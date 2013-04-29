Kobe Bryant Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

Updated 5:07 PM ET, Sun January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant ended his 20-year career in the NBA on April 13. Here, the Los Angeles Lakers player looks back while taking on the Utah Jazz during his final game.
Bryant plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 28, 2015. In November, Bryant announced his intention to retire at the end of the current NBA season.
Bryant broke a bone in his left knee in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies on December 17, 2013. He finished the game, but team doctors determined that he fractured the lateral tibial plateau of his left knee. The injury benched him for the rest of the season.
Bryant is injured in the second half while playing the Golden State Warriors on April 12, 2013. The injury took him out of the rest of the 2012-2013 season.
Bryant vies with Argentinian forward Leonardo Gutierrez during the USA men&#39;s basketball preliminary round match at the London Olympic Games on August 6, 2012.