A wheelchair for the developing world

The Leveraged Freedom Chair, created by a former MIT student, enables users to traverse rough terrain at an affordable price. The original model, featured on the right, was designed particularly for disabled people in the developing world. A newer, more expensive model (left), is set for release in western markets this year.
Amos Winter (right) is the main man behind the LFC, pictured here during the the chair's final trial in India.
The chair was geared towards those living in rural communities, and was designed to traverse over uneven terrain.
The price point for the LFC is considerably less than other off-road wheelchairs, which usually cost $4,500 to $6,500. The LFC costs $200, making it an affordable option in poorer communities.
Users of the LFC are in a better position to travel outside the home, meaning they are more likely to go to school, hold a job and participate in their community.