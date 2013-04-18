US Terrorist Attacks Fast Facts

1978-1995 - Three people die and 23 others are wounded after a string of mail bombings carried out by Ted Kaczynski. "The Unabomber," as he is also known, is serving eight life sentences for murder. He was not charged with terrorism, but the string of bombings is considered to be a terror case.

September 11, 2001 - Nineteen al Qaeda members hijack four US passenger airliners. Two are flown into the Twin Towers in New York, one crashes into the Pentagon and another crashes into the Pennsylvania countryside after passengers attempt to wrest control of the aircraft to prevent an attack on the US Capitol. At the World Trade Center site 2,753 people are killed; 184 at the Pentagon; and 40 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. A total of 2,977 people are killed.

November 5, 2009 - Major Nidal Malik Hasan kills 13 people and one unborn child and injures 32 at Fort Hood, Texas, during a shooting rampage. He is convicted and sentenced to death. Hasan is not charged with terrorism, but the rampage is considered by many to be a terror incident.

April 15, 2013 - Twin bomb blasts explode near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three and wounding at least 264. One suspect, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, is killed in an encounter with police. His brother, suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, is captured and charged with one count of using and conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction resulting in death and one count of malicious destruction of property by means of an explosive device resulting in death. He is given the death penalty on June 25, 2015.

December 2, 2015 - Married couple Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik open fire on a holiday party taking place at Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California, killing 14 people. Investigators believe the couple was self-radicalized.

June 12, 2016 - Omar Mateen, an American-born man who'd pledged allegiance to ISIS, kills 49 people and wounds others in a shooting spree at a gay nightclub in Orlando, the second-deadliest mass shooting in recent US history and the nation's worst terror attack since 9/11.

October 31, 2017 - Eight people are killed and almost a dozen injured when a 29-year-old man in a rented pickup truck drives down a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center in New York. The suspect has been identified as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov. Authorities found a note near the truck used in the incident, claiming the attack was made in the name of ISIS, a senior law enforcement official said.