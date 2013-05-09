Former Baltimore cop, Mark Haygood and his robot HEX, which he made by recycling electrical equipment.
HEX: The homemade humanoid robot —
Former Baltimore cop, Mark Haygood and his robot HEX, which he made by recycling electrical equipment.
Mark Haygood
HEX is four foot, three inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. Haygood fell in love with robots at a young age. "I grew up very poor in Baltimore and every Christmas my mother used to purchase toy robots for me -- the kind that shuffled across the floor, spun around with lights flashing. I thought they were the most marvelous things on the planet," he says.
HEX: The homemade humanoid robot —
HEX is four foot, three inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. Haygood fell in love with robots at a young age. "I grew up very poor in Baltimore and every Christmas my mother used to purchase toy robots for me -- the kind that shuffled across the floor, spun around with lights flashing. I thought they were the most marvelous things on the planet," he says.
Mark Haygood
His feet are made from cooking trays and his legs were built using hi-fi speakers.
HEX: The homemade humanoid robot —
His feet are made from cooking trays and his legs were built using hi-fi speakers.
Mark Haygood
Haygood dismantled fans and power tools to create HEX's arms. He also used a 3D printer to make the hands.
HEX: The homemade humanoid robot —
Haygood dismantled fans and power tools to create HEX's arms. He also used a 3D printer to make the hands.
Mark Haygood
An old clock radio has been hacked to create his head.
HEX: The homemade humanoid robot —
An old clock radio has been hacked to create his head.
Mark Haygood
The camera situated inside HEX's head will be wired up in the next phase of the project, Haygood says. "I'm trying to build a machine which is inexpensive so that it can be readily available for high-school age kids."
HEX: The homemade humanoid robot —
The camera situated inside HEX's head will be wired up in the next phase of the project, Haygood says. "I'm trying to build a machine which is inexpensive so that it can be readily available for high-school age kids."
Mark Haygood
HEXs hands were a combination of the <a href="http://inmoov.blogspot.co.uk/" target="_blank" target="_blank">Inmoov </a>open source design and his own artistic expression, says Haygood.
HEX: The homemade humanoid robot —
HEXs hands were a combination of the Inmoov open source design and his own artistic expression, says Haygood.
Mark Haygood
HEX meets "R2-D2" at a recent Robofest event. Haygood hopes to inspire kids in Baltimore to build robots.
HEX: The homemade humanoid robot —
HEX meets "R2-D2" at a recent Robofest event. Haygood hopes to inspire kids in Baltimore to build robots.
mark haygood