Morin runs Brit + Co., a lifestyle how-to company that combines crafting, homemaking and a bit of tech. The site is about a year old and Morin plans on expanding.
1. Bring different worlds together —
Morin at the Brit + Co headquarters. The former Google employee found her footing when she was planning her wedding. In a situation where many people would have called a florist or caterer, she sought a programmer. Her personal app project grew into Weduary, a full-fledged app for wedding site design.
2. Put yourself at the brand's core —
Part of the key to Brit + Co.'s success is Morin's willingness to make herself into a brand. She has said that many successful companies have been modeled after the central leadership, and compared herself to Disney and Rockefeller. "We're trying to recreate what it is to have a person as the core of the brand," said Morin.
3. Go where you're needed —
Morin remarked that she hoped to fill a void in the tech world. "There was really no voice or teacher, specifically on the female side, who was really sharing all of these new innovations with those inspired to live creatively," she said.
4. Make new products —
Morin's site sells Brit Kits that include supplies for DIY projects. The kits are mailed out each month and cost $20 to $30.
5. Play with words —
Morin said she avoids the word "crafts," preferring "hack," which she uses to refer to any time- or money-saving trick. Here, she's "hacked" a Jawbone UP fitness tracking device. Morin wrapped the bracelet in gold wire to make it look less like a sports accessory and more like jewelry.
Electronics-related projects are a big part of the Brit + Co. project mix, taking after projects made popular by Make Magazine and the maker movement. These are buttons clipped from remote controls, which can be used to make jewelry and other things.
10. Put things back together in new ways —
The tiny parts from the remotes have many uses. These are bracelets decorated with clipped buttons and circuit boards. The phone number on the side is 867-5309, referring to a famous song from the 1980s.