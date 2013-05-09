Former Baltimore cop, Mark Haygood and his robot HEX, which he made by recycling electrical equipment.
HEX: The homemade humanoid robot —
HEX is four foot, three inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. Haygood fell in love with robots at a young age. "I grew up very poor in Baltimore and every Christmas my mother used to purchase toy robots for me -- the kind that shuffled across the floor, spun around with lights flashing. I thought they were the most marvelous things on the planet," he says.
His feet are made from cooking trays and his legs were built using hi-fi speakers.
Haygood dismantled fans and power tools to create HEX's arms. He also used a 3D printer to make the hands.
An old clock radio has been hacked to create his head.
The camera situated inside HEX's head will be wired up in the next phase of the project, Haygood says. "I'm trying to build a machine which is inexpensive so that it can be readily available for high-school age kids."
HEXs hands were a combination of the Inmoov open source design and his own artistic expression, says Haygood.
HEX meets "R2-D2" at a recent Robofest event. Haygood hopes to inspire kids in Baltimore to build robots.