never formally adopting her, Mary is still considered to be Jane's daughter. In 2010, Mary reconnected with her birth family for the first time in 30 years.
    Fonda began her fitness empire in 1979 with the aerobic studio, "Jane Fonda's Workout." The studio launched a workout book and VHS tapes and later DVDs.
    She has seven Academy Award nominations and two wins.
    Nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards with one win.
    She has been nominated for two Tony awards.
    Timeline:
    1954 -     First appears on stage in the play "The Country Girl," at the Community House in Omaha, Nebraska.
    1959 - Professional model appearing on the cover of Vogue and other magazines.
    April 6, 1960 - Her first film, "Tall Story," is released.
    October 10, 1968 - "Barbarella," starring Fonda and directed by her husband, Roger Vadim is released. The movie is now considered a cult classic.
    1970 - Activist work begins, first with involvement in Native American causes and progresses to what she calls her "GI Movement."
    1971-1972 - "Free the Army (FTA)" an anti-war USO-type show starring Fonda, Donald Sutherland, and many others opens near Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and later toured throughout the military bases in southeast Asia. Fonda's name for what they were doing is, "political vaudeville."
    April 10, 1972 - Wins Academy Award for Best Actress for Best Actress for "Klute."
    July 7, 1972 - Travels to North Vietnam for two weeks. During her visit she meets and poses for pictures with the Viet Cong at an anti-aircraft gun site. She also meets with American POWs and denounces "US imperialism" on Viet Cong radio. This trip earns her the nickname "Hanoi Jane."
    1976 - Co-founds the Campaign for Economic Democracy (CED) with husband Tom Hayden after his unsuccessful run for the US Senate.
    1977-1991 - Owns and operates Laurel Springs Ranch, a performing arts summer camp for children of all socioeconomic backgrounds.
    April 9, 1979 - Wins Academy Award for Best Actress for "Coming Home."
    December 4, 1981 - "On Golden Pond," the only film starring both Henry and Jane Fonda, is released. She later receives the Academy Award Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in the movie.
    September 23, 1984 - Wins an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Special for "The Dollmaker."
    June 17, 1988 - On ABC's "20/20" Fonda apologizes for her actions in 1972. "I would like to say something, not just to the Vietnam veterans in New England, but . . . to men who were in Vietnam, who . . . I hurt, or whose pain I caused to be deepened, because of the things that I said or did. I . . . feel I owe them an apology."
    1994 - Is named Goodwill ambassador to the United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA)
    1995 - Establishes the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention.
    December 2000 - Emory University in Atlanta establishes the "Jane Fonda Center" with an initial gift from Fonda herself. The Center's mission is to disseminate information that may help reduce risks associated with adolescent reproduction, body image and burgeoning sexuality.
    2001 - Establishes the Jane Fonda Center for Adolescent Reproductive Health at Emory University in Atlanta.
    2001 - Publicly reveals she has become a Christian.
    2001 - Returns to the stage in the play "The Vagina Monologues."
    May 13, 2005 - Fonda's first movie in 15 years, "Monster-in-Law," opens.
    May 2007 - Receives a special Palme d'Or award for career achievement at the Cannes Film Festival.
    April 27, 2013 - Fonda puts her hand and footprint in cement next to her fathers' outside the Chinese Theater in Hollywood. Henry Fonda's were left there on July 24, 1942.
    August 16, 2013 - "The Butler" premieres. The movie centers on the life of a White House butler. Fonda portrays former first lady Nancy Reagan.
    March 4, 2014 - Random House publishes Fonda's book "Being a Teen: Everything Teen Girls & Boys Should Know About Relationships, Sex, Love, Health, Identity & More."
    June 5, 2014 - The American Film Institute presents Fonda with the 42nd AFI Life Achievement Award.
    December 1, 2016 - An op-ed she wrote appears in Time magazine about the Dakota Access Pipeline protests.
    January 15, 2018 - Reveals in interviews that her doctor removed a cancerous growth from her lower lip.