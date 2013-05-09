The Leveraged Freedom Chair, created by a former MIT student, enables users to traverse rough terrain at an affordable price. The original model, featured on the right, was designed particularly for disabled people in the developing world. A newer, more expensive model (left), is set for release in western markets this year.
The Leveraged Freedom Chair —
The Leveraged Freedom Chair, created by a former MIT student, enables users to traverse rough terrain at an affordable price. The original model, featured on the right, was designed particularly for disabled people in the developing world. A newer, more expensive model (left), is set for release in western markets this year.
Courtesy continuum innovation
Amos Winter (right) is the main man behind the LFC, pictured here during the the chair's final trial in India.
A wheelchair for the developing world —
Amos Winter (right) is the main man behind the LFC, pictured here during the the chair's final trial in India.
Global Research Innovation and Technology (GRIT)
The chair was geared towards those living in rural communities, and was designed to traverse over uneven terrain.
A wheelchair for the developing world —
The chair was geared towards those living in rural communities, and was designed to traverse over uneven terrain.
Global Research Innovation and Technology (GRIT)
The price point for the LFC is considerably less than other off-road wheelchairs, which usually cost $4,500 to $6,500. The LFC costs $200, making it an affordable option in poorer communities.
A wheelchair for the developing world —
The price point for the LFC is considerably less than other off-road wheelchairs, which usually cost $4,500 to $6,500. The LFC costs $200, making it an affordable option in poorer communities.
Global Research Innovation and Technology (GRIT)
Users of the LFC are in a better position to travel outside the home, meaning they are more likely to go to school, hold a job and participate in their community.
A wheelchair for the developing world —
Users of the LFC are in a better position to travel outside the home, meaning they are more likely to go to school, hold a job and participate in their community.