China: Reports of bird flu in humans reach 60

Melissa Gray and Paul Armstrong, CNN
Updated 5:56 AM EDT, Mon April 15, 2013
A janitor sprays disinfectant over empty chicken cages at a market in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on Monday, April 29. Asian countries have stepped up vigilance against the spread of H7N9 bird flu after a case of the deadly strain showed up in Taiwan, the first outside mainland China.
Mandy Cheng/AFP/Getty Images
A New Taipei City Department of Environmental Protection truck sprays a virus disinfectant in a park on April 29.
PICHI CHUANG/Reuters /Landov
Doctors hold a consultation on the treatment for a patient surnamed Luo, the province's first human case of H7N9 avian influenza, at the No. 2 Hospital in Longyan City, in southeast China's Fujian Province, on April 27. Luo, 65, a local resident, showed symptoms of repeated coughing, low fever and a tight chest on April 18. Luo tested positive for the H7N9 virus on Friday by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Thirty-seven people who have been in close contact with Luo have not shown any abnormal symptoms so far.
WEI PEIQUAN/Xinhua/Landov
A vendor stands by her chicken coop in Fuqing, southeast China's Fujian Province on April 26. At least 20 people have died from the virus which, while common in birds, hadn't been detected in humans before the first cases were reported in March.
ZHANG GUOJUN/Xinhua /Landov
A woman wearing a medical mask walks past vending machines that sell masks outside National Taiwan University Hospital in Taipei on April 26. A 53-year-old Taiwanese businessman has contracted the H7N9 strain of bird flu while traveling in China, Taiwan's Health Department said on April 24. It's the first reported case outside of mainland China. The man was hospitalized after becoming ill three days after returning from Suzhou on April 9.
PICHI CHUANG/Reuters /Landov
Disease control workers examine a chicken in a poultry farm in Fuqing on April 26.
ZHANG GUOJUN/Xinhua /Landov
Three people wearing masks walk outside the National Taiwan University Hospital in Taipei on Thursday, April 25. China has reported 83 cases of H7N9 avian influenza.
SAM YEH/AFP/Getty Images
An H7N9 bird flu patient walks in the corridor of a hospital after his recovery and approval for discharge in Bozhou, in central China's Anhui Province, on Friday, April 19.
STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images
Chickens line the walls at a poultry farm on Thursday, April 18, in Yuncheng, China.
ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images
A 7-year-old girl, who was the first confirmed bird flu case in Beijing, is discharged from Beijing Ditan Hospital on Wednesday, April 17.
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Health workers collect blood samples from chickens at a poultry farm in Taizhou, China, on April 17.
ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images)
Chickens roost at a poultry farm in Taizhou, China, on Wednesday, April 17.
ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images
Pedestrians in Shanghai wear face masks to protect themselves from the H7N9 bird flu virus on Tuesday, April 16.
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
A man throws ducklings into a stove at a duck farm in Zhangzhou in China's Fujian province on Sunday, April 14. The farm has had to kill more than 400,000 newborn ducks every week after the H7N9 bird flu affected the domestic poultry market.
STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images
A woman uses a lamp to illuminate a batch of eggs in the hatchery of a duck farm in Zhangzhou on April 14.
STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images
Cheng Jun, vice president of Beijing's Ditan hospital, shows a video of the first bird flu victim in intensive care during a press conference on Saturday, April 13.
STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images
Officials in Hong Kong test poultry at the border with mainland China on April 11 as authorities step up measures against the spread of the deadly H7N9 bird flu.
PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images
Empty cages are seen at a closed bird market on April 10 in Shanghai.
ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images
A technician conducts tests for the H7N9 bird flu virus at the Kunming Center for Disease Control on April 10 in Kunming, China.
ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images
Medical workers take part in a drill that simulates human infection of the H7N9 bird flu virus on April 9 in Hefei, China.
ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images
People wear masks to protect themselves from the H7N9 virus, or bird flu, while riding the underground in Shanghai on Tuesday, April 9.
PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images
Employees work on the production line of Shufeng Jiedu Capsule, an herbal medicine for treating avian influenza patients, at a workshop of Anhui Jiren Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd on Monday, April 8 in Bozhou, China.
ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images
A public park staff carries a cage to catch pigeons at a public area in People's Square, downtown Shanghai on Saturday, April 6. Shanghai municipal government has ordered workers to remove pigeons from public area to prevent the spread of H7N9 bird flu to humans, local media reported.
ALY SONG/reuters/LANDOV
A boy looks at pigeons at a public park in People's Square in Shanghaion on April 6. Health authorities in China said on Saturday that the country's 16 confirmed H7N9 bird flu cases were isolated and showed no sign that it is transmitted from human to human, Xinhua News Agency reported.
ALY SONG/Reuters/LANDOV
A public park worker catches a dove in People's Square in downtown Shanghai on April 6.
ALY SONG/Reuters/LANDOV
A public park worker places a dove in a cage in Shanghai on April 6.
ALY SONG/Reuters/LANDOV
A masked security guard stands outside Taipei Hoping Hospital on April 6, where new isolation units have been set up to treat potential new avian influenza cases.
SAM YEH/AFP/Getty Images
Taiwan's Health Minister Chiu Wen-ta checks the negative pressure system in a isolation room as he inspects preparations for the virus in Taipei City Hospital Heping Branch, on April 6.
A woman wears a face mask inside a subway station in Shanghai, China, on Friday, April 5. The Chinese minister of agriculture said Thursday it had discovered the H7N9 virus in samples taken from pigeons at Huhai agricultural market, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
CARLOS BARRIA/reuters/LANDOV
Health workers gather dead chickens at the Huhai poultry wholesale market, where the H7N9 bird flu virus was detected in pigeon samples, in Shanghai on April 5.
STRINGER/reuters/LANDOV
Cabin attendants are seen on a thermographic imaging device after their arrival from Shanghai at the quarantine station at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo on April 5.
Toru Hanai/reuters/LANDOV
Men wear face masks at a shopping mall in downtown Shanghai on April 5.
CARLOS BARRIA/reuters/LANDOV
Chinese health workers collect bags of dead chickens at the Huhai wholesale market on April 5.
STRinger/AFP/Getty Images
A policeman goes after a chicken that broke loose as Chinese health workers started culling chickens at Huhai wholesale market on April 5.
STRinger/AFP/Getty Images
A woman cleans a birdcage at a store in Taipei, Taiwan, on Thursday, April 4.
SAM YEH/AFP/Getty Images
Staff members from Taiwan's Center for Disease Control stand at the entrance of Sungshan Airport in Taipei.
SAM YEH/AFP/Getty Images
A passenger has her temperature checked by a CDC staff member at the entrance of Sungshan Airport in Taipei.
SAM YEH/AFP/Getty Images

