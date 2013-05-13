Ringo Starr Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of Ringo Starr, musician and member of the Beatles.

Personal:

Birth date: July 7, 1940

Birth place: Liverpool, England

Birth name: Richard Starkey Jr.

Father: Richard Starkey Sr., bakery worker

Mother: Elsie (Gleave) Starkey, bakery worker

Marriages: Barbara Bach (April 27, 1981-present); Maureen (Cox) Starkey (1965-1975, divorced)

Children: with Maureen (Cox) Starkey: Lee (daughter), 1970; Jason, 1967; Zak, 1965

Other Facts:

Nominated for 27 and winner of nine Nominated for 27 and winner of nine Grammy Awards . He was also presented with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award as a member of the Beatles.

Nominated for one and winner of one Academy Award (with the Beatles).

Nominated for one Daytime Emmy Award, but did not win.

The nickname "Ringo" came from his habit of wearing numerous rings.

Suffered from serious illnesses throughout childhood, spending one year in the hospital due to peritonitis and two years in a sanitarium for pleurisy.

Plays the drums left-handed with a right-handed drum set.

Paul McCartney has appeared on several of Starr's solo albums, including "Vertical Man" (1998) and "Y Not" (2010).

Photos: The Beatles: Myths and misconceptions Photos: The Beatles: Myths and misconceptions



Over the years, the facts of the Beatles' story have sometimes been shoved out of the way by half-truths, misconceptions and outright fiction. Here are a few details you might have heard, with the true story provided by The Beatles arrived in the U.S. 50 years ago and embarked on a history-making path of pop culture dominance. "The Sixties: The British Invasion" looks at John, Paul, George and Ringo and how the Fab Four's influence persists.Over the years, the facts of the Beatles' story have sometimes been shoved out of the way by half-truths, misconceptions and outright fiction. Here are a few details you might have heard, with the true story provided by Mark Lewisohn's "Tune In" and others. Hide Caption 1 of 12 Photos: The Beatles: Myths and misconceptions John Lennon once said that Ringo Starr not only wasn't the best drummer in rock, he wasn't the best drummer in the Beatles. Biographer Mark Lewisohn says this is a line from a TV comedy sketch in the 1980s -- after Lennon died. The Beatles actually defended Ringo strongly over the years. . Biographer Mark Lewisohn says this is a line from a TV comedy sketch in the 1980s -- after Lennon died. The Beatles actually defended Ringo strongly over the years. Hide Caption 2 of 12 Photos: The Beatles: Myths and misconceptions The Beatles were against wearing suits. Again, not true, says Lewisohn. Though Lennon later trashed the neat look as a sellout demanded by manager Brian Epstein, in the early '60s they were eager for a change. "I just saw it as playing a game," said Harrison. "I'll wear a f****** balloon if somebody's going to pay me!" said Lennon. Hide Caption 3 of 12 Photos: The Beatles: Myths and misconceptions They grew up poor. Not really. Harrison's and McCartney's families were working class, and Lennon's childhood included trips to an upscale relative's house in Scotland. Only Starr, who was also sickly, grew up in poverty, in the blighted Dingle neighborhood. Hide Caption 4 of 12 Photos: The Beatles: Myths and misconceptions They booted drummer Pete Best out of jealousy. Producer George Martin wasn't impressed by Best (second from left), and McCartney has said he "was holding us back." The rest of the Beatles were equally unsentimental. Ringo Starr, who had played with the Beatles occasionally, was a far better drummer -- and when he joined, "from that moment on, it gelled," said Harrison. Hide Caption 5 of 12 Photos: The Beatles: Myths and misconceptions Stu Sutcliffe was a terrible bassist. Though Sutcliffe (standing, third from left) was no McCartney, he went from complete neophyte to solid rhythm player during the band's Hamburg days. He left the job because he wanted to pursue his painting, and McCartney remembers being "lumbered with" the position as new bassist. Hide Caption 6 of 12 Photos: The Beatles: Myths and misconceptions John Lennon saw his mother, Julia, killed in front of him. Julia Dykins, as she was known after her marriage to Bobby Dykins, died on July 15, 1958. After a chat with her sister, John's Aunt Mimi, she went to catch a bus and was hit by a car crossing Menlove Avenue. John found out about her death later that day. Hide Caption 7 of 12 Photos: The Beatles: Myths and misconceptions The Beatles made their U.S. television debut on "The Ed Sullivan Show," February 9, 1964. It was the band's first U.S. television performance, but they'd already been seen on American TV during a CBS News segment in December, 1963. Pieces from the segment also ran on Jack Paar's talk show in January 1964. Hide Caption 8 of 12 Photos: The Beatles: Myths and misconceptions The title "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" is a reference to LSD. Though its imagery of "plasticine porters" and "kaleidoscope eyes" owes a lot to drugs (as well as John Lennon's fondness for Lewis Carroll-esque absurdity), the song was inspired by a drawing made by Lennon's son, Julian. Hide Caption 9 of 12 Photos: The Beatles: Myths and misconceptions "Paul is dead." An elaborate theory -- perhaps best explained by An elaborate theory -- perhaps best explained by Joel Glazier in a 1979 article for the Beatles fanzine "Strawberry Fields Forever" -- maintains that Paul McCartney (here with Brian Epstein) died in 1966 and was replaced by a talented double. (There are dozens of clues for you all -- especially on the White Album.) Though it's fascinating to ponder all the backwards sounds and colorful images, this theory says more about our abilities to find patterns than it does about McCartney's fate. Hide Caption 10 of 12 Photos: The Beatles: Myths and misconceptions The Beatles performed on Johnny Carson's "Tonight Show." Lennon and McCartney Lennon and McCartney did visit "Tonight" on May 14, 1968 , but they didn't perform -- and the guest host for the evening was Joe Garagiola. Ed McMahon was around, though. Hide Caption 11 of 12 Photos: The Beatles: Myths and misconceptions Yoko Ono broke up the Beatles. Oh, if only Yoko hadn't stolen John away from the group, they would have stayed together! Right. Actually, the Beatles were already fragmenting -- Ringo temporarily left during the making of the White Album, and George walked out during the "Get Back" sessions -- and financial issues were getting in the way of the music. Lennon was ready for something new, but everybody was tired. Hide Caption 12 of 12

