Islamabad, Pakistan CNN —

At least 15 people in Pakistan were killed in a suicide bombing Tuesday targeting an anti-Taliban political party, hospital and police officials said.

The incident took place in Peshawar. It comes as the country gets ready to hold elections next month.

A bomber blew himself up when Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, senior vice president of the Awami National Party, got out of a car.

Bilour’s driver and two police officials were killed, police said. Bilour’s brother was assassinated last year.

Along with the dead, at least 35 people were injured.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility. It has threatened to attack leaders of the ANP leaders. Ihsanullah Ihsan, a Taliban official, said the ANP is a party of infidels that works to please the United States, Jews and Christians.