Lee Iacocca Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Lee Iacocca , American automotive executive.

Personal:

Birth date: October 15, 1924

Birth place: Allentown, Pennsylvania

Birth name: Lido Anthony Iacocca

Father: Nicola Iacocca, restaurant owner

Mother: Antoinette (Perrotto) Iacocca

Marriages: Darrien (Earle) Iacocca (1991-1995, divorced); Peggy (Johnson) Iacocca (1986-1987, divorced); Mary (McCleary) Iacocca (1956-1983, her death)

Children: with Mary (McCleary) Iacocca: Kathryn and Lia

Education: Lehigh University, B.S., 1945; Princeton University, M.S., 1946

Other Facts:

His parents immigrated to the United States from Italy.

Is credited with saving Chrysler from bankruptcy.

Starred in a series of Chrysler television commercials, making famous the line "If you can find a better car, buy it."

Serves as chairman of the board of The Iacocca Family Foundation.

Timeline:

1946 - Begins working at Ford Motor Company as an engineer.

1970-1978 - President of Ford Motor Company.

1978 - Is fired as president of Ford by Henry Ford II.

1978 - Is hired by Chrysler Corp.

1979 - Becomes CEO of Chrysler Corp.

1984 - Releases "Iacocca: An Autobiography."

1984 - Establishes Establishes The Iacocca Family Foundation , to raise money for diabetes research, after his wife, Mary, passes away due to complications from diabetes. The foundation has funded more than $45 million in research projects.

1992 - Retires from Chrysler.

November 1995 - Iacocca files a lawsuit against Chrysler, accusing the company of illegally preventing him from exercising his stock options.

December 1995 - Chrysler files a lawsuit against Iacocca, claiming he gave confidential information to Kirk Kerkorian, who tried to take over Chrysler.

1996 - Iacocca and Chrysler settle their lawsuits against one another.

2007 - Releases the book "Where Have All the Leaders Gone?," co-written with Catherine Whitney.