Timeline:

1957-1962 - Plays drums for several bands in the Liverpool area, including Rory Storm and the Hurricanes.

August 18, 1962 - Becomes the drummer for the Beatles, officially replacing Pete Best.

1962 - The Beatles are signed by EMI-Parlophone and release their first record.

1963 - Beatlemania hits England as the group has four No. 1 hits.

January 3, 1964 - The Beatles make their US television debut, in a film clip on "The Jack Paar Show."

February 9, 1964 - They appear live on "The Ed Sullivan Show."

Photos: America falls in love with the Beatles Photos: America falls in love with the Beatles America falls in love with the Beatles – The Beatles arrived in the United States 50 years ago and embarked on a history-making path of pop culture dominance. Check out coverage of "The Sixties: The British Invasion," a look at how the Fab Four's influence persists. Click through the gallery for more images of the Beatles' first American tour. Hide Caption 1 of 15 Photos: America falls in love with the Beatles America falls in love with the Beatles – The Beatles arrive in New York on February 7, 1964. The band from Liverpool, England, already had the No. 1 U.S. single, "I Want to Hold Your Hand," but its U.S. visit confirmed that "Beatlemania" had made its way across the pond. Hide Caption 2 of 15 Photos: America falls in love with the Beatles America falls in love with the Beatles – The band waves to cameras at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Hide Caption 3 of 15 Photos: America falls in love with the Beatles America falls in love with the Beatles – Beatles fans are restrained by police at the airport. Hide Caption 4 of 15 Photos: America falls in love with the Beatles America falls in love with the Beatles – Three of The Beatles -- from left, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and John Lennon -- wave from a horse-drawn carriage in New York's Central Park on February 8, 1964. George Harrison was off resting a sore throat. Hide Caption 5 of 15 Photos: America falls in love with the Beatles America falls in love with the Beatles – Television host Ed Sullivan, center, stands with The Beatles on February 9, 1964, during a rehearsal for the band's appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show." The iconic television appearance remains one of the highest-rated nonsports programs of all time. Nielsen estimated that 45% of the country watched the show -- more than 73 million people then. Hide Caption 6 of 15 Photos: America falls in love with the Beatles America falls in love with the Beatles – A car belonging to The Beatles is besieged by fans in New York on February 10, 1964. Hide Caption 7 of 15 Photos: America falls in love with the Beatles America falls in love with the Beatles – The Beatles have their pictures taken as they sit on a train taking them from New York to Washington on February 11, 1964. Hide Caption 8 of 15 Photos: America falls in love with the Beatles America falls in love with the Beatles – The Beatles perform on stage at the Washington Coliseum on February 11, 1964. It was their first U.S. concert. Hide Caption 9 of 15 Photos: America falls in love with the Beatles America falls in love with the Beatles – Fans run to catch a glimpse of The Beatles while the band was in New York. Hide Caption 10 of 15 Photos: America falls in love with the Beatles America falls in love with the Beatles – Fans cheer for The Beatles and hold signs of encouragement during the band's concert at Carnegie Hall on February 12, 1964, in New York. Hide Caption 11 of 15 Photos: America falls in love with the Beatles America falls in love with the Beatles – From left, McCartney, Lennon and Harrison share a microphone as they sing a song at Carnegie Hall. Hide Caption 12 of 15 Photos: America falls in love with the Beatles America falls in love with the Beatles – Ecstatic fans await The Beatles outside the Plaza Hotel, where the band was staying in New York during its tour. Hide Caption 13 of 15 Photos: America falls in love with the Beatles America falls in love with the Beatles – Lines form down the street from the Deauville Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida, as fans wait to see The Beatles on "The Ed Sullivan Show" on February 16, 1964. It was a week after the band's first appearance on the show. Hide Caption 14 of 15 Photos: America falls in love with the Beatles America falls in love with the Beatles – The Beatles enjoy Miami Beach. Hide Caption 15 of 15

