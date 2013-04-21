Story highlights
NEW: The Taliban claim responsibility for a second deadly attack
Six officers are killed in the first attack on a police checkpoint
Four people -- including a district governor -- are killed in the second attack
A government official says he believes a police member was involved in the first attack
The Taliban claimed responsibility for a pair of attacks in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday that killed at least 10 people, including six officers and a district governor, officials said.
In the first attack, Taliban militants attacked a police checkpoint in Ghazni province and killed six officers, the provincial government said.
The militants took all the weapons from the checkpoint, and a member of the Afghan local police force escaped with them.
“It means that this attack was a planned trap by the member of ALP,” said the provincial spokesman, Fazel Mohammad Sabawoon.
The Taliban said they killed 13 officers in the Ghazni attack. But the group regularly inflates casualty figures.
The Taliban also claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing in Paktika province, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said.
Four people – including Ahasanullah Sadat, chief governor of the province’s Janikhel district – died in that attack, provincial governor Mukhlis Afghan said.