Story highlights

NEW: 13 dead from a total of 60 cases of bird flu in China, authorities say

The virus is normally found in birds

H7N9 was never known to infect people until last month

Cases of the virus have now spread to central and northern China

Hong Kong CNN  — 

Two more people infected with a rare strain of bird flu in China died over the weekend, as the number of human cases of H7N9 climbed to 60, state media reported Sunday.

The two deaths, both in Shanghai, takes the death toll to 13, the Xinhua news agency said.

Shanghai’s health authorities have now reported 24 cases, after three men were diagnosed with H7N9 on Saturday.

The virus also appears to have spread beyond eastern China for the first time. Two new cases were reported in central Henan Province on Sunday morning, while a child in Beijing in the north tested positive on Saturday.

Poultry markets closed over bird flu

China on high alert over bird flu

New deadly strain of bird flu in China

The H7N9 strain is normally found in birds and was never known to infect people until last month.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said China had been infected with a new variation of bird flu. The agency said it continued to look for the source of the infection.

“Investigations into the possible sources of infection and reservoirs of the virus are ongoing,” the organization announced on Saturday. “Until the source of infection has been identified, it is expected that there will be further cases of human infection with the virus in China.”

So far, WHO said, there is no evidence of ongoing human-to-human transmission.

A possible source for the infections is poultry markets, which have become the focus of investigation by China’s health ministry and WHO.

Several cities in eastern China have suspended trading in live poultry in an effort to contain the problem.

Chinese scientists said the H7N9 virus probably came from migratory birds from East Asia that mixed with domestic fowl around Shanghai.

The new variation of bird flu has genetic characteristics that make it well-adapted to infect humans, the New England Journal of Medicine said.

CNN’s Hilary Whiteman contributed to this report