April 13, 1965 - The Beatles win two Grammy Awards, one for Best Performance by a Vocal Group for "A Hard Day's Night," and one for Best New Artist of 1964.

August 15, 1965 - The Beatles play for a crowd of 55,000 people at Shea Stadium in New York.

October 26, 1965 - Queen Elizabeth II awards the Beatles with Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (M.B.E) medals at Buckingham Palace. Queen Elizabeth II awards the Beatles with Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (M.B.E) medals at Buckingham Palace.

August 29, 1966 - The Beatles schedule their last concert at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.

1968 - Starr acts in the movie "Candy."

February 29, 1968 - The Beatles win two Grammy Awards for "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band": Song of the Year and Best Contemporary Album.

May 14, 1968 - Apple Corps Ltd. is formed to manage the Beatles' business affairs.

1969 - Starr has a part in the movie "The Magic Christian."

January 31, 1969 - The Beatles play an impromptu concert on the roof of the Apple building in London, their last live performance together.

April 10, 1970 - Paul McCartney announces that the Beatles have broken up.

March 16, 1971 - The Beatles win a Grammy for Best Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or a Television Special, for "Let it Be."

April 15, 1971 - The Beatles win an Academy Award for Original Song Score, for "Let it Be."

March 3, 1973 - Wins the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, along with George Harrison and other artists, for the "Concert for Bangladesh."

1973 - Starr has two No. 1 hits: "Photograph" and "You're Sixteen."

1981 - Starr plays part in the movie "Caveman" with future wife Barbara Bach.

1988 - Starr spends five weeks in a clinic being treated for alcoholism.

1989 - Forms the All Starr Band, with a rotating group of celebrity musicians.

1991 - Receives an award from BMI for one million broadcasts of the song, "It Don't Come Easy."

December 1995 - The Beatles release a new single, "Free as a Bird," their first new song in 25 years. John Lennon is the member who started it before his death in 1980.

February 26, 1997 - "Free as a Bird" wins two Grammy Awards for Best Pop Performance By A Duo or Group With Vocal and Best Music Video-Short Form and "The Beatles Anthology" wins one for Best Music Video.

2008 - Accepts the Diamond Award at the World Music Awards on behalf of the Beatles for more than 100 million records sold.

February 8, 2010 - Receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

2013 - Releases second photo album, "Photograph."

January 26, 2014 - Starr receives the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for his work with the Beatles.

April 18, 2015 - Starr is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He is the final member of the Beatles to be inducted as a solo artist. Starr is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He is the final member of the Beatles to be inducted as a solo artist.

September 16, 2016 - "The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years," a documentary film directed by Ron Howard, is released in theaters. The film includes rare and exclusive footage of the Beatles touring experience between 1963-1966. The film goes on to win the Grammy Award for Best Music Film.

December 29, 2017 - The Beatles drummer is awarded a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II in her 2018 New Year honors list. Starr is the second member of the Beatles to be knighted, 21 years after Sir Paul McCartney.